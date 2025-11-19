Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Opport Knocks's avatar
Opport Knocks
1h

The rail track was "blown up"!!! Yet the loose gravel below the rail was completely intact. The remaining ends of the damaged rail look like a stress crack in substandard steel..

These people must think we are as stupid as they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Moscow Mule's avatar
Moscow Mule
1h

Busy week for dear Simplicius.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture