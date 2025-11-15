Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
19hEdited

In all the talk about the ´Green Goblin´ and the corruption, I have not heard a word about peace. This too I agree with what Simplicius has suggested; it is all about how to continue the war, not stop it. Juxtaposed to photos of the warmth between Epstein and dancing Donald, what a world we are living in now. I just don´t have the energy to concoct a proper stream of expletives in response to the situation I view everyday. ............ and the band plays on.

Thank you for your efforts Simplicius. I hope you find solace now and then through you long trudge through it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Elena's avatar
Elena
19h

I still haven't heard anybody from the west talking about negotiation or finding a peaceful resolution, so it seems that replacing Z would be for some cosmetic purpose. Why allow the west to make that decision on their own timing? If there were a clear choice, he might already be in. If there's not, forcing them to make the decision under pressure seems only logical.

It is nice to hear a little panic from the war mongers, ngl, but damn, they're still cold. They still mean to go on to the last Ukrainian it seems to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 replies
262 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture