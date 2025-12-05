Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Cheryl Shepherd
1d

The SMO can be likened to a Russian tractor plowing a field. The process isn’t fast, but it is unstoppable. Once the ground has been plowed, it cannot be unplowed. The stubble, grasshoppers, and field mice don’t get a vote, the field will be plowed.

The field mice are in denial of reality, having been misled by a toothless syphilitic old bulldog across the creek. They hold meetings with the bulldog and the 27 sheep in the next paddock about plans to stop the tractor. The old bull across the lake offers to sell them gadgets to stop the tractor, if the sheep will pay for it. The words fly and a lot of money appears and then vanishes. The Russian farmer takes little notice of this nonsense and the tractor rolls on.

Tony Kevin
1d

I find your Simplicius analyses of Ukraine war the most credible and valuable of all . Thank you . @Tony Kevin.

