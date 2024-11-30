Now onto Ukraine, where major developments are likewise brewing. The most consequential is the slow unraveling of Trump and the West’s plans for a Ukrainian ceasefire.

CNN writes about Trump's new peace plan. His team proposes a cease-fire for the duration of the January - February peace talks. Future National Security Adviser Waltz has already studied the peace plan from General Kellogg, whom Trump appointed as the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. there are several points. The first is the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO for a certain period of time, while the supply of weapons and military equipment from the United States will not stop. The creation of some "autonomous regions" in Ukraine and in the future, if Ukraine joins NATO, the transfer of the territory of new regions to Russia.

So: they offer to impose an immediate ceasefire in January, upon Trumps inauguration, then segue to peace talks. They propose to lift Russian sanctions but tax Russian energy exports to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Well, what can we say? Russia will certainly not bow to kiss the hand of the new King in this way, but you have to admit it’s at least a respectable opening foray.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Kellogg at least has some sense left in his brain, according to this:

But listen carefully to this. Kellogg appears to view Russia as nothing more than a thorn to be tossed aside so the US can comfortably face its ‘primary adversary’ of China. He’s in for a rude awakening if he thinks Russia can be patronized in such a way during any upcoming talks:

Now, on the heels of this eye-opening gesture, Zelensky revealed his own startling acceptance of giving up Ukrainian territory in exchange for immediate NATO invitation.

Watch the ‘bombshell’ below as Zelensky finally cracks for the all-sacred idol of NATO membership:

Well, at least things are progressing now. These are all the first necessary steps toward later acceptance of other, harsher realities.

To clarify: Zelensky says he would accept the current part of Ukraine being let into NATO, while not officially recognizing Russian de jure control of Donbass, etc., but simply de facto.

But now, things have progressed. On the heels of the above, Russia’s foreign intel agency SVR has released a statement indicating that the West is planning to introduce a 100,000 peacekeeper force to essentially occupy Ukraine, at the start of any ‘ceasefire’. As such, naturally, the SVR concludes no such ceasefire is beneficial to Russia; summary:

The West is planning to introduce 100,000 “peacekeepers” from NATO countries into Ukraine, as well as train at least a million Ukrainians in military affairs, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated. Before that, it is planned to freeze the conflict in order to have time to implement the plan. NATO is already deploying training centers in Ukraine, and is also actively working with the Western military-industrial complex, demanding investments from them and sending specialists and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Does Russia need such a peaceful settlement option? The answer is obvious, the SVR concluded.

The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, in the conditions of the obvious lack of prospects for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, NATO is increasingly inclined to the need to "freeze" the Ukrainian conflict. The West is considering the implementation of such a scenario as an opportunity to restore the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and thoroughly prepare Kiev for an attempt at revenge. NATO is already deploying training centers in Ukraine, through which it is expected to drag at least a million mobilized Ukrainians. Another important area of ​​the alliance's work during the truce will be the restoration of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. Active work is underway with Western military-industrial companies, including the German Rheinmetall, from which they are required not only to invest, but also to send leading specialists and high-performance equipment to Ukraine. NATO headquarters understands that without providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with sufficient weapons and ammunition, the expectation that the Ukrainians will be able to conduct high-intensity combat operations over a long period of time is unrealistic. To solve these problems, the West will need to actually occupy Ukraine. Naturally, this will be done under the guise of deploying a "peacekeeping contingent" in the country. The territories that are supposed to be distributed between the occupiers have been determined: ◾️ Black Sea coast – Romania; ◾️Western regions of Ukraine - Poland; ◾️the center and east of the country - Germany; ◾️The northern regions, including the capital region, are the United Kingdom. In total, it is planned to introduce 100 thousand so-called peacekeepers into Ukraine. According to incoming information, the German military has already turned to the experience of the Nazi invaders establishing an occupation regime in Ukraine during the Great Patriotic War. At the same time, the Bundeswehr has come to the conclusion that it will be impossible to carry out police functions without Sonderkommandos of Ukrainian nationalists. They will come up with a new name, but in essence they will be the same Bandera punishers. Does Russia need such a peaceful settlement option? The answer is obvious.

Recall this is not only what France and UK were allegedly recently discussing, which I mentioned in the last report, but what Boris Johnson himself openly stated again just yesterday—listen:

Also note his admission that the West is waging a proxy war against Russia and how blithely he tosses out astounding numbers: “We should give them half a trillion or ‘whatever’”. Wow! So easy is it to throw around trillions of tax payers’ hard-earned cash without any accountability.

As you can see by the above, the contours of the West’s plans for ending the war are beginning to materialize before us. The final problem persists: the West still continues to operate under the faulty premise that Russia has taken far more losses than Ukraine, and thus is eager, or even desperate, for this coming ceasefire. Nothing of the sort: recently virtually every Kremlin figure has again reiterated that Russia is not interested in any ceasefires which do not adhere to Putin’s already-stated, widely-known conditions. Of course, crashing the Russian Ruble via a new sudden tranche of sanctions is likely meant to ‘soften Russia up’ and prime its economy for sanctions relief desperation precisely to fall into the Western conflict-freezing spider trap.

Peskov responds:

And yesterday Putin again was asked about his position on negotiations:

“We are still ready for the negotiation process and, of course, on the conditions that I outlined in my speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June of this year in Moscow.”

The full speech he references is here, and here as backup link.

The key point of the speech:

Let me underscore the key point: the essence of our proposal is not a temporary truce or ceasefire, as the West might prefer, to allow the Kiev regime to recover, rearm, and prepare for a new offensive. I repeat: we are not discussing freezing the conflict, but its definitive resolution. And I will reiterate: once Kiev agrees to the course of action proposed today, including the full withdrawal of its troops from the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and begins this process earnestly, we are prepared to commence negotiations promptly without delay. I repeat our firm stance: Ukraine should adopt a neutral, non-aligned status, be nuclear-free, and undergo demilitarisation and denazification. These parameters were broadly agreed upon during the Istanbul negotiations in 2022, including specific details on demilitarisation such as the agreed numbers of tanks and other military equipment. We reached consensus on all points. Certainly, the rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine must be fully protected. The new territorial realities, including the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions as parts of the Russian Federation, should be acknowledged. These foundational principles need to be formalised through fundamental international agreements in the future. Naturally, this entails the removal of all Western sanctions against Russia as well. I believe that Russia is proposing an option that will make it possible to bring the war in Ukraine to a real end, that is, we call for turning the tragic page of history and, although with difficulty, gradually, step by step, restoring relations of trust and neighbourliness between Russia and Ukraine and in Europe as a whole.

And anyway, when it comes to the issue of Ukrainian losses, The Economist again bucked the trend by finally revealing Ukraine has 500k total casualties, which includes 100k killed and 400k irretrievably wounded, which can no longer fight:

The West is finally inching closer and closer toward revealing Ukraine’s true casualties.

Now the West is desperately pleading for Ukraine to draft its 18-year olds:

Unfortunately, it is for Ukraine that time is ticking, not Russia. Yesterday Russia again rocked Ukraine with a massive wave of infrastructure strikes, crippling gas transfer stations and electrical infrastructure alike.

This analysis thread goes into great detail about the strikes and exactly which transformers, substations, plants, etc., were targeted and hit; it really sounds like it was a lot of them. Thread reader version.

Now, at the annual CSTO forum Putin made a number of must-hear foreboding statements regarding future strikes, including potentially on Ukrainian leadership.

Firstly, he gives a short explainer of ‘how Oreshnik works’, noting it’s made of dozens of self-aiming warheads which reach a hard-to-believe 4000c temperature:

Interesting that he specifically notes everything Oreshnik hits is literally atomized into “dust”. Recall the several accounts from claimed eyewitnesses at the Yuzhmash factory which witnessed the workshops having ‘turned to dust’? Now it’s become a theme:

I’d say “Dust Maker” is a better name for Oreshnik—or maybe Atomizer.

Listen to this corollary as well, where Putin compares Oreshnik to a falling ‘meteor’:

He further confirms our speculations almost word for word in terms of how the system functions, explaining its essence as a bunker-buster which sears through many layers of underground bases. A group of Oreshniks used together, he adds, would have the effect of a nuclear detonation.

Most significantly, he confirms that Oreshnik will be ‘tested’ again, this time potentially on Kiev’s decision-making centers—the first time I’ve heard Putin ever threaten this directly and publicly. He states the Ministry of Defense is already choosing targets for the next Oreshnik strike.

He infact says it again in the press scrum afterwards—listen to the end:

He’s asked to clarify what he means by decision-making centers, military or political?

Most interesting about this possibility is even the remote thought of it seems to answer the question of Oreshnik’s accuracy. Russia would not risk such kinetically powerful warheads hitting the center of Kiev all around civilian infrastructure if it weren’t absolutely certain that these systems had precise accuracy. If they were merely the same 100-300m CEP MIRVs as in the nuclear variety, it would be impossible to hit individual buildings precisely without mass civilian casualties. As such, even the mere suggestion of this seems to indicate Putin is quite confident of Oreshnik’s precision.

As an aside, just today Russia successfully launched a new Kondor-FKA high-end electro-optical spy satellite which adds further capability to the growing space fleet, and will aid target acquisition and post-strike BDAs.

Finally, in the most uncharacteristically threatening statement from Putin, he reveals what would happen if Kiev dared acquire nuclear weapons, from the West or otherwise—we would use every capability to neutralize them, he warns; it needn’t be said which capability he obviously refers to:

And at the UN yesterday, Russian first deputy rep Polyanskiy confirmed Russia reserves the right to strike Western countries allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with their assets:

Recall that the Kapustin Yar NOTAM extends to the end of November 30th, and some Ukrainian sources claim Russia could still make a big show of it:

The long-awaited plans we’ve theorized and brainstormed on since last year are finally resolving into view, where the West believes they can freeze the war Korean-DMZ style then insert their occupation KFOR troops to make sure Russia can never take Odessa, etc. As we said last time, they are even considering outlandishly absurd contortions to satisfy Putin’s demands, such as ‘stationing the bulk of the Ukrainian army somewhere in Europe’ in order to fulfill the “demilitarization” goals as per Putin’s Istanbul negotiations, which stated what Ukraine was allowed to have “on its territory”, technically speaking.

The problem is, Russia is in the driver’s seat and will not indulge such petty attempts to cozen and wheedle out a minor victory for Ukraine. As such, the only danger we can now expect is for the West to escalate in some brazen way should they finally realize Russia is not taking the bait. But we know neutered Europe has no political authority or consensus to act unilaterally, and at this point can only function like a pack of hyenas, if other major European states back each other’s ‘daring’ initiative.

Trump will have to walk a tight rope, as leading the push to rashly crash the gates with US troops will leave him looking like a warmonger, while doing nothing at all sullies his legacy with a mark of weakness akin to Biden’s Afghan withdrawal debacle. The best thing Trump can do, of course, is to dump Ukraine and blame the mess on Europe to salvage his ‘legacy’. There are rumors he can initiate a Ukrainian audit which will find grave corruption, giving him the justification to clear his name of it.

I would be very surprised if Trump was so foolish as to indulge the country which was central to the core movement to destroy him. Recall, virtually everything about the post-RussiaGate “Ukraine Scandal” conspiracy to destroy Trump originated from Ukraine, whether it was Ukrainian-born Colonel Vindman or the Burisma-Hunter Biden connections, etc. It was the snakepit and breeding ground for all the vipers out to get him. Surely he remembers this?

The fact is though, the longer the Ukrainian conflict goes on, the closer the European Union comes to the verge of collapse. The conflict is outright killing Europe by exposing its bought-off treasonous leaders as the populace-hating cretins they are, causing mass discontent and political breakdown, spurring revolutionary new impulses which will soon bulge out the foundation’s cracks:

What’s tragically funny about it all, an uncovered statement from Merkel showed she knew precisely the trajectory things were headed back in 2017:

Read the above, then listen to this brand new Putin statement from yesterday’s talks:

How obvious could it be?

Well… “as long as we’ve got each other,” as the song goes…hand in hand, to the dustbin of history.

