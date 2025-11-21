Major things are afoot in Ukraine.

The likely motivation for the corruption scandal embroiling Zelensky has made itself known. It appears the US is making a play at leaning on Zelensky into making major concessions so Trump can wrap up his ninth war for a much-needed PR boost at a time when MAGA’s whitewashed facade is shearing off like cheap stucco.

Kirill Dmitriev, for example, has revealed that the American FBI has a liaison office in Ukraine’s corruption agency NABU, which allows the US to theoretically pull any strings necessary in pressing Zelensky’s associates in order to strong-arm the Ukrainian leader into conceding.

Now the plan has come together with the announcement of a secretly-developed, major new peace formula for the ending of the war. The problem is, the details are extremely scattered and incongruous, leading to the perception of the proceedings being more the product of some smoke-filled mafia ‘sit-down’ rather than a professionally transparent political process.

That’s because—as has become de rigueur under Trump’s leadership—the details are filled with hazy ambiguities and contradictions.

The biggest being that the Russian side has expressed there have been no such peace proposals divulged to them; but this too could very well be part of the shadow play: Kirill Dmitriev, in particular, has been used as a kind of unofficial back-channel gopher whose covert message-running operates beneath the mode of officially ‘recorded’ narrative.

The hint came when Witkoff apparently goofed in tweeting what was meant to be a private DM in response to the peace proposal’s leak; Witkoff immediately deleted the message, which had said simply: “He must have got this from K.”—assumed to have designated Kirill Dmitriev:

Other canny observers have likewise detected a hint of ‘more than meets the eye’ with these oblique stovepipe channels.

Here Will Schryver muses:

I have previously expressed my thoughts on Kirill Dmitriev’s role in these ongoing “negotiations” between Russia and the US. I will repost two of them here: 1.) I believe Dmitriev is playing a purposefully calculated role. The things he says are intended to beguile the fools in Washington and London with dreams of reprising the 1990s era of plunder and pillage. 2.) I do not dispute that Witkoff and Dmitriev are having amiable chats on these questions.



What I DO dispute is that Witkoff and Dmitriev are meaningful actors in this drama.



In my view, BOTH are marginal players — often bordering on the clownish. They are rhetorical tools.

It’s hard to know for certain the nature of the play, and why Putin and Trump both lend their hefty imprimatur to these unofficial ‘messengers’ to confect such proposals on their behalf.

Either way, the full alleged plan now leaked by Ukrainian MP Goncharenko goes as follows: