Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
11h

Very telling btw, that Zelensky is willing to give Putin and other supposed “war criminals” an amnesty, as long as it also means that nobody will be able to arrest anyone for all the billions stolen in Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Erik Poole's avatar
Erik Poole
10h

Russian political elites finally ran out of patience. This winter the pressure on Ukraine to negotiate a serious treating coming from the stepped up Russian assault, destroyed infrastructure and the increasingly impatient Trump administration will be too much to resist.

I fear a coup by Ukrainian hardline nationalists, a possible assassination of Zelenskyy and a chaotic situation where it is no longer clear who exactly is in charge of what remains of Ukraine.

What a mess. Such a tragedy that could have been so easily avoided.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
279 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture