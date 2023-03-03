5k Subs Milestone: Thank You, And What's In Store
Some big updates for the blog.
Greetings all, I wanted to mark the milestone of reaching 5,000+ subscribers and give a big thanks to all of my supporters who made it happen, and a few blog updates.
So firstly:
Thank you!
Your support means a lot, and the meteoric rise of the blog was very unexpected. As many of you have pointed out and sent to me in messages and emails, our reports her…
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