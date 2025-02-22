The doozy of a week continues, as Ukraine proceeds to slide into a hopeless abyss. A raft of new reports point to such a maximalist approach from Trump, that it’s difficult not to sensationalize things with premature enthusiasm.

For a long time we wondered at Trump and his team’s true intentions vis-a-vis the war, and whether perhaps the neocon war hawk segment would again reel things back in, steering Trump into the same old escalation spiral against Russia. But thus far, we witness unfolding before us virtually the most optimistic course anyone could have imagined.

Not only were all the most critical anti-deep state nominees like Tulsi Gabbard and now Kash Patel successfully confirmed—which itself will squeeze out the ‘bad intel’ component of the globalists’ classic stranglehold on the executive branch—but every sign now points to Trump aiming not for a ‘halfway’ settlement of the war, but a truly decisive one, to obliterate the deep state war party once and for all. And for them, it is nothing less than the worst imaginable nightmare, as the latest issue of Rothschild-owned Economist evokes:

Let’s run down the latest transmissions which so emphatically point to an acceleration of events toward the maximalist axis.

First there are the reports from within Ukraine itself that Trump’s team has in fact frozen funding. Ukrainian Rada head of the Defense Committee Roman Kostenko was first to break the news:

❗️The US has stopped selling weapons to Ukraine, - head of the Rada Defense Committee Roman Kostenko. The United States has stopped selling weapons to Ukraine, said the head of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Roman Kostenko. "According to my information, the weapons that were going up for sale - deliveries have stopped. Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons are now waiting, because there is no decision," the deputy said. “And everyone is waiting to see if there will be a decision to at least supply weapons here for money,” Kostenko added.

After which fellow Rada MP Goncharenko appeared to ‘confirm’ it from his own claimed American sources:

But according to the Kiev Post, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova disputed these claims, though Goncharenko can be seen dismissing her own counter-claim above:

At CPAC Mike Johnson again stated there is ‘no appetite’ for any new funding bills for Ukraine:

This latest has led to speculations that Ukraine will collapse within six months if aid is not restored. Le Monde sparked a firestorm with this article:

From the above:

But without American military aid, “we'll last six months”, explained Lieutenant-General Ihor Romanenko, former first deputy of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to Al-Jazeera on February 17, during the Munich Conference. Current US supplies, if used sparingly, cannot last beyond “midsummer” or “autumn”, added Nikolai Mitrokhin, a researcher at the University of Bremen (Germany), also quoted by the Qatari channel.

As can be seen by the above, virtually everyone of note is converging on the ‘six month’ timeline, which includes Budanov in his earlier leaked ‘secret speech’. Granted, that doesn’t mean the AFU will necessarily collapse in six months—it means the supplies could run down, at which point the AFU could theoretically still bitterly hold out at the cost of even much higher casualties—for a given amount of time, at least.

Some of the above has already been noted: for instance in yesterday’s Geran drone strikes on Kiev, commentators observed a distinct lack of air defense, as the slow-moving drones were able to leisurely float down to their targets unmolested. Recall just in the previous report, I had posted a video of Zelensky explaining how Ukraine is critically low on Patriot interceptors in particular. Now Reuters is even reporting that US has threatened to cut Ukraine’s Starlink service entirely, after Musk went on a blistering offensive against Zelensky on X.

Recall that hostilities on the front have been fairly low-intensity for a while due to weather, but once that starts clearing up and Russia increases pressure, Ukraine can do little but fold without major aid.

And it’s beginning to appear precisely what Trump intends to happen.

Firstly, the bombshell rumor from Finnish MEP and Euro Parliament member Mika Aaltola that the US has secretly given Europe a three week ultimatum to “agree on Ukraine’s surrender” or face total US withdrawal from Europe:

It should be noted that as is the wont of histrionic Euro-technocrats, he is presumably being hyperbolic by calling it ‘Ukraine’s surrender’. Rather than Trump actually seeking the signing of a capitulation, the Finnish MEP is likely referring to the US’ demands vis-a-vis a peace deal—such as the mineral rights issue—which the Europeans merely perceive as equivalent to surrendering, despite the fact that it’s actually far from the actual capitulation likely to ensue if no peace deal is signed.

The next bombshell claims that a source close to Trump has hinted that Zelensky needs to flee Ukraine for France immediately:

A second source close to Trump concurred with the assessment and suggested that “the best case for [Zelensky] and the world is that he leaves to France immediately.”

A Russian analyst chimes in on the above:

Talk of Zelensky moving to France did not start without reason. This is a hint: Volodya, we all know. Obviously, the Zelensky family's money is hidden there. In 2023, Elena Zelenskaya opened special treasury accounts in three banks of the Rothschild holding, hidden from fiscal and anti-money laundering controls. By order of Macron's chief of staff, the movement of funds in these accounts is hidden from inspections and supervision, and is also inaccessible to remote control by regulators in Brussels. That is where those profits from crypto transactions, the purchase and sale of weapons and other cash can be hidden. This was done in order not to leave traces in the US jurisdiction. Those same Mexican and African arms deliveries that Tucker Carlson spoke about, as well as the resale of attack UAVs to Syria for the new leadership, which, under Biden's secret order, were produced for screwdriver assembly for the Ukrainians. During the period of a major audit, the US will easily establish all transactions on these accounts, especially considering all the cryptocurrencies that were used and are under the control of the CIA and the US Treasury. The offer to go to France is the last Chinese warning.

By the way, if you’re suspicious of the conspiratorial-sounding Rothschild link, don’t be—it’s a well established fact that many Ukrainian and Russian opposition figures have secret holdings with the Rothschilds. Poroshenko is one:

And we all recall the famous video of Khodorkovsky himself admitting to placing his Yukos company under the secret protection of Jacob Rothschild himself:

Connected by their tribal affiliation, Khodorkovsky, Poroshenko, Zelensky, and Rothschild were bound to cluster their money in a small elite circle. As an aside—interestingly, the Rothschilds themselves admitted they had zero operations in Russia and were effectively booted out the country, in a leaked call with famed impersonators Vovan and Lexus.

Rothschild, who thinks he’s speaking to ‘Zelensky’, states “we’ve had much more involvement with your country since 2017.”

But getting back. Zelensky is clearly beginning to overstay his welcome, and even the Rothschilds won’t be able to shield him from the things to come. The US has reportedly now abandoned a G7 resolution calling for language that cites ‘Russian aggression’ against Ukraine, while at the same time reports claim Trump will abandon Russian ‘war crimes prosecution’:

There are many other initiatives lost in the fold, like Senator Josh Hawley’s call to audit Ukrainian aid:

It’s gotten to the point that even Arestovich is now upping his favor-currying antics by claiming on multiple interviews that should he become president of Ukraine he will order the immediate arrest and life imprisonment of Zelensky, Turchinov, and others of their ilk responsible for this mess:

The building pressure front has left a lot of people asking: how long can Zelensky possibly survive in such an information environment?

Spiegel, for one, plays up the narcofuhrer’s martyrdom by mawkishly declaring Zelensky “betrayed”:

This may be rhetorical, but, did Spiegel ever sing of “betrayal” when Zelensky impoverished tens of millions of German citizens with the largest terrorist attack on German enterprises in history with Nord Stream? One presumes not…

From the above article:

“I believe that Zelensky is not yet psychologically ready for an end to the war in which he is not the victor,” says political scientist Fessenko. The president has really grown into the war and shows this with his beard, his paramilitary outfit and his evening speeches. “If he suddenly stopped giving speeches and went back to wearing a suit and tie, it would be a shock for the Ukrainians.” For Selenskyj, being Churchill meant walking boldly through the war as if through a tunnel, his eyes focused exclusively on the light at the end of it, mobilizing the forces of a tired society that does not see the light. Now it turns out that the tunnel has no real exit, that a new tunnel begins at its end, which will be called peace but will not be real peace, and in which new hardships and disappointments await. How do you explain to your people that the promised light has been deceptive? What historical roles are there for this?

Europe now stumbles over itself to come up with a way to prop up Zelensky’s foundering regime. But as the opening ‘source’ stated, Europe is unlikely to be able to replace US aid. The European fiasco has devolved into an unprecedented political crisis, leaving the Eurocrats chasing their own tails in disarray as options dwindle. The only thing they’re left with are fractured calls for ramping up military buildups, and other bellicose rhetoric which falls like piddle drops on the deaf ears of their disaffected and exhausted populace.

Left: new headlines from today, Right: a headline from 2022 for reference.

This is what the European “plan” to save Zelensky’s regime amounts to, brilliantly summarized by Alex Christoforou below:

As an interesting note, in a new clip referencing the peace deal, Trump states that he thinks Putin “wants to make a deal” but that “he doesn’t have to make a deal because he can have [all of Ukraine] if he wants to.”

It is fascinating for revealing Trump as more perceptive than perhaps we’ve at times given him credit for. Most assumed the US administration believes the lie, based on faulty intelligence, that Russia is weak and in desperate need of a ceasefire. But in fact Trump appears fully aware that Putin doesn’t need this deal, and can carry on swallowing Ukraine whole. This is critical, as it reveals a lot of implications: for instance, the fact that Trump likely knows the incentive needs to be extremely strong for Russia to choose a deal over taking all of Ukraine as part of the war spoils. As such, we can assume the US must logically be preparing major concessions toward Putin’s demands in order to realistically make a ‘peace deal’ work.

And today we had some confirmation of this, as it was reported by Financial Times that the withdrawal of American troops from eastern Europe was an explicit demand from the Russian side in Riyadh, for any normalization to take place.

A fresh report in Financial Times has revealed that during US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Moscow demanded that NATO and American forces are withdrawn from eastern Europe as a condition for "normalizing relations."

More and more signals point to Trump seeking to reverse a century and a half of fruitless Atlanticist adversarial behavior toward Russia, particularly with today’s other rumor, by way of French Le Point magazine, that Trump intends to attend Moscow’s May 9th Victory Day parade. Trump allegedly debunked this.

To conclude, here’s a fitting excerpt from the earlier Spiegel piece:

There is no role left for Selenskyj and the Ukraine. A prop that is pushed around the stage has no speaking part. As with the invasion three years ago, his aim is to prove himself as a subject again through his actions, without looking at the consequences. To say, as he did then, for his own people and the whole world to hear, the man in the Kremlin and the man in the White House: I'm still here too.

Yes, you are still here—but not for long.

A few last items:

Putin commented on the years of secret materials science that predated the creation of the Oreshnik missile system:

He gives its surface temp as nearly the same as the sun’s surface. Interestingly, the US Sprint missile’s operating temperatures were known:

Sprint accelerated at 100 g, reaching a speed of Mach 10 (12,000 km/h; 7,600 mph) in 5 seconds. Such a high velocity at relatively low altitudes created skin temperatures up to 6,200 °F (3,400 °C), requiring an ablative shield to dissipate the heat. The high temperature caused a plasma to form around the missile, requiring extremely powerful radio signals to reach it for guidance. The missile glowed bright white as it flew.

It’s one of the few documented missiles to have actually achieved hypersonic velocities at low altitude in dense air pressures—due to its fast acceleration; as such it gives a rough baseline. The sun’s surface temp is said to be a tad under 10,000 fahrenheit. If the Sprint hit 6,200° at Mach 10, it would seem to suggest interesting speeds for the Oreshnik if, according to Putin, the Russian missile reaches much higher surface temps.

—

Ukrainian forces now setup obstacle courses for Russian fiber-optic drones, hoping to ‘snag’ their cable in critical transport zones:

But as can be seen, the Russian drone operators are capably negotiating these obstacles.

—

Kherson governor Saldo threatens that if Kiev doesn’t agree to the current set of negotiations, then the next set will include referendums in all other ex-Russian and USSR regions beyond the currently annexed ones:

Referendums on joining Russia may be held in all regions of Ukraine that were part of the Russian Empire or the USSR if Kiev does not agree to accept Moscow's conditions said Kherson region Governor Saldo. - FRWL

—

Austrian Colonel Reisner gives an interesting half-hour long battlefield update in English, for those interested:

—

