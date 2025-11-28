Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
8hEdited

I wonder how US citizens feel about their government handing hard cash dollars to mercs abroad to pointlessly keep this war going? Could you, as a US citizen, use an extra 5,000 dollars this month- tax free? Giving it to you guys at home, would do the US far more good than burning it up in Ukraine or in a Filipino back alley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 replies
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
8h

‘It gets as tiring writing about the phony ‘peace settlement’ charade as it likely does for you reading about it.’

At this point in time I believe that there will not be a real settlement in the foreseeable future. The Trump/NATO/EU team is simply playing a game, they are looking at Ukraine as the ultimate foothold against Russia and they will not give up. Even if they arrive to some sort of deal where the guns will fall silent for a while, a hundred little backdoors will be left open to fan the flames of this war again. The main goal of the diplomatic game they are playing is only for a public display of their ‘goodwill’. Putin has no choice but to go along for relaxing public opinions on his own side. He understands the game hence the slow careful movements of the Russian armed forces.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
213 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture