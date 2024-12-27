Welcome back all, hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas, whoever celebrates. During slow news cycles I’ll revert to the ‘medley’ report edition which will not be thematic but rather cover a few disparate developing topics. Presently is such a cycle, so without further ado, a few of the top developments:

Bilderberg

One of the running themes here has been the slow global restructuring that has been happening with the resurgence of the right/conservative/traditionalist movements and the collapse of neoliberal globalism.

Another running theme has been the revolving-doorism, which I even covered in the very last piece, of the globalist cohort which sees the constant recycling of the same few devout ‘establishment’ figureheads through a mill of unelected bureaucratic positions within the globalist super-state power structures. When you really think about it, it’s incredible how blatantly the puppeteers simply rotate their stale, rotten factotums from one position to another just as the puppet wears out its welcome. Once they build up an irreversible toxic head of public discontent they are simply shipped off to the new post or sinecure, being rotated around the board like chess pieces—pawns in this case.

We’ve seen Mario Draghi go from president of the European Central Bank (ECB) to the Prime Minister of Italy; more recently Kaja Kallas from Prime Minister of Estonia to von der Leyen’s right hand lieutenant as VP of the European Commission; now ex-Prime Minister of Norway Jens Stoltenberg, who was rotated into the Secretary General of NATO position, has been again recycled by his controllers into Bilderberg leadership:

Most sinister about this appointment is the implication, given in the articles above, that Stoltenberg has been tapped specifically for his ‘expertise’ and leadership on the Ukraine-Russia situation, which could signal the main area of focus that the Bilderberger cabal will concentrate on in the coming years:

Now a major power shift is afoot as Stoltenberg, who attended his first Bilderberg summit in 2002, has been tapped for his expertise in transatlantic strategy. It comes as Trump, whose frequent attacks on NATO have sparked outrage in Europe, ascends once more to the Oval Office. The president-elect has been adamant that he will no longer spend billions in US taxpayer money to fund other countries' wars.

In short: the clan sees European solidarity crumbling, with European powers now mired in crisis after political crisis—yesterday I announced Alice Weidel of AfD’s ascension to the new favorite for Scholz’ chancellor position in the polls. Today, Nigel Farage’s party overtook the Conservative Party for number two in all of the UK:

The right-wing Reform UK political party in Britain, led by Nigel Farage, is now officially the second-largest party in the UK by membership numbers, with approximately 132,000 members. The centre-right Conservative Party are currently on 131,000 members and falling, while the ruling centre-left Labour Party remain the largest, with over 366,000 members.

The ruling elites are in crisis, and Stoltenberg—despite his clear lack of intelligence, wit, or social grace of any kind—has apparently been deemed fanatically devoted to the cause enough to qualify him for this top administrative role, perhaps as a kind of herd driver.

The DailyMail article makes interesting mention of Ukraine’s salience to the Bilderberg group, given other notable members:

[Palantir] CEO Alex Karp, who also sits on the Bilderberg steering committee, recently highlighted Palantir's impact, stating the company was 'responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine.' This direct link to modern warfare exemplifies how Thiel's tech empire aligns with Bilderberg's interests in security and military investment. [Stoltenberg’s] tenure as NATO chief was dominated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing NATO expansion, making him a natural choice to steer Bilderberg's discussions on transatlantic defense.

A few months ago FT reported how global defense firms are seeing their biggest profit frenzy “since the Cold War”:

Demand for defense industry workers in the West rises to the Cold War level. According to the FinancialTimes, global military spending has reached a record $2.443 trillion. Three of the largest US contractors — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics — have close to 6,000 job openings they need to fill, while 10 companies surveyed are seeking to increase positions by almost 37,000 in total, or almost 10 per cent of their aggregate workforce.

This adds a fascinating context to the Bilderberg story, particularly given the mention of Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Peter Thiel both being top Bilderbergers. Now with the hiring of Stoltenberg, we can again see the contours of the global deep state’s structure: it consists of military and intelligence-linked bigwigs chairing secret syndicates attended by all the world’s top business and political leaders. As you can readily imagine, the war drums are beaten hard and ‘grave threats’ played up all to keep the gravy train flowing in the endless finance-military-industrial complex cycle.

Stoltenberg's leadership, coupled with Thiel's outsized influence, points to a Bilderberg Group increasingly intertwined with military innovation and political strategy.

The Guardian notes that Stoltenberg will also take over as chair of the influential Munich Security Conference, and joined at the top by “fellow Bilderberg veteran” Mark Rutte—another recycled puppet who was former Dutch Prime Minister—“it marks a concentration of control at the top of the Atlantic alliance at a critical time.”

Interestingly, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria has been appointed to the Bilderberg’s steering committee as well, again highlighting the nexus of military, industrial, and media power concentrated in secret cabals to steer world events:

But the arrival of Stoltenberg might signal a sea change: it’s a big-name appointment and follows the recent election of the high-profile CNN interviewer Fareed Zakaria to the group’s steering committee, perhaps signalling a shift out of the shadows for the publicity-shy group.

Syria-Turkey-Israel

As the reformation of Syria takes shape, opinions continue running the full gamut as relates to who exactly benefits most, and who is in the driver’s seat. Russia’s Lavrov himself recently remarked that Israel stands to be main beneficiary, with many in agreement with that angle.

But I continue to contend that this is merely a short-lived phenomenon. The ultimate winner is the burgeoning Ottoman Empire revival.

Jolani has been getting chummier and chummier with top Turkish officials—last time it was head of Erdogan’s MIT—the main Turkish intelligence agency. This time Jolani hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was also previously a director of the MIT. Jolani likewise drove Fidan around Damascus, and they took in the sights, sipping coffee together from the top of Mount Qasioun overlooking the capital city:

Now a Turkish national has been appointed as the first female senior official in Jolani’s new government:

And this comes amid reports that Turkey will be establishing its presence in the military academies of Aleppo and Damascus:

Turkey will send military advisers to train the new Syrian army at academies in Aleppo and Damascus, the Turkish resource ClashReport writes, citing its sources. There is also mention of the possible deployment of a Turkish army unit in Homs to train air defense operators for the new Syrian authorities.

If that wasn’t enough, Erdogan’s son Bilal was seen in a video calling for a large pro-Palestine gathering on the Galata bridge in Istanbul for January 1st, just as they did last New Years, from which the video footage is pulled. But the big shift lies in their gathering under the banner of an interesting new slogan:

“Yesterday Hagia Sophia, today the Umayyad Mosque (Damascus), tomorrow Al-Aqsa (Jerusalem).”

This appears to be the official poster for the event, with the slogan even printed on top:

As can be seen, a nationalist fervor is slowly building up for the recapture of Jerusalem. Israel now has its hands full with a seriously armed, notoriously tenacious NATO member with its sights set on a modern reconquista of its former dominions. The way things are going, Turkey may soon control virtually everything that happens within Syria by proxy, and Israel will face its greatest ever challenge directly on its doorstep.

With the US backing Israel, I could foresee Turkey being forced to forge closer ties with Russia and perhaps Iran as backstops, in order to surround Israel and keep it under pressure. Russia is already slated to sign the big comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran on January 17th, just as it did with North Korea recently:

Russia and Iran may sign a new strategic partnership agreement ahead of Trump's inauguration, - Newsweek According to the publication, the new agreement between Tehran and Moscow indicates an attempt by the two countries to "join forces" amid "isolation on the world stage." Newsweek notes that the agreement with Iran has been in the works for many years. In late October, Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov said that the agreement would be ready for signing in the near future and "formalizes the parties' commitment to close defense cooperation, interaction in the interests of regional and global peace and security." The new bilateral agreement should replace the 20-year strategic agreement that was signed between the countries in 2001 and extended in 2020. It will contain promises of cooperation in the fields of energy, manufacturing, transport and agriculture. - RVvoenkor

President Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow to personally sign it on that date.

Israel now scrambles to weaken Iran as much as possible, brutally striking Yemen for the past few days while praying Trump gives his blessing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities upon his arrival. But I believe Israel is focused on the wrong opponent and has in fact traded one enemy for a far more powerful one.

Ukraine

Yesterday Russia unleashed another round of energy infrastructure strikes, successfully hitting myriad targets according to reports:

Missile strikes against the Ukrainian power system hit three hydroelectric power plants on the Dnepr: at Dneprodzerzhinsk, Svetlovodsk, and Kanev. In addition, strikes were registered on several thermal power plants: Prydneprovskaya, Ladyzhinskaya, and Burshtynskaya. In addition, Russian aerospace forces launched a missile attack on the Slavyanskaya thermal power plant in the occupied Kramatorsk region of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the DPR

According to some reports the strikes this time specifically targeted the heating and water infrastructure:

Today, the attack was not only energy, but also "heating, water and gas". There are arrivals and injuries:



▪ Kharkov. Mass attack of ballistics and UAR. More than 13 explosions. Heating and water disappeared in the city. There is light.

▪ Dnipro. Mass attack with cruise missiles. About 12 explosions. There is damage to the infrastructure.

▪ Kremenchug. More than 5 explosions.

▪ Crooked Horn. Explosions.

▪ Burshtyn. About 8 explosions. The light is gone.

The latest NYT diagnosis of Ukraine’s energy woes leaves a grim picture:

Ukraine has so far weathered the effects of three major Russian strikes over the past month by cutting street lighting and imposing intermittent shutdowns to ease pressure on the power grid. But two years of attacks on power plants and substations have left the country’s energy network on the verge of collapse, experts say.

With power outages slated to last 18 hours a day, the West is relying on desperate measures to save Ukraine, according to the article:

That has forced the Ukrainian authorities to turn to unconventional measures to try to avert an energy crisis. It is bringing an entire aging Lithuanian power plant to Ukraine to scavenge parts for the damaged grid; has moved to lease floating power plants from Turkey; and has even requested a U.N. presence at critical substations, hoping to deter Russian attacks.

Using UN personnel as human shields? Well, if that isn’t daft!

Ukrainian director for the Energy Research Center said that power outages will likely last 2-3 years—and that’s under the assumption Russia does no further damage.

—

A few last items:

A shocking must-see French report on Ukraine’s Kursk operation—they interview one of the participating officers, who dishes the gritty, nihilistic details of how well Zelensky’s operation is going (both dubbed and subtitled versions in the video below):

Considering it’s a pro-Western report, one can only wonder how anyone can possibly continue believing Ukraine’s casualty figures.

Next, Lukashenko humorously humiliates Armenia’s Pashinyan for not being present in person at the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) meeting in Minsk:

Lastly, a new poll shows all of Europe’s population has drastically shifted their support for maximalist pro-Ukrainian outcomes, with the majority now shifting in the direction of people who want the war to end even if it means territorial losses for Ukraine:

