Well, the nightmare scenario we’ve predicted for a long time is slowly unraveling.

Trump was just shot at his rally in Butler, PA by a rooftop sniper, who is claimed to be an Antifa terrorist, though I haven’t seen full corroboration of that yet.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination.

The second victim now announced as deceased was a woman somewhere in the stands behind Trump. An off-duty surgeon confirmed a victim in the stands was hit in the head and had ‘brain matter’ scattered, which points to a high powered caliber.

The shooter was seen being subsequently pulled from the roof of this building adjacent to the rally:

Alleged shooter being dragged off the roof.

A bystander says he saw the shooter climbing the roof and tried to warn cops and secret service, who ignored him:

Now there are reports that Trump tried to beef up his security detail but has been denied by Biden’s DHS:

This comes only days after Biden and other prominent Democrats dog-whistled to their radical supporters to paint Trump as someone who had to be ‘stopped’ at all costs:

But the most shocking thing of all, is there is now a clearly coordinated total blackout happening of the term “assassination” or “assassination attempt” between the regime media which comprises the fourth branch of government and all the attendant deepstate organs up and down the chain.

Scoop from DC Draino:

SCOOP: Secret instructions given to news reporters telling them to play down Trump’s attempted assassination These people are evil

First, get a look at the shameful MSM whitewashing and intentional downplaying of the event, doing everything in their power to cast it as not an attempted assassination:

This should leave you speechless—I have never witnessed such an openly diabolical psyop and mass gaslighting operation. We literally just watched the attempted assassination of an American president, and the media is treating it like a superfluous nonevent.

Later, Barrack Obama joined the coordinated coverup, playing dumb as per his handlers’ orders:

And the final proof of the operation came as Biden gave an unplanned national address, half an hour past his newly-announced 8pm bedtime and looking all the worse for it:

Watch the coordinated coverup, as Biden openly refuses to call it an assassination even when directly asked.

The thing is: we know precisely why they’re doing it.

It’s because if today’s event were to be given the official cachet of ‘assassination attempt’, it would completely and irrevocably de-legitimize the phony “J6” turning point which is one of the last holdfasts the Democrats have left in their quiver against Trump. You see, they’ve spent four years trying to delude us into believing that J6 was in fact a direct assassination attempt on ‘Trump’s opponents’—Pelosi just said this days ago—TWICE—as another obvious dogwhistle to her radical base.

Just watch for yourself:

Imagine how fast the fraudulent J6 narrative house of cards would tumble if today’s event is allowed to be characterized as an actual assassination—there would be no comparison to the anodyne J6 fairytale where a bunch of old women larped around in the Capitol foyer.

Now, the big thing to watch is how the regime media goes forward—particularly the middle tastemaker and gatekeeper rungs like your Rachel Maddows and ‘The View’ harridans. They will be desperate to keep Trump as far away from martyrdom as possible—that means obfuscation, obfuscation, obfuscation. They will likely continue via the old CIA playbook of tangling things up, pointlessly hyperfocusing on the procedural minutiae of the investigation into what kind of attack it was. They’ll likely drag it out for weeks, months, or however long it takes without definitively ascribing it to the verboten “A” word, falling back on the false high horse of their “journalistic due diligence” and nonexistent “thoroughness and integrity”.

Yet we know full well if this had happened to a Democrat candidate, all the regime media would be rising up in one voice calling for the total lockdown of the country and physical purge of all rightwing and ‘ideological opponents’.

Alarmingly, the chief of communications for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, has already posted their official stance on the event which likewise eschews any strongly deterministic language:

Given Trump’s rebuffed attempts to beef up security, and given the eyewitness who spotted the shooter and claims to have been ignored by Secret Service agents, the above release looks highly troubling.

A president was literally shot in the face, and the bullet passing near his head was captured on camera. What more do you possibly need to happen for it to be unequivocally deemed an assassination attempt, for crying out loud? This is as unprecedented as the mass gaslighting operation that went into stealing the 2020 election, with its bizarre and highly irregular cessation of vote counts and “sudden spike” of Biden votes at 4am.

We are in uncharted waters.

And what’s more, is that this global GLADIO-esque operation is picking up steam. All opponents of the global ‘Hydra’ deepstate are being eliminated, or attempts toward that end are being made. Populist and anti-imperial Slovak PM Robert Fico was just shot not two months ago. And just today Ukraine’s Budanov announced that operations to eliminate Putin have infact been undertaken, but so far have not succeeded:

It’s clear things are on the brink for the globalist deepstate as they see no further way to tread water without simply eliminating all ascendant resistance leaders; their backs really are against the wall. We are entering a time of great troubles but also great hope, because given their desperation levels it’s clear the final battle is approaching and a grand turning point or realignment is almost upon us.

