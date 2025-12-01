Amidst the recent escalations of rhetoric from the West, there have been secretive behind-the-scenes drives toward actualizing words into eventual action. Several new reports indicate that the West has ramped up efforts to prepare for a large-scale war against Russia, which many top European politicians have been so zealously promising us.

First comes the Politico EU report that Europe is allegedly considering transitioning from “passive” recipient of Russia’s so-called ‘hybrid war’, to active participant:

The tragic part is that the new pivot is based entirely on what are widely known to be a series of fake false flags and psyops carried out throughout Europe, which are usually quickly dispelled, but whose debunking the corporate press always manages to ‘memory-hole’ and sweep under the rug in order to perpetuate the false-but-useful narrative that Russia is somehow “expanding” its escalations against Europe.

From the Politico piece above:

BRUSSELS — Russia’s drones and agents are unleashing attacks across NATO countries and Europe is now doing what would have seemed outlandish just a few years ago: planning how to hit back.

How do they intend to “hit back”? Some ideas:

Ideas range from joint offensive cyber operations against Russia, and faster and more coordinated attribution of hybrid attacks by quickly pointing the finger at Moscow, to surprise NATO-led military exercises, according to two senior European government officials and three EU diplomats. “The Russians are constantly testing the limits — what is the response, how far can we go?” Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted in an interview. A more “proactive response is needed,” she told POLITICO. “And it’s not talking that sends a signal — it’s doing.”

They go on to list the litany of debunked frauds as the main driver of these new retaliatory initiatives:

Russian drones have buzzed Poland and Romania in recent weeks and months, while mysterious drones have caused havoc at airports and military bases across the continent. Other incidents include GPS jamming, incursions by fighter aircraft and naval vessels, and an explosion on a key Polish rail link ferrying military aid to Ukraine.

“Mysterious drones” with no origins—but shamelessly blamed on Russia, nonetheless; GPS jamming—like that of the fraudulent and debunked von der Leyen incident; so-called ‘incursions’ by fighter craft—a lie by omission which fails to contextualize the fact that the accused Mig-31s were flying over international waters in the Gulf of Finland, and “may have” come close to a tiny uninhabited rock masquerading as an island called Vaindloo, belonging to Estonia. Lastly, the Polish rail link lie—you know, the one where two Ukrainian men “working for Russia” happened to be the culprits.

It becomes clearer than ever how the amateurish and juvenile intelligence operations are coordinated with media campaigns to gin up threats that can then be converted into policy: in this case, a policy of new escalations against Russia meant to provoke Russia into somehow hitting back, which can be interpreted as “aggression”. It’s all so elementary.

Most recent example of this chintzy theater:

What’s most interesting is how the Politico article exposes the flimsy propaganda game: half the article is merely used as a quote amplifier for the empty Euro-suits and puppets. For instance, Polish PM Tusk accuses Russia of “state terrorism”; Kaja Kallas says Russian threats pose “extreme danger” and that the EU must have a “strong response to the attacks”.

But who are these people, exactly? Kallas is an unelected apparatchik, represents no one, and wields no mandate for anything. But the narrative-weavers slyly dump their fistfuls of cheap ingredients into the stew pot then attempt to stir it into some potent mix which could have an emotive effect on their chief audience of the gullible and propagandized clueless masses.

In the end, we learn that the article itself is nothing more than an empty exercise in myth-making. Because despite the muscular headline pointing to Europe’s ‘unthinkable’ retaliatory actions, the piece buries the lede toward the end that, essentially, Europe is not actually taking any real action, but “should” do so.

Despite the increasingly fierce rhetoric, what a more muscular response means is still an open question.

All we’re left with is a bunch of empty quotes from unrespected puppets reacting to fake psyops, all meant to galvanize some kind of imagined ‘critical mass’ of fear and tension aimed at Russia.

It’s no great help that the bumbling Europeans have turned into a kind of parodic military circus, incapable of even successfully shooting down their own intel agencies’ psyop fodder, as was the case this past week over a Dutch airbase where “mystery drones” flew for hours, were engaged by the base’s weapons, but managed to fly away unharmed because NATO states appear pitifully incapable of even taking down small drones: