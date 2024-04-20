Subscribe
SITREP 4/19/24: A Small Gust for Ukraine's Sails?
Today we have some interesting thematic developments in the context of Ukraine’s future sustainment outlook. The most talked about of course is the…
17 hrs ago
•
Simplicius
393
Inferiority of the 'Western Way of War' Slowly Comes to Light
Analysis of two new interesting findings from both the U.S. and Ukraine military sphere.
Apr 17
•
Simplicius
439
Iran Breaches Anglo-Zionist Defenses in Historic Attack: A Breakdown
Iran made history yesterday by launching “Operation True Promise”. In our usual style here, let’s cut through all the noise currently clogging up social…
Apr 14
•
Simplicius
792
SITREP 4/11/24: Zelensky in Shock as Kiev's Largest Power Plant Wrecked in Massive Strikes
The day starts with a massive Russian missile strike that has wiped out another chunk of the remaining Ukrainian energy capacity. It’s now confirmed…
Apr 11
•
Simplicius
612
Yellen Dispatched to Beg China for Face-Saving Slowdown
The U.S.’ growing urgency in ‘containing’ China’s development was thrown in sharp relief this week as Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing for what turned…
Apr 9
•
Simplicius
655
Edward Luttwak: Time to Send NATO Troops
The weekend’s standout story comes by way of Edward Luttwak, one of the so-called ‘premier military theorists’ in the West, openly calling for NATO…
Apr 7
•
Simplicius
525
SITREP 4/3/24: Zelensky Steps Closer to Mobilization Plunge Amid Dire Warnings
Things continue to feel like a calm before the approaching storm. There is not too much overt activity in the battle space, but various rumblings of a…
Apr 4
•
Simplicius
604
Jacques Baud and the Russian Way of War
I wanted to do a relatively brief post mostly devoted to this extraordinary new talk by Jacques Baud with the Duran folks, Mercouris and Christoforou…
Apr 1
•
Simplicius
491
March 2024
Future of the SMO: Russian Army Think-Tank Breakdown + UGVs Enter the Fray
This is technically part 3 of the Future of the SMO paid series I’ve been doing, with Part 1 here, and Part 2 here. However, I’m no longer going to…
Mar 30
•
Simplicius
405
West Desperately Deflects as Ukraine's ISIS Gambit Backfires
Since the Krokus attacks occurred, the West has been in utter overdrive to pin the blame on ISIS while absolving Ukraine from any responsibility. The…
Mar 27
•
Simplicius
611
30k Subs Milestone: Another one! And a primer on writing
Well, folks, it’s time for another milestone—the big three oh: After hitting 30,000 subscribers, I think it’s safe to say I’m doing something right when…
Mar 25
•
Simplicius
358
Eventful 24 Hours: Moscow Terror Attack Follows Massive UA Grid Strikes
Let’s begin with the tragic event that has eclipsed everything else: a large terrorist attack on a packed Friday night shopping center at the outskirts…
Mar 23
•
Simplicius
554
