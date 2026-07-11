Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schlurpo Sneem's avatar
Schlurpo Sneem
15h

"We are giving him space not because we agree with all his views or he is a champion of democracy and human rights"

They just can't stop wanking themselves into unconsciousness over their devotion to "democracy" and "human rights" whilst advocating for globalization that no non-"elites" want, free trade that bankrupts nations, and regime change that installs tyrants.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Gavin Longmuir's avatar
Gavin Longmuir
14h

Great piece, Simplicius. Thank you!

Reply
Share
296 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture