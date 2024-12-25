Another one of those bombshell MSM pieces slipped past this week, not far in gravity from the seminal Time exposé about the ‘shadow campaign’ that stole the 2020 election.

This time it dealt with the revelation surrounding Biden’s “diminished” mental capacity, long known to all those around him, and how he was essentially ventriloquized, shielded, and stage managed into an acceptable simulacrum of a ‘president’. Of course, as usual the admissions are made long after the fact, with the damage long done and the MSM shills feeling they can now provocatively milk the revelation when the chance for any accountability has been dissipated and America’s attention redirected elsewhere.

More significantly the article indirectly sheds light on the structure and contours of the deep state and just how the powers that be work behind the scenes to control policy by taking advantage of crises to foment ideal circumstances that can be used to steer events and people in power.

In this case, the article makes direct mention of how Biden’s staff ‘took advantage’ of the Covid era protocols which insulated the president from excessive meetings and contact, stretching the new normal out indefinitely to the present in a way that evoked few real protests yet kept Biden under the thumb of a small claque of inner staff.

And that word—insulated—is an operative one: it’s used in various forms nearly ten separate times in the article, including as title of a subheading, with the very theme consequently being Biden’s total insulation from the outside world, which included members of Congress and Cabinet.

Instead of Biden directing follow up, Manchin noticed that Biden’s staff played a much bigger role driving his agenda than he had experienced in other administrations. Manchin referred to them as the “eager beavers”—a group that included then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. “They were going, ‘I’ll take care of that,’ ” Manchin said.

The above implicates the White House Chief of Staff as being amongst the most powerful of these shadow handlers. We know Klain was replaced with Jeff Zients, who was called “the second most powerful man in DC” in the infamous Project Veritas video I covered before.

Klain and Zients continue the trend of close knit tribal picks likely to serve Israeli interests, as has been the case with the neocon ‘Straussian’ gang which has dominated American foreign policy since the 90s and beyond.

The WSJ article goes on:

Interactions between Biden and many of his cabinet members were relatively infrequent and often tightly scripted. At least one cabinet member stopped requesting calls with the president, because it was clear that such requests wouldn’t be welcome, a former senior cabinet aide said. One top cabinet member met one-on-one with the president at most twice in the first year and rarely in small groups, another former senior cabinet aide said.

This remark in particular strikes to the heart of something we’ve been talking about here lately:

Multiple former senior cabinet aides described a top-down dynamic in which the White House would issue decisions and expect cabinet agencies to carry them out, rather than making cabinet secretaries active participants in the policymaking process. Some of them said it was hard for them to discern to what degree Biden was insulated because of his age versus his preference for a powerful inner circle.

This falls precisely in line with the comments by author Peter Herling I covered in a previous article, which describes how Macron’s presidency has slowly fallen victim to top-down ‘presidentialization’, spurning the tradition of foreign policy professionals from the Quai d'Orsay being instrumental in crafting decisions from outside solely the president’s purview.