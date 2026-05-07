Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Frank Sailor's avatar
Frank Sailor
20m

hello peace!

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Devison santos's avatar
Devison santos
12m

Brasil aqui! Abraços fraternos a todos que lutam contra as injustiças atuais.

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