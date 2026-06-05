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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
19h

When NATO aircraft gather data during an “AFU” drone attack, what they are doing is trying to make the *next* attack more effective. So maybe Russia should treat this kind of surveillance as an act of war and start reacting accordingly.

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Octavia Moya's avatar
Octavia Moya
19h

PR. It's always just PR. Russia cannot stop the attacks. Hate to break it to you, but when the enemy can kill your people and disrupt life in your major cities at will, that's no longer a public relations stunt, but a sign of your impotence.

You can't wave these things away as PR anymore. Imagine drones casually descending on Wall Street or Washington, D.C. That would not be PR, but a sign that you're under siege and losing the plot, and the war.

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