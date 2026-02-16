Reuters reports ‘insider info’ that Trump is preparing for a large-scale Iranian strike operation lasting weeks or even months.

This news comes as Trump sends a second aircraft carrier to the region. Recall that during Desert Storm and the 2003 Iraq War, the US had six carrier strike groups (CSGs) operating in the region.

But there are already rumored to be problems with this. In a new interview, Colonel Daniel Davis claims that Larry Johnson’s naval sources told him that a serious “classified problem” has already stopped the USS George HW Bush from being able to transit the Atlantic, causing it to be replaced by the Gerald R Ford at the last minute (0:50 second mark):

It may sound farfetched at first, until you realize that the Navy’s top officials have been warning for months that Trump’s yanking about of the carrier groups is causing major concerns about the integrity of these aging hulks:

More concerning is the fact that Trump has allegedly been weighing sending “commando teams”—or, in other words, ground troops—into Iran, presumably to attempt another snatch-and-grab-style raid as seen in Venezuela.

The options U.S. President Donald Trump has been weighing include military action targeting Iran’s nuclear program and ability to launch ballistic missiles, with U.S. officials saying he is also considering options that would include sending American commandos to go after certain Iranian military targets. - NYT

If you’re still wondering, what exactly would be the objective of such an operation? Well, Trump himself doesn’t seem to know. In a must-watch video, a reporter finally tasked him with the central question: what’s the purpose of striking Iran if the US had already allegedly taken out its nuclear program in the “Operation Midnight Hammer” strikes on Fordow?

As I said, Trump’s response is a must-see, and demonstrates the contemptible criminality of the US’s lawless geopolitical “last hurrah”:

You see, as per his usual M.O. Trump has no principled answers—he sticks to his tactic of playing both sides, wanting his cake and eating it too. He seeks our belief in his ‘miraculously’ executed Fordow strikes, yet at the same time wants us to accept the inanely contradictory notion that Iran still needs to be further bombed to reduce its nuclear potential.

In reality, we all know what the strikes would really be all about: simply creating chaos to destabilize the Iranian government, foment more unrest, and attempt to create a ‘critical mass’-like situation of social panic that can be further exploited by co-conspirators like Israel.

The good news is that this could be one of Trump’s threatening ruses with the purpose of leveraging Iran into negotiations concessions. As of this writing, there are new reports that Iran is willing to play ball to an extent, and could be willing to open up certain cooperative oil and gas development projects inside Iran to US companies:

Though unsourced, one pro-Iranian account claimed:

Iran will open certain economic sectors to US companies as part of an upcoming deal



The Deputy Foreign Minister has stated that Iranian oil and gas fields and mining investments will be open to US companies



Tehran also plans to purchase more than 100 passenger airplanes



Total economic activity could exceed $500 billion

This deal-making appeared to be supported by recent statements by top DC energy consultant Bob Mcnally who was virtually salivating in a recent speech over the potential of the US anarcho-extortion vulture capitalism bandwagon alighting in Iran, whose oil and gas fields he believes hold far more plunder potential than those of Venezuela:

His colonialist-colored speech circumscribes the new American doctrine and paradigm-in-one, which Rubio likewise elaborated on during the Munich Security Conference. Rubio’s speech made new waves due to what appeared to be a call for the US-European ‘civilization’ to take back the reins of global dominion. Ben Norton writes:

This is insane.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just gave one of the most explicitly pro-colonialist speeches I have seen in the 21st century.



The US empire wants Europe to help it recolonize the Global South.

Rubio’s speech:

What Rubio appears to be doing is shoe-horning the West’s cultural decline due to globalism and its spawn of mass-migration into some kind of new ideological call-to-action meant to justify the US’s erratic abrogation of MAGA’s promises and to continue the neocon plunder of the Global South.

One obvious aspect where this ham-fisted idea doesn’t work: the neocon disruption and destabilization of the Middle East was one of the fundamental causes of the waves of unfettered mass migration which flooded Europe during the 2000s—from Iraq and Libya, to Syria, etc. How can one pontificate about losing European or ‘Western’ culture, yet at the same time advocate for the continued plunder of the Middle East fueling this cultural erosion?

The other elephant in the room is that Rubio’s post hoc justifications contradict Trump and the MAGA movement’s earliest core principles and promises. As Prof. Joe Siracusa told Sputnik:

While the White House started off declaring its intentions to “avoid long-term conflicts,” its “shift from being risk-averse to highly unpredictable suggests a more dangerous and erratic direction for global stability,” Siracusa said, noting that Rubio’s job is to now try “to rationalize a worldview that does not truly exist.”

Another way of simplifying it: the Trump administration campaigned on being non-interventionist and ‘America-first’, but then something happened. That something seems clear: Trump had a “talking to” by Miriam Adelson on behalf of Israel, and here we are. Now, Trump’s gophers like Rubio are forced to whip-up sloppy post hoc rationalizations to make it sound like this new “doctrine” was the plan all along; it wasn’t. Trump was merely “turned” by Israel—whether by kompromat or other means—and is now forced to pull the wool over our eyes as to why the US should continue “ spreading defending Western culture” all over the globe.

This fact is easy to discern from Trump’s statements, like in the earlier video wherein he fumbles for an excuse as to why Iran must be attacked again. He cannot come up with a valid reason because one doesn’t exist: he’s simply following orders.

“Iran must be destroyed, tell your cattle citizens whatever you must—we don’t care what reasons you make up. Just make it sound somewhat convincing.”

In the meantime, Trump continues to consider alternative options to strangulate Iran:

It’s part and parcel to a larger Western initiative against the Global South, for instance the one being developed and trialed by the UK and its European partners to completely shut out Russia’s economic life lines:

This all as the US seized another two tankers—Veronica III and Aquila II—all the way in the Indian ocean, reportedly again related to Venezuelan oil. It’s clear that the Western order is plotting to escalate its piracy as a last resort to shut down the Global South’s economic life lines because there is no other way for the West to compete; all these other fancy post hoc rationalizations and sophistic moral-philosophical sciolisms are just vain attempts to fashion a ‘legal-sounding’ framework for what is at its base raw piracy and criminal acts of aggression against sovereign states.

This is why I previously said China, Russia, and Iran will slowly be pushed into closer naval alliances to safeguard global economic arteries:

Now, the latest word is that Israel may go it alone against Iran, and that Trump has given them his ‘greenlight’. This obviously leaves Iran in a bind because even if the US were not to directly strike Iran itself, it will certainly aid Israel in the capacities of refueling, armaments, anti-air defense to block Iranian retaliations, etc. That gives Iran a clear incentive to attack US assets anyway as a deterrence measure, to degrade the overall capabilities of the ‘coalition’ launching the hostile strikes.

This would essentially be Israel’s trick to lure the US into open conflict: simply attack Iran unilaterally, and when the American vassal is forced to assist, it is brought directly into the conflict against its will.

One thing’s for sure, Trump’s window for a large-scale and prolonged attack probably extends only until midterm season begins. This is likely why Netanyahu just made a record sixth emergency visit to the US in order to plead his case, though some reports claimed that Trump rebuffed him—for now at least.

Everyone’s backs are to the wall: for Trump, it’s a last hurrah. For Iran, the “regime” is perceived to be weakened and vulnerable. We now wait to see if Trump’s appetite for risk leads him to truly open up “Pandora’s box” once and for all, giving Iran no choice but to go all out, or whether diplomacy prevails. But even if a compromise is reached, Israel holds the wildcard, and a desperate Netanyahu could attack Iran unilaterally, igniting another conflagration across the region.

