It’s been another whirlwind day as the Munich Conference finally took off. The theme of the show was the epic confrontation between the US and European deep state, as represented by various comprador mouthpieces.

But before it could even kick off, Zelensky felt the need to spritz on a little false flag for added effect, to make sure the tension of Russia’s imagined ‘threat’ can color the proceedings. And so, a ‘mystery drone’ was sent to hit the infamous Chernobyl reactor, piercing the sarcophagus shelter:

Western rags and organizations pounced on cue:

Humorously, Arestovich just days ago foresaw that leading up to the Munich conference, Zelensky would predictably send a drone to hit either the “Kremlin dome” or a “nuclear power plant” for the obvious effect:

In hindsight, it should have been an easy prediction for all of us to make.

Now let’s quickly run down some of the bigger points in stepwise fashion:

The biggest: JD Vance allegedly hinted at US military intervention in Ukraine, should Putin not acquiesce to ceasefire, which Western presstitutes jumped on for obvious reasons:

Vance quickly refuted what he called words ‘taken out of context’:

US Vice President J.D. Vance said on Friday that The Wall Street Journal misinterpreted his comments about the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine "The fact that the WSJ misinterpreted my words is absurd," Vance wrote on H's social media. "As I have always said: American troops should not be in conflict zones unless our interests and security require it. And this war is only between Russia and Ukraine," Vance added. Earlier, the WSJ wrote that Vance said in an interview that Washington is capable of using economic and military means of pressure to achieve an agreement with Russia on Ukraine.

In fact the conference thus far has been an unmitigated disaster, both from the US-Ukraine perspective, and even more so from the US-European one.

Let’s quickly appreciate how Zelensky was effectively made to look like the gray cardinal Yermak’s diminutive sidekick in the discussions:

Peskov asked for clarification on the supposed statements about US military intervention:

One of the conference’s disasters was Zelensky’s purported rejection of Trump’s mineral deal. From WaPo reporter Josh Rogin:

In Munich, the United States offered Zelensky to sign a document granting Washington rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused, the Washington Post reported.

Various fantasies continued to be floated about some European troop contingent, but today the German Welt paper reported that Europe can only provide a measly 25,000 troops:

‼️🇪🇺🇺🇦 Europe can provide Ukraine with only 25 thousand soldiers to deploy at least 120 thousand if necessary, — WELT ▪️The German publication claims that European officials and NATO are still in a state of shock after the frank statements of US Defense Secretary Hegseth that the United States is not interested in supporting Ukraine militarily. ▪️Currently, Europe is forced to independently ensure Ukraine's security. Given the limited military resources and the US's reluctance to participate in this process, EU support is gradually turning into a banal formality. ▪️The publication reports that, according to several high-ranking European military officials, such a stabilization mission would not make any sense. RVvoenkor

Quoted directly from the Welt article:

At least 120,000 soldiers needed There are also doubts within NATO that the Europeans alone would be able to overcome the challenges. A senior general from a Nato country told WELT: “The Europeans cannot rely on possible coalition troops, for example from Bangladesh, India or Ethiopia, not running away when things get serious.” Military circles cite “around 120,000 soldiers as the lower limit” for the planned deployment. As the troops have to rotate, around 40,000 men and women would be deployed at any one time. EU military officials expect that the Europeans would be able to provide “up to 25,000 soldiers at most”.

So firstly, the big 120k number talked about is the total amount needed for rotation, only 25k can actually be fielded at any one time. By the way, nice little racial jab from Welt there—as if the ‘indomitable’ European peace keepers would stand more firmly than ‘Bangladeshi and Ethiopian’ ones in the face of Russian advances.

Well, there’s always air defense:

Speaking of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, he blankly admitted his only purpose was to extract mineral concessions and obtain US ‘securities’ from Ukraine:

Meanwhile, Trump hinted threats at Zelensky by saying his poll numbers “aren’t great, to put it mildly” and that Zelensky, in effect, needs to do what he’s told:

Vance’s speech to Europe stole the show, however. It’s now being hailed as the most momentous geopolitical address since Putin’s seminal speech at the 2007 Munich conference. It can be watched in full here.

Vance essentially upbraided Europe for being weak and falling out of line with mutual American interests and shared values. Most important highlights:

European compradors were up in arms. Germany’s Pistorius launched a counter-attack, dedicating his speech to refuting Vance’s claims, while Kaja Kallas whiningly accused the US of trying to “pick a fight” with Europe:

Arnaud Bertrand has a great write up on the salience of Vance’s turning point speech:

Really hard not to make the parallel between JD Vance's speech right now at the Munich Security Conference and Putin's 2007 speech at the very same podium. Both were watershed moments that fundamentally transformed the existing consensus. Putin at the time delivered the speech that marked the beginning of the end of the unipolar moment. JD Vance's speech will probably be remembered as the speech that marked the beginning of the end of the post-WW2 Western alliance.

The takeaway is this: we spoke for months about the deteriorating European “solidarity” behind the scenes, and today the case was fully broken open for the world to see. Zelensky and Ukraine gained nothing, rather suffering repeated humiliations and being shunted aside like red-headed runts. The West has been exposed as having no concensus on anything—its frayed alliances look wayward, rudderless, and increasingly desperate.

Western figures now resort to cheap scare tactics; for instance, Scholz demanded an ‘emergency’ declaration in order to urgently funnel funds to Ukraine:

Zelensky for his part attempted to scare-monger the US populace by claiming if Russia is allowed to win, US troops will soon be forced to fight:

The most devastating rumor of all—though there’s no corroboration to it yet—came from Ukrainian Rada MP Max Buzhansky, who claimed that (presumably secret) ‘proposals’ will be voiced in Munich to give Russia not only Ukrainian territory it currently controls, but even that which it does not:

‼️In Munich, Ukraine may be offered to hand over to Russia territories not yet liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine — MP Buzhansky ▪️The people's deputy suggests that during today's discussions on Ukraine, proposals may be made to transfer to Russia part of the territories that became part of our country after the 2022 referendum. ▪️According to Buzhansky, "Independent" must respond with a categorical refusal and demonstrate all its ostentatious unity, not allowing Russia to take the remaining lands. RVvoenkor

The obvious insinuation here is that the West is possibly considering Putin’s true proposals for a ceasefire, which include things like the full territories of Kherson and Zaporozhye. After all, Vance hinted something strange when he said that the deal would “shock” a lot of people:

“I think there is a deal that is going to come out of this that’s going to shock a lot of people,” the newspaper quoted Vance as saying.

It’s still impossible to believe such a thing would happen; a reminder: Ukraine would have to vacate both Kherson city and Zaporozhye—a city of nearly a million people—which is simply not going to happen any time soon.

Many are now making a big deal about the whirlwind of ‘negotiations talk’, with renewed claims Putin is assembling a team of superhero negotiators to meet Trump’s people in Saudi Arabia, and Trump claiming that a junior varsity team will already be making preliminary meetings at the Munich conference.

But this would be nothing more than just that—extremely preliminary feelers meant to gauge roughly where each side is at. There is simply no getting around the fact that Trump and the US do not have the power—at the moment—to deliver Putin’s full demands list. And Putin almost certainly will not water down the demands about demilitarization, deNazification, and the four regions which have already constitutionally joined the Russian Federation.

As such, all the hoopla about ceasefires continues to be nothing more than that—just another PR wavefront built up by Trump’s team members to continue massaging into existence the mythological image of Trump’s second term as a ‘revolutionary’ tour-de-force.

Putin must of course keep up appearances by signaling that he’s always open to negotiations, for the sake of his international image, particularly amongst heavyweight allies like China and India. But in reality, Putin has never so much as hinted at compromise and there is no possible negotiations here to be had until Ukraine is simply beaten into submission to the point where they’re no longer capable of even making decisions on these things.

On the point about Trump’s manufactured ‘glory’, here’s another example of Trump talking big but not quite backing it up with results, at least not yet. Today he deemed the BRICS totally “dead”, vainly claiming he single-handedly destroyed the group:

The fact is, beyond a couple third world countries, Trump has not been able to push anyone around nor get his way. Today he likewise invited Russia back to the G7, which was quickly rebuked by the Kremlin via Peskov:

This is further evidence that Russia isn’t rushing to peck at the crumbs US is offering in its palm, which underscores that Putin is not going to be intimidated by the bloviating American team and their big brawny American Exceptionalist words; Russia either gets all its demands fulfilled or the war goes on to its bloody conclusion.

To conclude: the conference thus far has left Europe reeking like a fetid roadside carcass. There is nothing but disillusion and disarray as the globalists scramble like crazed hens to keep the trembling house of cards up. Time is running out.

A last sampling of the mood to close the section:

—

New satellite images reveal massive Iskander-sized holes in Ukraine’s alleged drone production facility, as reported on last time (left: before, center: after, right: clearer stock photo):

Satellite images before (10.02, photo 1) and after (13.02, photo 2) yesterday's missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces on industrial buildings engaged in the production of FPV drones and other defense products in Kyiv. Both buildings previously belonged to a pharmaceutical company. The photographs show traces of ballistic missile impacts, as a result of which one building was almost completely destroyed. 50.3274796, 30.4467590 - here.

—

Reports of another exchange of bodies today, the disparity greater than ever:

Today, another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers took place. The bodies of 45 of our soldiers were returned to us, and we handed over the bodies of 757 Ukrainian soldiers. The previous exchange took place on January 24. Then, 49 bodies of Russian soldiers were returned, and 757 bodies were also handed over to the enemy.

Last time I had the ratio as:

Russian losses: 380

Ukrainian losses: 3,547

Ratio: 9.34 to 1

Now we add to it:

Russian losses: 429

Ukrainian losses: 4,304

Ratio: 10.03 to 1

LostArmour posted their own data sheet:

By the way, the latest exchange was confirmed and corroborated by Ukraine’s own official ‘Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War’. You can see the post for yourself on their site, but as usual they do not list the amount of bodies returned to Russia—only the amount of Ukrainian bodies returned, which is 757. The likely reason of course is that they do not want to highlight the casualty disparity, so we’re forced to trust the numbers released by Russian sources as to the Russian dead that were returned.

—

American F-35 and KC-46 crews watched the Russian Su-57’s performance in awe while snapping photos at the ongoing Aero India:

—

This interesting behind-the-scenes photo of some of the European politburo emergency meetings at Munich managed to leak out:

Has Europe ever been more of a joke?

Zelensky was also spotted backstage with his pimp associate.

—

‘Ukrainian’ man from Pokrovsk shocks Western journalists who tried to use him for propaganda purposes:

—

Arestovich made quite an interesting military analysis of Russian operational art and tactics, particularly on the Kupyansk front:

Some of the AI dub is janky but listen particularly to the latter half, where he essentially explains that the Russian army now has the greatest institutional understanding of operational art in the world and that no country—including NATO and the US—can today match the capabilities of the Russian land forces.

—

The pro-UA crowd is losing it, here a British mercenary who was “personally awarded by General Zaluzhny” goes totally unhinged:

And yes, the tweets are real—I had to double check them myself. Ukraine’s collapse is exposing the true ugly face of most of the Ukrainian supporters. They never cared about Russia breaking some ‘rule of law’, they just hated Russia and Russians and used the war as an excuse to operationalize their hate.

—

I leave you with these beautiful visuals, ‘Song of the Motherland’:

