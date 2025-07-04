Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Alfred Nassim's avatar
Alfred Nassim
11h

Unlike the handful of "Iran experts" on the MSM, I lived in Iran for 4 years before the Revolution. I visited the place 6 months after and it was remarkably peaceful and orderly - unlike today's Syria.

I speak the language. I have lived with Iranians. I had an Iranian girlfriend for many years.

Take it from me, everything the media has been telling you about Iran since before 1953 is false. Iran is a civilisation. The USA is not a civilisation. It is composed of many disparate and incompatible groups who are manipulated by a largely Jewish elite.

The idea that they can break up Iran into different fiefdoms is a joke. Turkey is far more likely to break up. Azerbaijan has made a fatal mistake by helping the Israelis kill the previous Iranian president, Raisi. Azerbaijan is a kleptocratic state that will return to Iran. The Azaris in Baku can see that the Azaris in Tabriz have far more freedoms. Azerbaijan is a gangster state as their recent arrest of Russian journalists proves.

Israel is fucked. They will attack Iran once more and this time Iran will not be so kind to them. The Jews are leaving Palestine. There are almost 2 million Russian-speaking Jews in Israel. What they heck are they doing in the Middle East? They will be going elsewhere. I don't think Russia wants them.

The Jewish Israeli Belarusian monster who smashed an Iranian/Afghani infant to the floor in Moscow's airport is a representative member of this tribe. They are not welcome anywhere. But it has been like that for over 1000 years.

Soujourner
12hEdited

Under appreciated, yes. Expected, yes again.

Any direct attack on one's country galvanizes hardliners and is effectively used by government promotion (propaganda) to stir up the nationalistic ideology inside most people. The rhetoric to get young men ready to fight is likely already happening.

This reaction is predictable.

War is a terrible and evil business.

