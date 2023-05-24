Well, folks, firstly before we get to the news coverage which will hopefully come later in the day, I’d like to announce that we’ve reached another huge milestone. It seems like only yesterday that we hit the 5k total subscribers milestone which I celebrated here:

5k Subs Milestone: Thank You, And What's In Store Simplicius The Thinker · March 3, 2023 Greetings all, I wanted to mark the milestone of reaching 5,000+ subscribers and give a big thanks to all of my supporters who made it happen, and a few blog updates. So firstly: Thank you! Your support means a lot, and the meteoric rise of the blog was very unexpected. As many of you have pointed out and sent to me in messages and emails, our reports her… Read full story

In that post I ‘outed’ myself as having been the Sitrep writer known as ‘Nightvision’ on t…