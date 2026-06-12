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Rhinoskerous's avatar
Rhinoskerous
11h

We are still waiting for Mexico to pay for the border wall that Trump never finished. Nobody believes anything he says.

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
11hEdited

Based on my research, the Apache incident may not have happened at all. It could be a completely made-up story, especially considering that the story first appeared on NYT, while neither Iran nor CENTCOM announced it (strange, isn't it?):

- https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/black-hawk-down-no-apache-down-in?r=25fc37

- https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/new-us-iran-skirmishes?r=25fc37

The latest developments suggest that Trump has now applied the Israeli model of "fake ceasefire" in Gaza and Lebanon to Iran, i.e. saying that there is a "ceasefire", but violating it whenever he wants: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/trump-has-applied-the-israeli-model?r=25fc37

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