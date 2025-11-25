Well, well, well folks.

We have finally done it, the big five-oh, 50k subscriber milestone is here.

It’s been a long, hard, grueling climb. Since this blog’s inception in February 2023, the first 5k milestone came at a rapid clip merely a month later on March 3rd.

The next 10k one took two months, landing on May 24th, and the 20ker nearly four months later on September 10th, 2023. It took around six months for the 30k milestone, which came on March 24, 2024, and the most recent 40k one lumbered in grudgingly seven months later on November 11, 2024.

Now, after a full year, the big 50k has arrived to settle down its saddlebags with a tired heave.

As you’ve noted, it’s been a much longer slog this time around, and the gains have definitely come to a screeching crawl of late, particularly in paid subscriptions.

However, that’s not an altogether bad thing. You see, I’m quite content with the suitably perfect middle ground this ‘blog’ now occupies, being just large enough to be widely read and influential—while still maintaining an air of exclusivity—without getting too “mainstream”, such that it attracts unwanted attention. Just look at authors like Matt Taibbi, who’ve grown so large as to invite governmental persecution under phony ‘tax’ pretexts and the like.

We still maintain a strong #8 position in the ‘World Politics’ category on Substack, after having once peaked at #5—and amongst many notable names, to boot:

In fact, ours appears to be sole amongst the heavy-hitters to be wholly anonymous and originated from the blue three years past—compared to the preeminent scholars, media figures, etc., on the list who’ve made names for themselves over the course of decades; a better than passably modest achievement, I’d say.

That’s not to mention my long-held confirmation that the blog is widely read by people positioned in or near the highest offices of power, both albino houses and rubescent towers and myriad places in between. The names I’ve occasioned to glimpse on the subscriber’s list would surely make some heads spin, as it does my own. Who knew?—it seems powerful figures appreciate intricate sources of truth unclouded by dogma and politically correct thinking. This is precisely why the blog’s middling placement is probably a good thing: grow too large, and outside pressures begin threatening to influence one’s written word.

That being said, lately paid subscriber counts have definitely wilted and begun to hit a ceiling as we’ve likely reached a point of mass saturation of the core, devout readership, and most newer subscribers are increasingly of the more ‘casual’ stripe, content to merely enjoy the free articles—or so it’s to be assumed.

Let us end with some obligatory polls to gauge reader reception:

Thanks once again to all the loyal readers and supporters of the blog who make this possible, especially all of you paid subscribers and quiet donors to the BMaC tip jar—I see you. We’ve come a long way from scares like this one, eh?

Here’s to 60k and beyond! 🥳🥂

Onward, ho!

