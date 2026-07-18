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Casey Bowles's avatar
Casey Bowles
1d

Sulfur, aluminum, fertilizer, and helium can't be sent via pipeline. Idiots who suggest a pipeline across the region as a solution to bypass the closure of the Strait of Hormuz need to lay off the crackpipe.

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The Moose's avatar
The Moose
1dEdited

Sorry, Trump is not going to become the Master of Asia. He's not Alexander of Macedon. If he actually tries to invade then the Western economy will be devastated. The Western debt & credit system is already on the ropes, an invasion would cause it to all come crashing down.

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