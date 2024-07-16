Zelensky arrived in the U.S. for NATO’s grand 75th anniversary summit, which turned out to be another sniveling disappointment, embellished with the usual carrot-on-a-stick promises that offered nothing concrete.

Here ex-ambassador Chas Freeman goes one step further in declaring it a swan song for NATO:

Instead of strengthening the NATO alliance and showing its power, the latest summit in Washington did the opposite, it laid bare its cracks, its failure to deal with reality, and its incapacity to respond to the unstoppable emergence of Multipolarity. It was a summit of retreat and will be remembered as the moment when NATO, instead of reinventing itself, doubled down with the same failed approach that ultimately leads to its demise. The summit was a also an amazing show of undiplomatic visions of world-domination.

But all the manic pledges of ‘air defense’ systems did make an indirect revelation as to the severe attrition of AD suffered by Ukraine of late. Many reports have given us indicators of this; for instance last week’s strike on Kiev, with satellite images showing an airport that housed Patriot systems being hit. Ukraine supporters continue to claim the elusive Western systems are not being found and taken out by Russia, but the scramble to resupply tells a different story.

This recent strike on Kiev was particularly notable for how little AD was present, as an uncommon amount of videos showed Russian missiles hitting their targets. Further, missile trajectory maps were subsequently published with commentary stating that the strike was somewhat unusual as most of the Russian missiles pretty much went straight to their targets across Ukraine without the usual highly irregular winding patterns meant to misdirect UA intelligence and confuse national AD grid ops. These are all indicators that AD has been severely attritioned by Russian strikes, it’s just that, as with everything, we don’t see it because—unlike image-conscious Ukraine and NATO—Russian MOD doesn’t justify the release of constant images and videos of their normal mundane work, not to mention they prefer keeping up a professional OPSEC.

The summit also featured some entertainment, which included the worst presidential flub arguably in American history, right on cue to embarrass an already shame-faced Zelensky even more:

The one interesting takeaway was the CFR’s Foreign Affairs mag releasing their vision of a compromise for Ukraine’s future:

The eye-opening concept is revealing as to how the West likes its chances in Ukraine. In short, they propose following not the Korean DMZ model, but rather the German ‘Berlin Wall’ model. Though they beat around the bush somewhat, as it’s clearly a radical idea sure to ruffle feathers and frighten many Ukrainians, they in essence propose that Ukraine should decide which territory to give up, and then the remainder under Ukraine’s control should form its own new state that would be allowed to enter NATO proper. The consolation is that, just like West Germany was eventually reunified with East, they contend that Ukraine can ‘hold out’ under the promise of reunification with the territory they lost at some indeterminate future time:

Given the lessons in these models, leaders of NATO member states should, in private, encourage Kyiv to do three things: First, define a provisional, militarily defensible border. Second, agree to self-limitations on infrastructure on unoccupied territory (such as the permanent stationing of foreign troops or nuclear weapons) with the important Norwegian disclaimer that these limits are valid only as long as Ukraine is not under attack or threat of attack. Third, and most painful, undertake not to use military force beyond that border except in self-defense, as the West Germans did, in order to assure NATO allies that they won’t suddenly find themselves at war with Russia as soon as Ukraine becomes a member. The cost of this step would be acceptance of open-ended division, but the benefit would be to give most of Ukraine a safe haven in NATO. Once settled, Kyiv and the alliance would go public with these agreements. NATO could amplify Kyiv’s unilateral statement with a similar declaration. The goal would be for independent Ukraine to join NATO as soon as feasible, ideally before January 20, 2025—but, if need be, as part of Trump’s “deal.”

As can be seen by the end, they even radically propose for this plan to be enacted ASAP to beat Trump to the punch, thus is their sheer terror at the fallout of a Trump presidency. It should also be noted that Trump’s new VP pick, JD Vance, has previously stated unequivocally that Ukraine should give up land to end the war.

The problem is, almost all of the above in practice sounds virtually no different to the previous Minsk accords. What possible incentive would Russia have in taking such a “deal” which freezes the conflict and brings NATO even closer to Russian territory—thus effectively achieving the complete opposite of Russia’s chief objectives in the war?

Later in the piece, they even absurdly propose for a NATO ‘no fly zone’ to be enforced on the demarcating line. Right—that will go over well, the Kremlin is sure to welcome NATO stealth fighters peacefully ‘patrolling’ a split Donetsk/Lugansk territory.

The only real danger is that, if such a plan represents the internal brainstorms of connected CFR deepstate bigwigs, then it can only mean they’re likewise considering forcibly freezing the conflict in such a way even should Russia reject the idea.

In fact, months ago I wrote about this very idea from a different source: the proposal for Ukraine to “cut off” the taken territories and then fast-track its remaining rump-state into NATO, to hide behind the skirts of Article 5. Technically, it can happen, especially owing to the fact that most Ukrainian citizens are now fine with giving up the lost territories, as per recent polls.

The only issue would of course be the vetoing of such a move by saner NATO members like Hungary, but there could be mechanisms to deal with that. Although, the danger for such a drastic plan to totally rip NATO apart and cause its collapse would likely be great; but in the minds of desperate Western globalists it would be a trade off: should Ukraine lose the war in decisively dramatic fashion, NATO would face its extinction anyway.

This is why, for instance, the Western banking cabal is so rabidly earnest in seizing stolen Russian sovereign funds despite the risk of it completely delegitimizing the entire Western financial system: they know that if Russia wins the war, this system will collapse anyway, owing to a runaway effect of de-dollarization and Russia’s leading role in the paradigm-breaking multipolarity grand awakening.

Never underestimate the folly of evildoers facing their mortal demise.

—

One interesting digression: the article inadvertently validates Russia’s justifications for the war in a way that’s very telling about the West’s morally untenable position.

First, in a bit of historical prefacing, they strangely admit that Norway not only faced no threat from Russia, but was in fact saved by Russia in World War Two, yet still illogically joined NATO to conversely threaten Russia:

Seventy-five years ago, Norway wanted what Ukraine wants today: to become an ally despite bordering Russia (then in the Soviet Union). Although Moscow wasn’t invading Norway at that time, or ever—in fact, the Red Army had even helped liberate some northern Norwegian territory from the Nazis—Norwegians had bitter memories of how their onetime neutrality had ended in brutal Nazi occupation. And they were horrified as Czechoslovakia—another formerly occupied country between East and West—fell under Moscow’s control in 1948. These experiences diminished the attractiveness of continued neutrality.

Follow the stated logic above with me for a moment:

Norway was never threatened by Russia Russia saved Norway from the Nazis For the sake of safety from future attacks, Norway joins an alliance to protect itself from the nation which…protected and liberated it from its attacker

Does that make sense to anyone?

Incomprehensibly, the article then makes another jolting admission—that Putin very reasonably requested for NATO to not station long range missiles on Russia’s border:

How is that—even in the minds of the bitterest Russophobes—not a rationally reasonable request? For a leader of a country to ask a giant threatening alliance to not position its devastating long range weaponry on his country’s borders is something even the most cynical demagogue can understand.

What can we say? It merely shows the intellectual bankruptcy and moral disingenuousness terminally plaguing the West.

What has become evident in the wake of the NATO summit, however, is the overarching plan that the West has to goad Russia into a major European war by the end of the decade. The reason for this is well known: the globalist-financial interests who run the world and make all the top executive decisions in the West have decided there is no other way to ‘reset’ their system other than war. They tried to push the Great Reset onto humanity via Covid and Agenda 2030, but these plans have failed thus far—and so the only way left to reset the hyper-leveraged and terminally diseased global financial web is via war.

Here they can kill several birds with one stone, as well: destroying ascendant Russia, which has recently taken fourth place in GDP PPP standings and is now leaving Europe in the dust, not to mention trailblazing a new golden path forward for all humanity with its leading role in the Multipolarity project.

Thus, there are now increased agitations for war in the West.

The latest revolves around plans to put long range missiles in Germany, to which Russia has now responded with plans to begin manufacturing long-time-banned intermediate range ballistic missiles.

🇩🇪🇺🇸🇷🇺 U.S. TO START DEPLOYING LONG-RANGE WEAPONS IN PUPPET GERMANY BY 2026 (see article above) - #Moscow warns against escalating move, as #Berlin and #Washington plan unprecedented stationing of missiles with range exceeding 500KM. U.S. in preparation for longer-term stationing of such capabilities that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons that have a longer range than current capabilities in #Europe - Joint statement.

Germany, of late, has been chafing at the bit, with repeated calls from top military officials from the reintroduction of conscription, as well as statements that the country must be prepared for large-scale war “by 2029”:

Of course, as per their usual MO, the West conceals their own secret plans by projecting them onto Russia:

🇷🇺⚔️🏴‍☠️Russia may begin to fight with NATO around 2029 - then the Russians will have optimal conditions for this, - Inspector General of the German Army ▪️He predicts approximately 1.5 million soldiers in Russia in 5-8 years, which is twice the number deployed in Ukraine. ▪️The German army only has enough ammunition supplies for 2 days. ▪️Beli is even considering reintroducing compulsory military service in Germany. ▪️Russia is now building ~1500 battle tanks a year - the same number in the five strongest NATO countries. Germany has, for example, only 300 of them.

More:

The US and NATO are preparing for war with Russia. The US is bringing its Tomahawks to Germany. You know how this will end. Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov (https://t.me/dimsmirnov175/74948) on American plans to deploy destructive weapons in Germany: Essentially, we are talking about plans for the United States to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe. This is a serious mistake by Washington. The Americans are increasing the risks of a missile arms race. They forget that tying a knot of confrontation can become a detonator of uncontrolled escalation against the backdrop of a dangerous escalation of tensions along the Russia-NATO line. The decision to deploy long-range weapons in Germany from 2026 backfires on Russia’s commitment to a moratorium on the deployment of ground-based INF missiles. The Americans have embarked on the dangerous path of militarism.

Here is the official joint statement on the White House site:

It reads, merely:

Following discussions ahead of the NATO Summit, the governments of the United States and Germany released the following joint statement: The United States will begin episodic deployments of the long-range fires capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany in 2026, as part of planning for enduring stationing of these capabilities in the future. When fully developed, these conventional long-range fires units will include SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons, which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe. Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence.

One astute Russian observer noted the deja vu:

Military expert Alexander Zimovsky: “It’s as if I woke up again 40 years ago, in 1983. In the Leningrad room of the 14th company of the Faculty of Military Journalism of the LVVPU there was a fresh copy of Pravda, with Andropov’s answers to the questions of the newspaper correspondent. And they talked about the deployment of American Pershing-2 missiles in Western Europe. It was called "Euromissiles" Nothing has changed today, neither in meaning nor textually. Only now the Americans are deploying their missiles in Eastern Europe." You know how this will end.

In short, the plan by the globalist hawk faction appears to be to extend the Ukraine war as long as possible then ‘tie it on’ into a wider European war by goading Russia into attacking Europe after threatening and provoking Russian sovereignty with a variety of existential threats. The timeline could be to take the Ukrainian war to at least 2027-2028, then begin the next phase of the conflict. All the while, Russia remains economically subdued, and more importantly—Europe and Russia remain locked out from each other’s markets, while U.S. can maintain its economic supremacy unchallenged.

—

The problem with the above is that now that Trump is almost a shoe-in, and has chosen JD Vance as running mate—who is extremely anti-Ukraine—Europe is panicking as it dawns on them that they truly will be on their own in buttressing Ukraine come next year.

The writing is on the wall.

With the way things are going, their plan may fall apart over the course of the next few years as populist movements gain ascendancy in Europe. It’s already being talked about how the French 2027 presidential elections will likely go to Le Pen’s camp—Macron’s “cheating” play bought some time for now, but the rising tide is obvious to see and likely unstoppable. How can such a fractured Europe be expected to indefinitely support Ukraine?

—

Important assorted items:

Russian and Chinese cooperation continues increasing apace. Not only have the two superpowers conducted new maritime exercises together, but the Russian Deputy Defense Minister met with his Chinese counterpart, specifically commenting on how China is learning from the SMO:

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Andrei Bulyga holds talks with Chinese counterpart Major General Zhang Fang Today, the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre has held the Russia–China consultations to discuss cooperation and share experience of the People's Liberation Army Joint Logistics Support Force. During the talks between Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Andrei Bulyga with Deputy Commander of the Combined Logistical Support Army of the People's Liberation Army of China Major General Zhang Fang held a detailed exchange of views on the organisation of logistics support for the Armed Forces in the two countries. The Chinese delegation learnt from the Russian counterparts about the approaches that have been developed to improve logistic support and the use of combat service support capabilities in the special military operation. 'The special military operation has shown us issues to be addressed to improve the logistical support of the troops. We gather the data and put it into practice. Every day, the most advanced warfare methods and its combat service support are being employed on the front line,' noted Lieutenant General Andrei Bulyga, the Russian Deputy Defence Minister. As part of the cultural programme, the Chinese delegation visited the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and the Guerrilla Village in the Patriot Patriotic Park of Recreation and Leisure of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This comes on the heels of the following news reported in MSM:

—

In fact, the integration of Russia and its multipolar partners is heading into a deeper direction than even I had anticipated. Recently two major interesting statements were made—the first by Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matvienko to the BRICS parliamentary forum:

In essence, they are pushing ahead with the BRICS Bridge program, creating an interoperable digital currency amongst the BRICS nations. For the worried conspiracy watchers out there—this is not a digital currency for civilians, but rather for the settlements of payments between countries and their central banks.

But the far more interesting and weightier statement was made by Putin, who suggested that in the future, BRICS will get its own Parliament—presumably akin to that of the European Union:

Now this is something to be worried about, on the surface, conspiracy-wise. We’ve talked for a long time here about how the BRICS represents a new global order away from the WEF-ruled Atlanticist authoritarian cabal of unelected bureaucrats. BRICS, we thought, was going to be a much more decentralized, non-coercive counterweight. But this seems to suggest that BRICS is in fact heading in the direction of a European model, perhaps—we don’t have the details quite yet.

Even so, if that’s the case, I’m not worried yet myself, because the impulses behind the BRICS movement—its movers and shakers, its financial underpinning—is not the same as the West’s and its centuries’ old dynastic Old Money aristocracy. If anything, it could speed up BRICS development by having a slightly more centralized model where real regulation can be passed amongst the members, rather than just speculated on and left open ended. But we’ll have to wait and see.

For those interested, here’s an entire discussion on this:

—

Now for some frontline updates:

Horrors continue to unfold for the AFU. A paramedic with the AFU’s 59th brigade has written a dire plea to Zelensky after her brigade suffered catastrophic losses:

Disaster in the 59th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: the brigade commander-butcher throws soldiers to slaughter and the brigade suffers heavy losses in battles with the “O” group “valiant”. A scandal in the next “meat brigade” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - military paramedic E. Polishchuk, released from captivity, “Bird” appealed to Zelensky with a demand to influence the catastrophic situation that developed in the 59th Meat Brigade after the appointment of Bogdan Shevchuk as brigade commander. “Due to Shevchuk’s inhumane and unprofessional attitude, I am forced to stop collaborating with this famous brigade, but not everyone has the opportunity to resist criminal orders aimed solely at getting additional stars for this person. I ask you to take action and remove from making important military decisions people who are not interested in preserving personnel, completing tasks and winning. Military honor and the honor of an officer are not empty words. At least, they shouldn’t be like that.” -RVvoenkor

In fact, the incident has sent shockwaves through the AFU such that it is being reported Syrsky himself has been dispatched to inspect the 59th in person.

Likewise, Julian Ropcke has continued to sound the alarm about Russia’s nonstop breakthroughs and advances, which have steadily compounded since our last report:

—

An AFU unit in the Kupyansk direction reports that Russians captured over 200 of their men in the past month:

Russian forces released videos of some of them:

You can see where they were captured corresponds to the Kupyansk direction, as it was in Terny, which is in the north right on the Kharkov-Donetsk oblast contact line, not far from Svatov and Kremennaya.

—

Meanwhile ex-US ambassador to NATO has blatantly demanded for the immediate gangpressing of all 18-year olds in Ukraine:

The official account for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces beat him to the punch by releasing images of some of their members, which included a mortarman who looks suspiciously like a teenage girl:

Higher rez original so you can see her earring:

And in fact, some reports claim that Ukraine is already mobilizing under-25s unofficially en masse—something you can see with your own eyes on the front.

A sample was given of a mobik born in the year 2000:

In Ukraine, the Zemobilization of men 20-25 years old is in full swing, despite the law ... the Ombudsman and deputies do not notice the lawlessness of military police officers, and power covers the TCK (commissars)!

From the beginning of 2025, an appeal may be introduced from the age of 18. The parliament is already collecting a majority for this project, lists of 16-17 summer children are being prepared in order to prevent them from going to the border. At the same time, people under the age of 25 are already being mobilized into the army.

Police officers illegally abducted the police officers and mobilized a 21-year-old and 24-year-old guy against their will, and against their will they were sent to the training ground. At the same time, Colonel Merzlikin beat young people there, to whom the law is not written!



Take care of your children, Zemobilization has nothing to do with the laws of Ukraine, the main thing is to maintain power…

Even MSM is beginning to cover this angle more and more:

—

Russian motorcycle tactics continue apace as well, and successfully so. New videos abound of major captures by way of motorbike that look like something out of Mad Max.

The first is a bit from the Espanola Brigade, a mostly volunteer unit made up of wild soccer ultras:

Then there was another video showcasing by far the largest scale motorcycle assault, perhaps in modern history, which led to the total re-capture of Urozhayne (Harvest), which had been taken by the AFU during last year’s grand summer counteroffensive:

Given the Marine-looking flag at the end, this could be the Russian 40th Marine Brigade—which operates precisely on that front—and other detachments.

—

In another world first, Russia showcased the latest Fab-3000 UMPK glide-bomb, a size no other nation has ever been crazy enough to attempt in attaching wings to:

—

Russia is said to have tested a secret anti-drone laser on the Avdeevka front, though unfortunately as of now there is no further information:

The result of a Russian experimental laser system for destroying drones. Power - 3 kW. In the Avdeevsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces began to use an experimental laser system to destroy drones The result of the work in the photo Sofa General Staff

—

Business Insider reports that alarm bells are going off in NATO:

The alarm bells have been sounding throughout the war in Ukraine, warning loudly that if Kyiv falls, an emboldened Russia could set its sights on NATO next. In such a devastating fight, airpower and airspace control could be decisive. The Russian air forces have underwhelmed over the past 2 ½ years of war, but they also have rapidly adapted and scored wins through tactics such as stand-off bombing and synchronized drone and missile barrages. Other elements of the aerospace forces have also effectively denied Ukraine the chance to shift the battlefield from the skies. "It's been surprising they're adapting over time through trial and error," Justin Bronk, an airpower expert at the UK's Royal United Services Institute, said.

After talking to “dozens of defense experts” Business Insider has the following to say about how NATO would fair against Russian air defense networks:

Experts and Western military officers have said that in such a fight, the US and its allies, even with fleets of fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, likely would find it difficult to establish the same level of air dominance they've largely had since the end of World War II. Giorgio Di Mizio, an air-warfare expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that a fight with Russia would likely be "quite different from all the scenarios that we have faced over the last decades, where there was no contestation of the air domain." In future fights, it may be possible for the US to achieve air superiority only in bursts — small windows in a specific time, place, and location where air defenses are missing, destroyed, or out of ammo, Gen. David Allvin, the US Air Force chief of staff, said on the "War on the Rocks" podcast in January.

With the final kicker:

"If we can't get air superiority, we're going to be doing the fight that's going on in Russia and Ukraine right now," Hecker said. "And we know how many casualties that are coming out of that fight."

So NATO admits, if it can’t get air superiority, it will be suffering mass casualties in an attritional ground war.

The general analytical slant was bolstered by other recent MSM offerings, like this WSJ piece from last week which further describes how badly Western weaponry has been failing in Ukraine:

Or this pair of National Interest articles, declaring the F-16 to be dead on arrival in Ukraine:

—

It’s now been confirmed by MSM that the reason we’re not seeing as much HIMARS and ATACMS activity is because Russia has finally been successfully hunting them down:

BREAKING: Kyiv has decreased the number of its missile attacks on Crimea because Russian drones are allowing Moscow to scope out Ukrainian artillery such as U.S-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) it has been reported. But the pro-Ukrainian news outlet Politika Strani (Politics of the Country) said the number of Kyiv's attacks in Crimea had dwindled in recent weeks because of the effectiveness of Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "There is one problem that threatens the use of HIMARS striking Crimea—the recent activation of Russian reconnaissance drones," Politika Strani said on its Telegram channel in a post next to a map of the Crimean region.

Recall that the HIMARS launcher truck fires both HIMARS and ATACMS missiles, which means destroying the unit curbs both projectile systems.

From the article:

On July 8, the Russian military said it had taken out three HIMARS launchers in the Kherson region, with drone footage showing the purported strike, which has not been confirmed by Kyiv.

Note what they say about Russian recon drones suddenly being an overwhelming problem:

Politika Strani said for Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against the Crimean city of Sevastopol—a Black Sea Fleet hub—HIMARS would be needed around Mykolaiv (Nikolaev) around 170 miles away. But Russian reconnaissance drones were able to reach this area, as well as neighboring Odesa. Russian drones are "extremely active tens of kilometers from the front line" the post said, which poses a "high risk" to HIMARS installations, it said.

My paid subscribers will know immediately why this dovetails with our reporting here, and why it is only here you’ll get the top information ahead of all other sources, particularly the MSM. Last week’s paid report featured a newly-leaked Russian drone production document which showed Russian recon drone production numbers, in particular the new versatile Supercam S350:

The document showed over 2000 of the drones now being pumped out per the 2024 fiscal year in Russian factories. That means they are saturating Ukrainian skies, giving HIMARS no where to hide. It’s no surprise then, we’ve suddenly had a big draught of ATACMS strikes, with the “feared” system suddenly having totally vanished from the face of the earth.

Here’s a new timely Supercam video from the Russian MOD:

🔎Troops' eyes and ears: what Supercam S350 unmanned aerial system is capable of Supercam S350 is one of the main reconnaissance drones in use in the special military operation zone. In the special military operation zone, the UAV plays the role of surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting: eyes and ears of Russian servicemen. S350 is the best way to receive high-precision data at any time of the day and in jamming conditions. The duration of the flight for up to 4.5 hours with the transmission of information up to 100 km provides the necessary reserve of facilities for the use of UAVs in the combat zone. The main advantages of the vehicle are the speed at which the complex is deployed and launched, the high degree of resistance to the EW means and effective stable communication and transmission of video. Among the features of the drone system are modular composite elements, interchangeable and combined payloads with unified hydrostabilised platforms, and a wing console detachment system during landing to prevent potential damage. The drone has proved its effectiveness in the special military operation zone. The reconnaissance and gunners who perform tasks with the use of Supercam UAVs highly praise these 'birds'.

With 900 of these being built per quarter—that’s 300 a month or 10 per day—the only bottleneck that will remain are the actual trained and experienced operators, and reconnaissance-fire-complex assets to strike what the Supercams actually identify and track.

Likewise, my paid report focused on Russia’s growing AI capabilities, including an exclusive video of one of these Supercams being used with an AI assisted management program. Now, in light of this, comes a new scoop from Rezident UA which fills in some details and confirms our findings:

#Inside

MI-6 handed over to the Office of the President and the General Staff new intelligence that the Russian army has adapted AI for drones and now all information about the movement of equipment is processed in real time. Thanks to new technologies, accurate strikes on mobile air defense systems and HIMARS have become possible, which constantly change their location and previously made it impossible to strike at the enemy. British intelligence recommends pushing the air defense from the front, and using HIMARS to attack from the depths, checking the sky before this for drones.

