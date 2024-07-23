There’s something rotten in Denmark.

The beltway is abuzz with some of the wildest rumors imaginable. ‘Is Joe Biden even alive?’ is whispered through the storied halls of the capitol.

The unelected despot-in-chief seemingly renounced his election campaign via suspicious Twitter note on a lazy Sunday afternoon, after which he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Many are now pointing out the strange idiosyncrasies surrounding the unprecedented event, including the lack of letterhead or that Biden’s signature appeared to be doctored:

Recall that Pelosi had recently remarked Biden’s forced exit would be done either the easy way, or the hard way:

They even fired off this ad as warning shot against their imposter-in-chief:

Now there are all kinds of rumors about Biden’s health, including that he may have had two ‘secret’ medical episodes recently, which were hidden from the public—and that’s not counting the likely phony ‘Covid’ diagnosis.

Most shocking was the fact that even Biden’s closest aides didn’t learn of his announcement of withdrawal until after the fact, and from social media at that. Furthermore, everything in-house has been managed by Jeff Zients:

Some may recall he’s the White House Chief of Staff who was fingered as “the second most powerful man in Washington” and secret shadow hand, by a White House insider recorded undercover by James O’Keefe’s crew:

Now there are all sorts of rumors flying:

Todd Starnes:

Something smells. Why would President Biden announce such a momentous and historic decision on a Sunday afternoon on a social media platform? The letter he posted was not written on White House stationary. And his signature appeared to be photoshopped. Also, Biden's signature was underlined and typically he does not underline his name. His staff only found out once the message had been posted on X. And Cabinet members were notified by the Chief of Staff -- not Biden. The last time the public saw Biden he feebly walked down the stairs of Air Force One and had to be physically assisted into the presidential limo. He has not been seen in public since. How do we know Biden wrote that letter? And how do we know that Biden posted the letter on his X page? There wasn't even an official White House photograph of the moment. His brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that health "absolutely" was the deciding factor in the decision. And then he told CBS “Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time he has left." Is President Biden still alive? Is he awake and alert? Is he in command of his faculties? With respect, we need to see proof of life.

It’s clear there is far more going on under the hood than meets the eye.

Firstly, it all ties into the Trump assassination attempt and ongoing Congressional testimony of Director of Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle. The testimony has revealed there are likely a lot of things being hidden from the public about the would-be assassin Thomas Crooks and his potential dealings with the FBI.

Tellingly, Cheatle refused to answer if Crooks was “acting alone”:

An investigation by Heritage foundation showed that a digital device visiting Crooks’ home multiple times has been geo-located to the vicinity of an FBI office in Washington DC in late June.

The regime is being laid bare before our eyes. What are the chances that literally only a week or two after the failed assassination of his chief rival, the “most popular president in history” (80+ million votes!) unceremoniously drops out—and now there’s even talk of an imminent resignation from the presidency. Things are off the Richter scale of uncanniness.

I said before: we’re in uncharted territory.

Firstly, it must be said that the ensuing circumstances after the Trump shooting were bizarre and unprecedented: neither the FBI, DOJ, nor DHS even held an official press conference about the shooting. There were no loud bipartisan calls for investigation, or uproar in general; things simply went on as before, quietly settling down before being swept under the rug. The Democrats bided their time and even gradually rolled out conspiracy theories claiming Trump had staged the shooting.

The proceedings reeked of massive coverup as the FBI continued to stonewall all inquiries, denying FOIA requests, with Secret Service head Cheatle perjuring herself in front of Congress by refusing to answer key questions, including: how many shell casings were recovered on the roof by the shooter’s body? She said she knows, but can’t say—how convenient, as it would immediately determine the presence of a second shooter, given that we have expert audio analysis of each fired shot. Alternately, it could simply point to incompetence—deliberate or not—as it would confirm the vast amount of shots the shooter was ‘allowed’ to fire off before initiating a response.

This included the unprecedented CrowdStrike global ‘system failure’, which was clearly no ‘coincidence’. Most likely, the event was used to wipe FBI servers of complicity in the Trump hit, particularly since CrowdStrike has powerful links to the FBI—the company’s Chief Security Officer and President of Services is retired FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry:

Now it’s been admitted that Biden’s ‘Counselor’ Steve Ricchetti was the one that “helped the president with the tweet”—i.e. wrote the fateful election drop-out tweet for Biden.

Ongoing events have peeled back the veil on the inner workings of the deep state, giving us an indepth glimpse of just how little “democracy” there is to be found in the lurid bowels of America. The DNC forewent any real democratic nomination process in the primaries this year, using various tricks to keep real candidates off the ballot or suppressed, as in the case of Kennedy, such as anomalously not allowing debates. This effectively took the ‘democratic’ process of nominating a candidate out of the public’s hands and strictly into the cartel-like mechanism of the DNC, which in effect chooses the candidate themselves. This is particularly the case given that the DNC delegate system itself is an intentionally Byzantine webwork of lobbyists and corporate interests.

This is the same tried and true tactic used previously when Bernie Sanders was sabotaged out of the primaries; the fraudulent political parties merely appoint whomever they want as candidate, with assistance from the bought-and-paid-for regime media, which is able to suppress any candidate in a number of ways: such as simply giving them no air time, or most notably, using arcane rules to exclude the candidate from CNN-sponsored televised debates, as in the case of Kennedy.

More info on how it all works:

Also, recall how Biden was effectively couped by his donor class, which simply cut off funding, proving who has the true last say in American elections.

Is this really what the Founding Fathers envisioned as a thriving ‘Democracy’?

Of course this is an age old process, we’ve just never been witness to it in so unvarnished a manner. Even WaPo was forced to gag at the un-democratic nature of it all, and in a new piece today pushed for a return to a more elective rather than selective process for next month’s national convention:

The problem seems to be the elites are revolting, and AOC has claimed that behind the scenes they’re not happy with Harris as the pick:

It’s quite interesting, the language she chooses. They are interested not only in ‘removing the president’, but ‘removing the whole ticket’—irrevocable proof that we’re witnessing an ongoing coup.

But if the Democrat elites don’t want Kamala, then who is it even pushing her to begin with? It’s hard to say, though there’s whispers that she’s the in-house Clinton family pick, while the Obama family—Dons of the Chicago political mafia—are against her, evidenced by the fact that Barrack’s only official message thus far prominently omitted mentioning Kamala and instead stated he looks forward to a newly chosen Democratic candidate.

In short, that would make it a House Clinton vs. House Obama internecine war.

Someone said today that this coming election will infact be the first since 1976 to not feature a dynastic Bush, Clinton, or Biden somewhere on the ticket; the only quibble is that in ‘76 Bush was not the final VP nominee, but was a candidate at the Republican National Convention—though he did officially run in ‘80.

—

All in all, we’re witnessing extraordinary events taking place at extraordinary speeds, packaged in a veneer of ‘normality’ so as to keep us from lifting our snouts from the animal farm trough. Circumstances that once happened every few decades are now occurring days and weeks apart. We’ve had a president be shot, only to be eclipsed by the first presidential withdrawal from reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968; and the fun’s not even over yet—speculation is now strong that Biden will end up outright resigning, particularly as that would give the unpopular Kamala the best chance at beating Trump, by wrapping her in a cloak of validation from having served a few months as acting president.

As of this writing, one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen has taken place: Kamala, landing in her Delaware campaign HQ, did a press conference from which she spoke with a disembodied ‘Biden’ over the phone—the same Biden who’s supposed to be somewhere in Delaware himself, but has not been seen in person or public in five whole days.

Oddly, Kamala almost slips up and calls Biden’s voice a recording, before quickly catching herself and saying phone “call”. Watch for yourself:

And here’s a second, longer video of Biden calling in to the HQ, offering his first ‘live’ words since yesterday’s baffling withdrawal.

Meanwhile, regime media and its many shills and apparatchiks are already doing a cleanup job on Biden’s historically disastrous presidency:

I can only repeat, be prepared for events to continue spiraling into unexpected vectors as it’s clear that even the elites are undergoing a major crisis amongst themselves, with no clear concensus on a workable path forward. Their only real option may be to target Trump again, as winning the election ‘fairly’ is at this point a nonstarter.

For now, all eyes are on Kamala’s VP picks, the pool of which allegedly includes such marquee headliners as Gavin Newsome, Pete Buttigieg, and JB Pritzker:

Things are only going to get more interesting from here. And might I mention how fitting it is that the Biden regime’s late-hour collapse is being so perfectly mirrored by his Ukrainian project:

Remember, it was Soros himself who said that no man has been more committed to the Ukrainian scheme than Biden.

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise, and in fact some of our earliest predictions here from last year were that the Biden admin would try to dump Ukraine before the election if it could not generate any battlefield success for this very reason: that Ukraine’s devastating defeat would pose one of the gravest threats to Biden’s reelection chances, tarnishing his legacy. And what do you know, Biden’s sagging popularity has tracked accordingly with Ukraine’s slowly-diminishing battlefield prospects to become an inextricably fatal thorn in his hairy blond backside.

Now with fates entwined, like ancient star-crossed lovers, hand-in-hand they sink together into the grave of their own making.

