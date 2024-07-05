It’s quite shocking what’s happening in American politics right now, but only because processes long buried ‘behind the scenes’ have come to the forefront like never before. The Democrats and establishment in general are panicking amid the crisis to extricate Biden from his roost. Listen to the frank discussion in the regime media below, which is eye-opening in its blunt admissions:

Meanwhile, the Economist debuted another stunning headline and cover:

Uncannily they admit in the opening sentence to the coverup they themselves were party to for the duration of the stolen term:

Recall their earlier coverage:

The headlines now appearing are more shocking than ever—what would have passed for The Onion or Babylon Bee is now standard fare at the top regime corporate news agencies. From CNN:

There are two telling revelations from recent events: the first is how the regime is using the current political crisis merely to preserve its own power, and find ways to save face and shield itself, rather than even remotely acknowledging the utter damage being done to the country and its people by what they’ve wrought. This includes the national security damage of having a clearly cognitively disabled ‘leader’ in power, whom they’ve protected up to now. And then there’s the fact they’ve compromised years worth of American development, letting society wither and degrade at the hands of a clearly demented sockpuppet. The country has been utterly wracked by historic crises, from hyperinflation to crime and drugs, rampant illegal migrant invasion, and more—and this corrupt self-serving and self-saving political class has knowingly enabled a puppet to preside over it all, who was mentally incapable of doing anything about it.

The second mother of all revelations is the now openly verbalized reality that an oligarchic ‘donor class’ and deepstate actually run the country. Last time we saw Axios make the blatant acknowledgment that Biden’s rule is at the behest of an oligarch class. Now, everywhere you turn are headlines describing the ‘donor class’ as scrambling into secret conclaves to discuss some coordinated strategy on shooing off their formaldehyde-preserved commander-in-chief.

Over and over we hear the “donors” have decided this, or are going to do that—and it becomes clear that the so-called ‘Democracy’ we’ve been bamboozled with is a figment, and in fact is nothing more than a kind of auction for the elites, where the highest-bid puppets are given privilege to entertain billionaires like Ari Emanuel—the Democrat ‘megadonor’ who’s not only brother to chief Obama-handler Rahm Emanuel, but son to arch terrorist Benjamin Emanuel of the infamous Israeli Irgun terror group:

The fact that a secret camarilla of donors (read: billionaire oligarchs) is meeting behind closed doors to decide on the presidential candidacy of the United States tells you everything you need to know about how the country actually functions, who holds the real power, and whose interests are really at the center of all political decisions.

Today’s New York magazine’s story surprisingly covered the orchestrated smokescreen while making some shocking admissions:

Read the hair-raising excerpts below, which first describe Biden’s deterioration:

The almost too-big-to-ask question which has loomed over America like an extinction-level asteroid is consequently floated: Who is actually in charge of this country?

Then comes another unthinkable: years of QAnon level conspiracies are openly being validated on the pages of a mainstream corporate rag:

“There has to be a secret group of high-level government leaders who control Biden and who will soon set into motion their plan to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.”

Years of covering for the cabal has finally come full circle and all the most uncomfortable—and patently dangerous—questions are now being publicly asked.

In fact what the article details is in some parts a long-standing streak of Normalcy Bias amongst the intelligentsia, too horrified to utter into words—or even admit to themselves—what they were witnessing:

When they discussed what they knew, what they had seen, what they had heard, they literally whispered. They were scared and horrified. But they were also burdened. They needed to talk about it (though not on the record). They needed to know that they were not alone and not crazy. Things were bad, and they knew things were bad, and they knew others must also know things were bad, and yet they would need to pretend, outwardly, that things were fine. The president was fine. The election would be fine. They would be fine. To admit otherwise would mean jeopardizing the future of the country and, well, nobody wanted to be responsible personally or socially for that. Their disclosures often followed innocent questions: Have you seen the president lately? How does he seem? Often, they would answer with only silence, their eyes widening cartoonishly, their heads shaking back and forth. Or with disapproving sounds. “Phhhhwwwaahhh.” “Uggghhhhhhhhh.” “Bbbwwhhheeuuw.” Or with a simple, “Not good! Not good!” Or with an accusatory question of their own: “Have you seen him?!”

And again, that fateful, smoldering question (emphasis my own):

Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names. At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception. The guest wasn’t sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all.

It goes on to describe what in effect is literally the live ventriloquism of a sitting American president by a bureaucratic deepstate (of mostly the ‘dual-passport’ variety, it seems. Is that another “rightwing conspiracy theory”, or are those all being quietly written off now?):

Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world. Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to.

An NY Times article about Biden’s meeting with a roundtable of Democrat governors gives us another eye-opening look:

Read the highlighted below:

Worry not, folks—it’s only Biden’s rotten brain that is totally gone, his health is fine. After all, according to top Ukrainian propagandists, it was a Russian brain-beam responsible for Biden’s mental hiccups:

Relieved yet?

—

These wider developments are something now increasingly obvious across the world, embedded into the tactics of the global establishment:

The only thing on the regime’s mind is self-preservation of its power, nothing else matters.

In fact, the best theory proposed thus far for why they pulled the rug from under Biden just now is the establishment was hoping to prolong the charade of Biden’s ‘competence’ to buy themselves time to derail Trump’s campaign via the criminal convictions ploy. They had hoped that piling felonies on him would tarnish Trump’s ratings such that Biden would have nothing to worry about, and the act could continue on unchallenged. But since plan A didn’t work, and they realized Trump may be here to stay, the only thing left was plan B: throw Biden under the bus and swap him for someone that can go blow-for-blow against Trump without soiling his or her pants.

With each wantonly corrupt step, the Democrats are undermining the nation’s already-fragile trust in ‘Democracy’. People are becoming awakened like never before to the naked sham of the country’s political process. It has been exposed as nothing more than a moneyed pageant for a detached class of elites, unbeholden to citizens’ interests or any principles—moral or otherwise.

On that note, Happy 4th! Drink up, for it could be the last.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment