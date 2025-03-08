As expected, the big European ‘second emergency’ conclave on Thursday was another flop, failing to secure any of the vaunted mega-billions for Ukraine:

In manic fashion, the talking points quickly shifted to other desperate ploys to shore up the EU’s favorite hobbyhorse proxy. Whether it was Macron’s sop of a ‘nuclear umbrella’, which appears to suggest storing French nuclear weapons in various European countries like Germany and Poland:

Or the big new plan of a European air coalition to create a ‘no fly zone’ over western Ukrainian cities like Odessa and Lvov, and strategic sites, like nuclear and gas plants, etc.

This ‘Sky Shield’ is envisioned specifically only for western Ukraine, and is seen by frantic Eurocrats as a way of saving Ukraine from total collapse without directly confronting Russia militarily. It’s now in vogue to talk recklessly—and completely baselessly—about rearmaments and mass build-ups, but in reality, the desiccated Eurocrats admit that they wouldn’t last more than a few weeks against Russia, without the US’ support:

That hasn’t stopped some of them, however, from entertaining the most narcotic of fever-dreams:

Several countries in Eastern Europe are considering a pre-emptive strike against Russia, according to Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper. “We know. That’s why some of our countries are asking, ‘Why don’t we attack Russia now, instead of sitting waiting for it to attack us?’” an unnamed “prominent Eastern European politician” said, without elaborating.

Now Trump has shown his hand by angrily threatening Russia with more ‘severe sanctions’, as Russia unleashed another huge round of strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure last night:

But Trump doesn’t seem to realize he’s only digging himself a deeper hole. It has become increasingly obvious that his team is doing a poor job of understanding Russia’s chief security concerns and associated conditions. The problem, as with everything, is the inability to actually listen to what the Russians are plainly saying, via officials like Lavrov, Ryabkov, Peskov, and even Putin himself.

Other analysts have picked up on this tragic deficiency:

Beyond the above ‘root causes’ issue, Trump’s team is not even listening to other more simplistic details from the Russian side. For instance, Kellogg, Rubio, and others continue to cluelessly claim that Russia will “have to make concessions”, particularly on land—which Russia has unequivocally stated over and over again, that they will not do. Yesterday, Kellogg even reportedly hinted that Ukraine would not be allowed to be ‘demilitarized’, completely ignoring that there’s no way Russia could allow a militarily-pumped up hostile power to loom over its citizens again, particularly now that Ukraine has demonstrated its inhumanity in slaughtering Russian civilians by the hundreds in Kursk.

It would be different if the US side at least heard Russia’s demands and concerns, but then rejected them—whether out of typical ‘exceptionalist’ haughtiness or imperialistic vainglory, or whatever; but at least it would demonstrate the US has heard Russian concerns, but chose to ignore them. But the actual case is even worse: the top American negotiators and Cabinet members are displaying a total disregard for even listening to what the other side has to say, instead blindly barking out their own blinkered settlement visions.

Granted, there’s some possibility that the US has—or thinks it has—compromising information about the ‘true state’ of Russia’s war efforts, and believes it can push Russia at will because Russia doesn’t have as many cards as they profess. This was hinted by Trump in last night’s statement wherein he implied that he knows some ‘secret’ about Russia that would cause it to make concessions to end the conflict, despite appearing to be in the driver’s seat:

Twenty-four hours later, Trump contradicted this very statement by implying Putin would be compromising only out of ‘graciousness’, and not actual necessity:

“I believe them [Russia]. I think we're doing very well with Russia. I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don't have the cards. I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising, because they have all the cards. I will say that we've made a lot of progress with Ukraine and a lot of progress with Russia over the last couple of days.”

So, on one hand the ever-dithering-Donald thinks Putin will be ‘forced’ to compromise, on the other he believes Russia has all the cards, which implies no possible incentive to compromise at all.

Trump also managed to belt out the following line:

Trump: "I need to know that Ukraine wants to end the war. If they don't want to end it, we're leaving."

He’s both threatening to squeeze the two sides into effecting the ceasefire he’s so desperate to pin to his lapel, while at the same time threatening to walk away from the conflict entirely, should he not get what he wants. The schizophrenic nature of his contradictory positions is exhausting both supporters and opponents alike.

Another: Trump imperiously demands that Europe massively boost arms spending and start a weapons race against Russia, while simultaneously claiming—as he did today for the second time—that the driving urgency behind stopping the Ukrainian conflict is the threat of WWIII breaking out. You might argue he’s just hedging by ordering Europe into a weapons production blitz—but today he expressed that he trusts Putin, who definitely wants peace, and has previously stated any talk of Putin attacking Europe is totally bogus. Then why militate for Europe to expand its military, as if he’s intentionally aiming for a Russian-European clash? This type of political schizophrenia only stands to alienate and estrange both Russia and European ‘allies’.

That’s not to even mention Rubio’s recent admission that the conflict is in fact a US ‘proxy war’ against Russia, which had many people questioning how it’s possible that the US can on one hand admit to supporting a proxy war, while on the other claiming moral high ground in attempts to extract compromises and concessions from Russia; it has more the look of ‘saving face’ after knowingly losing the so-called ‘proxy war’.

In fact, it’s not a ‘proxy war’ at all—which entails two sides each fighting through proxies. Russia isn’t using a proxy: it is fighting a war against the US’ and Europe’s proxies, which makes it an unequal contest given that Russians are losing lives and Americans are not. This makes it even more egregious for the predators themselves to demand compromises from Russia.

If your head isn’t spinning yet, here’s another one: while threatening to ramp up sanctions against Russia, Trump’s administration is simultaneously studying how to ‘ease’ Russian sanctions, as per a Reuters report:

So much for the era of ‘principled politics’.

As for compromises, Lavrov again put in the final word:

As Trump referred to in his ‘pounding Ukraine’ statement, Russia unleashed another withering round of missile strikes last night, targeting Ukrainian energy:

At the same time, Russian forces made a major breakthrough in Kursk, threatening to cut off the entire Ukrainian contingent there along the last two remaining main supply roads:

One report:

There are 4,700 to 6,300 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters surrounded in the Kursk region. They have no way out. Only a breakthrough. Only 15-20% of the total mass can handle it. There is no way to unblock either. Only surrender or die. The electronic warfare system has turned off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications. Starlinks have not been working since Monday. Separate groups (they are fighting with small BTRGs) have independently, without regard for Syrsky, begun negotiations on surrendering and taking out the wounded in exchange for life and new types of weapons supplied by the US and France. They are ready to give up new types of UAVs, a satellite encryption system, electronic warfare, and some armored vehicles. More than a thousand fighters are ready to surrender right now. There are still 230 seriously wounded who need emergency care. The Ukrainian Armed Forces command went off the air early in the morning of 7.03. In essence, they abandoned the troops. There will be no concessions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Anyone who does not surrender at dawn on 8.03 will be destroyed by all types of KABs by the night of the next day.

Here’s a video of one of those ‘roads of death’ by night time, littered with scores of Ukrainian vehicles:

Recall in one of the last reports the video I posted showing Ukrainian commanders discussing the loss of 18 vehicles just in their sector of Kursk in a single night.

Ukrainian DeepState channel predictably blamed…phantom North Koreans:

Now reports suggest that Ukraine is finalizing a total pull-out of the entire region, which would be a major blow to Zelensky’s last-ditch effort to maintain his only trump card:

Elsewhere on the front, there continues to be a slow down, with Ukrainian forces even making some surprise counter-attacks and advances in Toretsk and Pokrovsk, winning back a few positions for the first time in months.

There are numerous reports, however, that Russian forces are gathering another large strike fist to begin a new season of assaults. This is the case in Pokrovsk direction in particular, as several reports claimed Russians are pulling up a lot of new equipment to the rear in preparation.

Finnish pro-Ukrainian analyst believes the recent small tactical gains are just desperate spoiling attacks from the AFU, meant to disrupt Russia’s coming phase of elevated offensives:

Rezident:

#Inside

MI-6 handed over new intelligence to Zelensky in London that several major offensive operations are being prepared in the Kremlin in the spring in Ukraine. According to British intelligence, it is important to announce the mobilization from the age of 18 and strengthen the front in the Pokrovsky and Zaporizhzhya direction

That’s not to say Russian forces are ‘taking a break’ entirely of their own volition. Some Russian sources do report the army being exhausted in these directions, as Ukraine has moved all its top drone units here, like the infamous ‘Magyar’s Birds’. These elite drone squads have perfected their killing systems and have made it a nightmare for Russians to advance in these directions. The only way to do so has been to take the foot off the pedal on assaults and allow a few weeks of artillery and airpower to soften the fortifications up.

The same has gone on in the Chasov Yar direction, where the Russians were forced to set up this incredible miles-long anti-drone net tunnel along the supply line from Bakhmut:

—

A last couple items:

Demonstrating the comic disorder of the Trump team, Kellogg here assays a bit of hapless damage control for Trump’s 24-hour promise to end the war:

—

In a speech at UK’s Chatham House, Zaluzhny has revealed which side he’s on in the current dispute, loudly proclaiming that the US is ‘destroying the world order’:

It’s more clear than ever he’s the UK’s man in full now.

New reports claim Trump’s team has been courting Zelensky’s rivals like Tymoshenko and Poroshenko in Kiev, and any upcoming election could see the US and UK squaring off directly through each of their proxy puppets.

