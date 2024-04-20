Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Home
Archive
About
SITREP 4/19/24: A Small Gust for Ukraine's Sails?
Today we have some interesting thematic developments in the context of Ukraine’s future sustainment outlook. The most talked about of course is the…
  
Simplicius
344
Inferiority of the 'Western Way of War' Slowly Comes to Light
Analysis of two new interesting findings from both the U.S. and Ukraine military sphere.
  
Simplicius
93
Iran Breaches Anglo-Zionist Defenses in Historic Attack: A Breakdown
Iran made history yesterday by launching “Operation True Promise”. In our usual style here, let’s cut through all the noise currently clogging up social…
  
Simplicius
708
SITREP 4/11/24: Zelensky in Shock as Kiev's Largest Power Plant Wrecked in Massive Strikes
The day starts with a massive Russian missile strike that has wiped out another chunk of the remaining Ukrainian energy capacity. It’s now confirmed…
  
Simplicius
381
Yellen Dispatched to Beg China for Face-Saving Slowdown
The U.S.’ growing urgency in ‘containing’ China’s development was thrown in sharp relief this week as Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing for what turned…
  
Simplicius
539
Edward Luttwak: Time to Send NATO Troops
The weekend’s standout story comes by way of Edward Luttwak, one of the so-called ‘premier military theorists’ in the West, openly calling for NATO…
  
Simplicius
435
SITREP 4/3/24: Zelensky Steps Closer to Mobilization Plunge Amid Dire Warnings
Things continue to feel like a calm before the approaching storm. There is not too much overt activity in the battle space, but various rumblings of a…
  
Simplicius
538
Jacques Baud and the Russian Way of War
I wanted to do a relatively brief post mostly devoted to this extraordinary new talk by Jacques Baud with the Duran folks, Mercouris and Christoforou…
  
Simplicius
250

March 2024

Future of the SMO: Russian Army Think-Tank Breakdown + UGVs Enter the Fray
This is technically part 3 of the Future of the SMO paid series I’ve been doing, with Part 1 here, and Part 2 here. However, I’m no longer going to…
  
Simplicius
100
West Desperately Deflects as Ukraine's ISIS Gambit Backfires
Since the Krokus attacks occurred, the West has been in utter overdrive to pin the blame on ISIS while absolving Ukraine from any responsibility. The…
  
Simplicius
409
30k Subs Milestone: Another one! And a primer on writing
Well, folks, it’s time for another milestone—the big three oh: After hitting 30,000 subscribers, I think it’s safe to say I’m doing something right when…
  
Simplicius
244
Eventful 24 Hours: Moscow Terror Attack Follows Massive UA Grid Strikes
Let’s begin with the tragic event that has eclipsed everything else: a large terrorist attack on a packed Friday night shopping center at the outskirts…
  
Simplicius
375
© 2024 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture