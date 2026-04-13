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Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
1h

Trump has stated that "ships who have paid the toll will be interdicted".

Iranian, Chinese and Iraqi vessels aren't being charged a toll. So he is converting the U.S. Navy to pirates to f*ck with U.S. allies like South Korea, Japan and Australia. Stable genius indeed.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1h

The ‘Ceasefire Flop’ was clearly a US engineered event. As the attacks on Iran increased so did the unreasonable demands to degrade a large powerful state. First it was a demand for their uranium enrichment programs, and then they were supposed to walk away from missile production and finally hand over their enriched uranium supplies. Iran really was left with no other choice but to revolt and take the Strait as a leverage in the struggle. I would even go as far as declare their fight against US bases in the area as justified self-defense.

Even the Pope sided with Iran. Based on the Just War Theory this war was anything but just.

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