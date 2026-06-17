Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julio Prestes's avatar
Julio Prestes
11h

Iran is Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.

Reply
Share
10 replies
GM's avatar
GM
11hEdited

Ther reality is a bit different.

1) None of the positive for Iran things in the MoU are firm guarantees with precises conditions and deadlines. And nobody has any intention to do those things anyway, they will remain empty promises

2) The US has not been physically removed from near Iran. Which was a mandatory outcome for Iran out of this war. But the bases are still there. They had to be pushed back at least 1500 km so that they cannot launch mass swarms of kamikaze drones the way they are doing to Russia now.

3) Zero deterrence has been imposed. Iran's leadership has been killed, Trump is alive, Hegseth is alive, Netanyahu is alive, etc. It was absolutely mandatory to take out Trump and Netanyahu at the very least to reimpose some deterrence. And to go after soft targets such as the Jewish billionaires in their mansions and yachts. Lots of ways to do that. But it wasn't done.

4) They didn't sink any US ships and thus neither the massacres of civilians such as Minab, nor the cowardly sinking of the Iranian ship near India, have been avenged.

5) Hit-and-run has in fact been normalized. Sure, Iran "responds", but not in a way that reenforces deterrence

6) The US is getting six months to retool and will resume the war after the midterms. Meanwhile it is already perfecting TEL hunting techniques in Russia through Starlink and kamikaze drones, i.e. next time it will not be relying on expensive MALE drones to do it and will suppress Iranian launches much more effectively.

Reply
Share
57 replies
309 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture