The Great European Traveling Circus has gathered for another emergency clown convention in London:

Don’t look so glum, you have a world to save.

It was meant to ‘signal solidarity’—or something to that effect—as envisioned by the behind-the-scenes scriptwriters tediously working to adapt decades-obsolete PR briefs to contemporary audiences. In fact, the bizarrely-staged spectacle looks all-the-more anachronistic each time you look at it.

Ask yourself: who are these optics for, exactly?

Certainly not for Americans who could no longer care less about Ukraine, or Europe for that matter. And not even for the Europeans, who no longer control the democratic levers able to make any appreciable shifts in the dialogue. In the end, it seems, the spectacle is staged for itself, because the European elite have fashioned a kind of simulacrum echo-chamber onto which they project their own tinsel performances ad nauseam, like a weird reality glitch. It’s a broken TV tuned to a dead station, sputtering noise in a long-abandoned flat.

Pouring digital honey into their own ears using the bygone rulebooks of a derelict age:

I’m not just playing up the drama for a gag—it’s seriously the case, when you step back and think about it. The Incredible Shrinking Carnival feels increasingly smaller, less consequential, and more isolated than ever. One of the reasons behind it is the ‘leaders’ which have been appointed lately themselves—they’re a cut below in class than even the notorious cohort of recent years.

The cabalists who run the show now have to scrape the fond from the pan, the very pond-scum from the bottom of the barrel to come up with the rouged clowns now paraded about as ‘authorities’. Kaja Kallas being a prime example, who now calls for European ‘war’ despite not a single European having voted her into “top diplomat of Europe” status.

Note how deviously they use couching terms like “tipped”, since “elected” is out. One can hear them saying, “Lenin ‘tipped’ himself to succeed Tsar Nicholas.”

The EU has turned into a carnival Hall of Mirrors attraction, where the same spooks are shuffled around over and over to posture before their own ghastly reflections. Tusk is another repurposed slab of leather, who today expectorated his ludicrous script to the empty theater:

Britain’s dead-eyed toad proceeded to promise backing Ukraine’s sovereignty with ‘boots on the ground and planes in the air’:

With the shill press immediately latching on:

But all this smoke and mirrors failed to conceal that the ‘plan’ is entirely contingent on reaching a ceasefire with Russia first. In the last report we explained that Russia has now unequivocally stated no such ceasefires along the current contact line will be entertained—so what exactly are these empty suits chin-wagging about?

That’s where we get to the heart of the newly refashioned plan:

You see, they want to first create a fast ‘temporary truce’ to save Ukraine, and quickly pump it up with arms under the guise of escalating ‘peace talks’. During this brief truce they intend to wedge their armed forces onto the ‘DMZ’ to change the calculus of the war. But the trick is cheaper than a dollar-store shower curtain and has no chance of achieving anything beyond a short chortle from the man now in the driver’s seat—Putin.

Macron told Le Figaro newspaper that he does not believe in a ceasefire that could be agreed upon by the US and Russia. "If there were a complete ceasefire, it would be extremely difficult to monitor its observance," explains the French president. Instead, he and Starmer proposed a "truce in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" for one month. Foreign troops, in his opinion, will be deployed in Ukraine only in the second stage. He believes that "this plan will allow the Europeans to enter the game, where Trump and Putin would gladly remain one-on-one." Macron also expressed confidence in the possibility of "de-escalation" between Trump and Zelensky. He already spoke with the American president on Friday and Saturday: "In the coming days, we should be able to re-establish dialogue."

The crux of the entire thing lies in the fine-print of Starmer’s above statement—watch it carefully again: he states that the only way British-French ‘peace keeper’ troops can be brought on the ground is if they are back-stopped by US power. In short: Europe is too terrified to go it alone, and will not deploy troops unless it has American guarantees about backing them up, should Russia turn their peace keepers into toasted compost. The US has already rejected such possibilities numerous times, so Starmer and Macron’s charade is just more empty static.

Russia preemptively expressed what it thinks of such plans, when two Iskanders turned a British arms shipment into a molten reef in the port of Odessa last night:

Vladimir Putin unleashed a missile strike to 'sink' a cargo ship amid unconfirmed Russian claims it was carrying British weapons for use by Ukraine. Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit the Panama-flagged container ship MSC LEVANTE F - reportedly Swiss-owned - soon after it arrived in Odessa on March 1, after making a stop in Turkey. PS. Swiss owned, Panama flagged, loaded in Turkey with British weapons, yet everyone says that this war is still only between Russia and Ukraine.

Rumors claim at least 10 British ‘mercenaries’ became ‘sunken treasure’ along with their ship.

All the put-ons couldn’t gloss the fact that the charade is coming down in tatters like old wallpaper. Admiral James Stavridis echoed the sentiment when he warned that NATO is a dying relic:

"I don't wanna be overly dramatic, but we could be looking at the last days of NATO” — James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Meanwhile, NYT reports that the flow of US weapons to Ukraine has been nearly halted:

The carousel goes round and round, with the same old tired European gimmicks that have worn out the ears of weary EU citizens: more defense spending, more unity, more war, war, war, as citizens freeze, starve, and get abused by migrants. The propaganda’s diminishing returns have hit full tilt, and the only reason these cretins are holding on to power is because they still have control over the fraudulent electoral system, demonstrated lately in Romania, where Georgescu was arrested days ago.

In the meantime, there are some indications that Trump is plowing ahead with a restoration of Russian ties. A new Russian ambassador to the US has reportedly been chosen, with normalization of ties and diplomatic missions being resolved:

It’s even claimed Trump is ‘secretly’ working on restoring Nord Stream 2, according to German BILD:

The deal is being set up by Matthias Warnig, former executive director of the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 operator, FT claimed on Sunday. Unnamed US investors are supporting the plan in a “once unthinkable move that shows the breadth of [US President] Donald Trump’s rapprochement with Moscow,” the outlet wrote.

Russia, in the meantime, has requested direct flights between the US to be resumed:

From Russia’s perspective, the only way it can trust the US again, to the point of actually ending the conflict in the future, is if the US shows an unprecedented deal of good faith by ‘thawing’ relations, and normalizing at least the most practical of roadblocks between the two countries. It’s understandable that the big things like sanctions must stay on for now, for appearances’ sake, but the US will have to show Russia it’s capable of meeting it half-way after decades of betrayal. In that light, these things are a good start…but only a start.

For a final word on the London summit for Ukraine, Politico reports the same old—more sound and fury signifying nothing:

Europe enters a pivotal week for the future of its security — after a summit in London that delivered plenty of promises but few concrete answers.

It’s like a bad case of deja vu. Boisterous promises of tens of billions in aid, leading to a big fat goose egg as usual—with reports that multiple EU states—Italy, Portugal, Spain, Hungary, etc.—are against it. The establishment article mill, Politico included, is merely generating noise at this point, to make it appear like something is moving along; inertia for its own vapid sake.

Now another “big Thursday meeting” in Brussels is set to kick off round two of the talks; this one will surely be the one! I can smell the billions already. More staged photo-ops, uneasy smiles and dead stares, rehearsed triumphalisms, and placards spelling out trite PR-grist like Securing Our Future—everything prepackaged, synthetic, and devoid of meaning:

How the above appears to the average person:

—

A couple interesting notes; the first from Rezident UA channel:

Colleagues, our sources immediately reported that Britain leads all the processes in Ukraine, and Zelensky is completely dependent on MI-6, all our resources and strategic infrastructure have been transferred to London. When Ukrainians learn how the country «sold » for the personal political ambitions of Zelensky, this will become a real trigger, but so far patriots applaud for their position in the scandal with Trump.

The next is interesting as it seems to be corroborated by photos of Yermak, who himself never wears a suit:

#hearings

Our source reports that the Ukrainian delegation, including Zelensky, were warned that they should arrive in costumes in the White House. There was a certain dress code. Ermak put on a suit. But Zelensky specifically violated this «regulation » by coming to «free outfit ». By this he wanted to demonstrate his exclusivity, but immediately placed Trump negatively to himself, who does not like such attacks / dudes public.

We can see from the infamous Oval Office scene, Yermak indeed garbed in suit and tie:

Yermak is typically seen sporting Michael Myers’ old jumpsuit in the presence of foreign dignitaries, or his handlers:

—So putting on a suit for Trump, in contrast to Zelensky, seems significant.

But today Zelensky doubled down, signaling ‘strength’ by rubbing spavined elbows with his Majesty himself—perhaps being the only known historical figure apart from Bono to appear before the Lord of the Realms draped in a t-shirt:

The magical tale of the prince and the pauper.

On second thought, it seems even Bono had the presence of mind and dignity to don a suit.

We’ll wrap it up with a final juicy Rezident tip that presages some coming spring-summer fireworks:

#Inside

MI-6 handed over new intelligence to Zelensky in London that several major offensive operations are being prepared in the Kremlin in the spring in Ukraine. According to British intelligence, it is important to announce the mobilization from the age of 18 and strengthen the front in the Pokrovsky and Zaporizhzhya direction.

Recall that Russia has not launched many missiles for the past month or two, and is likely stockpiling a large amount. The same goes for battlefield movement in general:

It’s only strategically logical that, after biding its time and gathering strength, Russia seeks to ramp up massively in the coming months to seize the opportunity of Ukraine’s downward spiral, and snap its back for good.

