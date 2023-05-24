Big Milestone Is Here! And a Message From Your [Replicant] Author
Well, folks, firstly before we get to the news coverage which will hopefully come later in the day, I’d like to announce that we’ve reached another huge milestone. It seems like only yesterday that we hit the 5k total subscribers milestone which I celebrated here:
In that post I ‘outed’ myself as having been the Sitrep writer known as ‘Nightvision’ on t…
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