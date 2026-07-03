Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
12hEdited

The unsettling message for the wider west (forget bonkers Ukraine) is that backing deeper strikes into Russia is not bringing Russia to the table, is not bringing Russia down internally, is not imploding its economy. It is ensuring that Western Europe will be left with far less of anything valuable in Ukraine at the end of it- which will be when Russia has control of Kiev and decision making processes, to establish an electoral victory. Sooner than you think since Ukraine cannot survive another winter- the west cannot afford for this to go on into another winter and then absorb the tide of refugees. All europe is achieving right now, is running the very real risk of its own fringe being turned into bombed out craters like Ukraine with the possibility of even deeper penetration by Russian attacks. To what end? To this- whole new governmental regimes across europe replacing the warmongers, to finally settle what could have been settled to far better return for europe years ago.

And no, the US is not going to ride to the rescue, and this applies whatever the November outcome. It wants an expensive embarrassment in Ukraine to top its expensive Iran embarrassment like a crater in its own head. Hence Trump keeps saying- we sell em weapons give then info back up, but that is all. (implication- if they lose, it will be down to them not least for refusing to co operate with our efforts to settle the war when they could have come out still standing).

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
13hEdited

That strike was, technically, 2 nights ago, on Wednesday - if counting European timing GMT/UTC, and not Pacific Time PT.

Russia needs peace negotiations with Ukraine to stop hostilities and turn Ukraine into it's ally. Divide it politically into a peace and war camps. Zelensky can't negotiate, it means end if him, including legal prosecution and life sentence. Putting pressure on command posts, that including Kiev hotels with mercenaries, and later on the whole government and Zelensky's lifes, would trigger or deepen that split.

That internal conflict will cause bloody civil war in Ukraine, it's partition into 2-3 pieces. The largest part will be associated with Russia, controlling access to the whole Black Sea, taking over Odessa ports to Romanian border and Transnistria.

The earlier plans to smuggle nationalistic rump state from divided Ukraine into European Union and into NATO are falling now apart. There was a proposal to create Polish-Ukrainian state union, with millions of Ukrainians flooding south-east Poland and granting them autonomy. But within the last month there is a very strong political opposition from Poland to such developments, and that also includes radical change in public opinion. That opposition is associated with the USA interests in Europe.

So time has came when Europe's Epsteined elites need Zelensky to wreak havoc as much as possible, escalate into wider war, including Belarus and to involve deeper all Europe into conflict with Russia. To divert her from Iran, Israel, Middle East and the other parts of world.

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