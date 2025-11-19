A railway line was “sabotaged” in Poland along the Warsaw-Lublin line, leading to another psyop meant to induce a mass panic and further stoke the flames of war:

In Poland, a section of the railway track in the village of Mika was blown up.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident on the Warsaw – Lublin railway sabotage. This route is also extremely important for delivering military cargo to Ukraine.

The incredibly brazen propaganda campaign has kicked off with immediate accusations of Russia being behind the attack. But even more incredibly, Tusk himself reported that it’s now certain two Ukrainian men were responsible—yet, mind-blowingly, this is somehow still tied to Russia and peddled onto what Polish and EU leaders must clearly believe is a stupefied populace bereft of any independent reasoning abilities.

This outrageously bottom-of-the-barrel-level propaganda would shock more if we hadn’t already been subjected to even worse with Nord Stream 2, wherein Ukrainians had likewise been fingered for the attack, yet a maze of mental convolutions was nonetheless weaved to blame Russia.

Native Poles all over the net are not buying it:

Polish deputy prime minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz extended the laughable psyop:

“Only when the criminals are caught will we have absolute certainty, but analyzing all the events happening in Poland and Europe, all traces lead east, to Russia. This is part of the war they are waging against NATO, against Europe, against us — a hybrid war, a war meant to sow disorder and fear. It is a strategy to weaken the West,” said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

This mind-bending propaganda has become du jour for hapless European bureaucrats of late: virtually any and all malicious actions of the West are gracelessly imputed to Russia; recent case in point:

Imagine how propagandized one’s populace must be to even be eligible for this bait—that it is Russia threatening Greenland rather than Trump, who literally implied the use of military force to seize the territory?

But they spelled it all out for us several times, including recently:

The above headline is a tad sensationalized—former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves did not quite say we need a terrorist attack at the Warsaw Security Forum in October, but rather implied so by stating Europe would not wake up to Russia’s menace until such a 9/11-level attack occurred.

“We have to work on the no-fly zone that has been declared over Ukraine since February 25. We can do it. Just a couple of months ago, Britain and the US provided air support to Israel. We can do the same for Ukraine. For this, we only need planes that will shoot down Russian planes bombing Ukrainian cities”, Ilves said. “For me, what is happening in Ukraine is a war. They have not invaded our territory, but they are burning down the largest trade hub in Europe. Let’s already admit that we are being attacked. European politicians will be able to honestly admit what we are facing only after something like the 9/11 attacks happen. After that, European politicians will no longer be able to say that they don’t want to do anything,” the Estonian politician said.

The intentions behind his inflammatory rhetoric were clear, however. And more and more this vector is being pushed throughout the EU:

Stop being afraid of Russia, we need to escalate! – the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys

Now on cue, the war drums again beat louder, with chief of the Polish General Staff announcing that some major “attack” on Poland is already being prepared by a Russia ready to expand its war:

“It seems that an attack on Poland is being prepared, Russia has already started preparing for war.”

— Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Kukula

Incidentally, the Russian SVR recently released this assessment:

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service releases a statement: — French Foreign Legion assault troops are stationed in border areas of Poland and are planned to be transferred to Ukraine’s central regions — If information leaks, France will claim that it concerns a small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian servicepeople — Hundreds of additional hospital beds are being created in France at an accelerated pace to receive the wounded

Advisor to the Polish president and ‘head of the National Security Department’ Stanislaw Zaryn also gave his assessment, cartoonishly including AI photos of war-like Putin next to the sabotaged railway to further incense his propagandized constituents:

Again—Ukrainians caught in the act, but it’s AI-Putin’s fault. The intent behind this infantile propaganda is more than clear.

But that does not slow the European march towards war, because the bought-and-paid-for EU leaders have no sovereignty to make their own independent decisions—everything is downstream of Brussels’ directives.

FT now reports that NATO is urgently trying to shrink the time it takes to mass deploy its troops to Russia’s border in time of war—from 45 days down to 3-5 at most:

European countries want to reduce the time for NATO troops to move from west to east from 45 to 3 days, reports The Financial Times citing EU officials. There are several problems: bridges, roads, and bureaucracy that hinders their rapid renovation and reconstruction. Europeans have planned urgent repairs of almost 3,000 transport infrastructure facilities.

But of course, the article centers on quotes from the same old worn-out circus of two-bit military clowns like Ben Hodges, whose opinions are essentially worthless.

In reality, the EU continues to crumble while fantasizing about taking out Russia as if it’s the source of all their ails.

And who caused this, one wonders?

And while Europe’s dream falls in tatters like a moth-eaten curtain, Zelensky is edged nearer and nearer to the toilet’s rim by the very corrupt system that had elevated him to the temporary role of pied piper:

The latest word brings us news that not only is Yermak now on the chopping block and reportedly soon to be removed, but that Defense Minister Umerov has fled Ukraine after a scheduled Turkey visit. If true, then things are really starting to unravel; Witkoff has allegedly cancelled a planned meeting with Yermak over these rumors.

From MP Goncharenko:

To make matters worse, the front has again just experienced another shock collapse—this time in the long-embattled stronghold of Seversk. It was one of the most dependable of strongholds since the start of the war, an area where Ukrainian forces had repeatedly beaten back Russian advances in seesaw fashion, over and over.

Now, Russian forces suddenly broke through to the center of the city, with its capture seemingly imminent.

Russian war correspondent Yuriy Kotenok:

“The decisive storming of Seversk is telling. The enemy had been preparing the city, located in a lowland, for defense for years. And when our forces reached the southern outskirts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were supposed to prepare. But it’s already a matter of motivation. Our assault groups can no longer be stopped—they have reached the high-rise buildings. They will start to bypass along the railway, and then the enemy has few options—either perish in the buildings under the rubble or flee from the high-rises. Judging by the dynamics in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), most choose the second option. There is still a faint hope among the commanding Banderites to try to hold the line along the Bakhmutka River relying on the heights west of the city. But our forces are breaking through to these heights from the Platonovka side. A further breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces towards Kaleniki and Reznikovka is very dangerous for the enemy. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to stand at Rai-Aleksandrovka and Nikolaevka and close off Sloviansk. Plus, our forces can reach Vasyukovka from the rear via the heights. In fact, this could be an approach to the canal and the beginning of battles for Sloviansk… Additionally, our forces are already 5 km from Sviatohirsk and are attacking Dibrova, i.e., encircling Krasnyi Lyman on the flanks. The garrison of Krasnyi Lyman may be cut off from land supply… Given the shortage of reserves, the question arises—who will the Armed Forces of Ukraine use to hold at least the perimeter of such a fairly large city as Sloviansk? The main and most combat-ready reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been worn down near Dobropillia, Krasnoarmeysk, and Kupiansk. Our advance to Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad is basically unopposed now. The fall of Seversk and the encirclement of Krasnyi Lyman are looming… By the beginning of November 19, 2025, about one-third of Seversk has been returned to Russia. The operation is in full swing. The drug lord got busy in time and is again shuttling about negotiations. Does the green creature sense its end? “I’m not going to ‘bombard with hats’ anyone. There is still a very long way to go. But it is obvious that the enemy is facing systemic problems.”

—

Here a Russian soldier describes how Danilovka was taken in the Gulyaipole direction—as we wrote about before, soldiers in pairs infiltrating during fog:

“It was difficult to reach, very difficult, but the weather allowed us to infiltrate in small groups, in pairs.” The Vostok group’s assault troops describe how they took Danilovka

A Russian report describes Ukraine’s desperate last-ditch counterattacks occurring in the Pokrovsk direction, with the intention of breaking the encirclement:

Krasnoarmeysk • Rodinskoye For the second day, there has been a continuous assault on our forward positions on the northern flank of the city with attempts to advance into the settlement of Rodinskoye. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost nearly a battalion of personnel and equipment over two days. They are throwing untrained soldiers as cannon fodder. The equipment is also far from new, worn out. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian group trapped in the Pokrovsk cauldron is beginning to perish from hunger and lack of medical aid. Some are breaking out. Some prefer to fall asleep and not wake up.

Meanwhile, Russian Fab-3000s are visiting Ukrainian positions holed up in Mirnograd apartment blocks:

Mirnograd direction: The city is currently under constant pressure, the enemy spares no heavy FAB bombs and strikes them at the neighborhoods, clearing corridors for themselves among residential areas. On the outskirts, there are already captured houses, and from there they try to push further towards the Molodizhny and Skhidny neighborhoods — they want to cut the city and go deeper, like into a concrete labyrinth. 🇺🇦The hottest point right now is the southern flank. There, the gray zone has almost consumed the entire district: the enemy’s movement is constant, they advance in small groups, changing routes to disrupt the pace of our defense. But they also die there in packs because they have not been able to firmly establish themselves — they rush in, get hit hard, retreat, and try again. 🇺🇦The fight for the city is fierce, close contact and chaos among the high-rises is their style: hiding, running across, catching the moment. However, our Cossacks keep the district under constant control. Reconnaissance does not sleep — clearing yards, marking movements, and immediately striking them precisely with drones. Where the boars thought they could sneak quietly — a harsh strike arrives like clockwork.

—

A few last items:

Ukrainian MP Roman Kostenko has a grim prediction for the rising Ukrainian AWOL cases:

“Soon, the number of soldiers who have deserted will equal the number of fighting soldiers” — Ukraine’s MP Roman Kostenko “80% are currently fleeing from training centers, and the country is doing nothing to bring them back or create conditions so they are afraid to flee and fulfill their duty”

—

Another Ukrainian soldier believes that Ukrainian men should be chipped like cattle to prevent their escape from the mobilization squads:

What an idea.

—

AFU soldiers dressed as civilians are trying to escape Pokrovsk and are now being regularly rounded up by Russian sweepers:

—

An awe-inspiring video of Russian UMPK glide-bombs en route to an AFU position captured by a Russian surveillance drone which happens to be right in the bomb’s flight path:

The FAB-500T with UMPK-PD flies close to a reconnaissance UAV.

—

An atmospheric scene from Kherson shows how the now-ubiquitous supply route nets look in the fall:

