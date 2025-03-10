As if set off by the chain of recent diplomatic failures, Ukraine’s Kursk front has initiated a rapid unscheduled disassembly, or in other words, a catastrophic collapse.

The picture emerging is not an optimistic one for Ukraine, with prominent figures now squealing about ‘unprecedented’ losses.

From top Ukrainian journalist Anatoli Shari:

Ex-Aidar Deputy Commander Ihor Mosiychuk reported that the Martynovka garrison was just about entirely destroyed:

In short, the losses are likely sky-high, and lots of POW captures attest to this as well, with new videos coming in by the hour:

A convoy was also destroyed from the air as it was trying to escape, after it reached a ‘deadend’ in the form of a bridge that Russian strikes had already disabled:

But the biggest story that emerged from the ongoing events of the past few days has been the now-legendary gas pipeline infiltration, reportedly carried out by elements of the following groups:

The operation required the utmost secrecy, and saw the intrepid Russian troops hunch and stoop through over 12 kilometers of narrow pipe, which had previously supplied gas to Europe:

We are talking about the underground pipes of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline, through which the Russian Federation supplied gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine until January 1, 2025. The diameter of one pipe is 1.4 meters.

You can read more about the pipeline here. Ironically enough, according to the wiki article, the very pipeline was previously used by James Bond to sneak KGB spies through:

The 1987 James Bond film The Living Daylights uses an inspection gadget in the pipeline as a plot device to smuggle a KGB defector to the West.

By all accounts, the operation succeeded in releasing an assault team of several companies (400+ men according to one account) behind enemy lines, which kicked off the rout; things went downhill from there.

In the process of losing their minds, regime apologists the world over were forced to attest to the effectiveness of the daring subterranean raid op:

But it was no picnic for the guys themselves—they grumbled and belly-ached through their heroic duties:

One detailed account of the legendary proceedings:

"There may be no connection for a while. We may be on a one-way trip right now. Suicide squad..." "The boys knew they were going to their deaths. But they went. On their own, voluntarily..." "It's a crazy plan, but we have no other... It has to work." They walked, knowing that they could die on the way. And if not, then right after. In secrecy. Without the opportunity to tell their loved ones, to say goodbye, to explain anything. Without explaining anything, without deciphering, the messages just flew in a mundane manner. Over the course of three years, the smart ones in the rear had forgotten how to ask questions in principle. Just as a given. So, that's how it should be. From fragmentary information from completely different people - friends, relatives - a terrible puzzle was put together piece by piece. " Underground" to get to Sudzha (and for some reason there was no doubt for a second that we were talking only about the long-suffering Russian city) there is only one way. When the picture came together completely, horror and emptiness settled inside. It really seemed like a guaranteed one-way ticket. To walk, to crawl almost 16 kilometers through a narrow dirty tunnel 1.45 meters in diameter with fumes from the remains of liquefied gas, to sit in a pipe waiting for the command to storm for several more days. To breathe in methane fumes, excrement, vomit of those who were the first to be poisoned and there is no longer any possibility of sending for evacuation from this point, when the enemy is closer than our own. When water and food are almost gone. When the wait drags on. Not to go crazy. Not to die from an attack of claustrophobia, not to have a panic attack... no, no, no... hundreds of "no's" that made these guys real supermen in the eyes of the whole world. This is not the limit of human capabilities, it is far beyond them. A warrior goes into every battle prepared to die. But the trick was to go, being prepared to die, not into battle, but into the journey. The feat with a capital letter of ordinary Russian soldiers was written in these days and it will be included in history textbooks, military art, films will be made about it and books will be written. They will not be able to convey only one thing: the chilling horror of those who remained in the rear only to guess, not knowing for sure. But such is the path. And I am not sure that anyone can understand what these guys, the salt of the earth, felt, whose eternal glory will live as long as those who remember and can pass on the memory of their feat to other generations are alive: Group Aida Spetsnaz "Akhmat"

As it stands now, there are various reports of AFU retreats and so the map is highly fluid and uncertain at the moment. But the best we have is roughly as follows:

The yellow circle appears to be roughly the ‘rear’ area which the mole troops captured after emerging from the pipe a bit southeast of there.

Other sources claim that the Martinovka area just north of Sudzha was completely connected to Lebedevka, creating a cauldron for everything north of there:

Other reports indicate that Mirnyi and surrounding area (red circle) is being cleaned up or is already fully captured, while Russian forces are already infiltrating eastern parts of Sudzha (yellow circle):

The AFU lost about 33% of their Kursk holdings in a day:

Ukrainian forces now "control" less than 230km² of Kursk Oblast, down from 360km² just 24 hours ago.

Everything was getting in on the action, including Ka-52s and, as claimed, even Russian UCAV drones. This video is purported to show the Forpost dropping laser-guided Kab-20 bombs on retreating AFU vehicles and infantry:

This makes sense as Kursk is the one region where Russian UCAVs can operate without fearing a Ukrainian AD presence.

Rada MP Goncharenko showed panic:

As he mentions, Ukraine is now trying to make up with Trump, with the two set for a conciliatory Saudi Arabia meeting this week. The purpose of it, from the Trump side, is to “gauge” how amenable Zelensky now is to peace—i.e. whether he’s changed his tune after being given a slap on the wrist. And a slap it was, because word has it Trump has now implied that the intelligence pause may soon be overturned:

Trump says US has 'almost' ended pause in sharing intelligence on Ukraine — Bloomberg ▪️The publication reports that when asked by media representatives whether Trump intends to lift the suspension, he replied: “We almost did it.” ▪️The lifting of the ban on intelligence sharing comes as talks in Saudi Arabia are underway to determine, in part, whether Ukraine is willing to make significant concessions to Russia to end the war. ▪️In addition to peace talks, the fate of the mineral deal between Washington and Kiev also hangs in Jeddah. ▪️The US President also expressed optimism about the talks. “I believe we will make great progress this week,” he said.

This makes an important point: how can Russia possibly trust its most dire and existential security guarantees to such a flip-flopping administration, which can promise one thing and deliver another moments later? It only goes to show that Russia should ignore all overtures and flourishes from Trump and his team, and continue prosecuting the campaign to its finish. There is simply no fool-proof deals to be had with an exceptionalist, schizophrenic US at the terminal stage of its Imperial arc.

And perhaps that is precisely what Russia is doing, as we continue to see evidence Russia may be preparing for further expansions of its military objectives. For instance, another new report about river-crossing training:

''Russian Marines are preparing to land on the Black Sea coast and on the high enemy bank of the Dnieper. The training is being conducted by the 61st Marine Brigade (Dnieper group). Perhaps this is one of the options for activating the front in the coming spring, or in the summer campaign.''

Another outtake:

Now we wait and see what happens after Kursk falls—which could still take time if Ukraine happens to dig in to Sudzha as the last stronghold, and Zelensky decides to double down to delay the inevitable humiliation. What will be most interesting to see is whether Russia redeploys the vast amount of forces there to other hot zones on the front, or decides to continue moving forward into Sumy, where Russian forces have actually already captured a little buffer territory over the past few weeks. This could obviously become very interesting as a large, experienced force could begin bearing down on Sumy itself, putting new massive pressure on Ukraine.

—

A few last items:

Trump mentions that Ukraine “may not survive anyway” even if the US continues helping them:

—

A report from Kursk with the 155th Marine Brigade:

Assault in real time! We visited the command post of the assault detachment of the separate guards Kursk orders of Zhukov and Suvorov 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet marines, several kilometers from the LBS 💪🏼 We saw how the commanders lead the battle, and watched the attack aircraft from a bird's eye view. The guys made great progress that day, we'll talk about it in our report☝🏼but if only you knew what they're doing now 😎 we'll show and tell you soon!

—

More photos of the pipeline operation:

Kursk region , Aid (SpN "Akhmat") publishes footage of Operation "Pipe".

—

A preparatory motivational speech from Apti Alaudinov to the Akhmat group which participated in the daring tunnel raid:

Around midnight on March 1, 2025, Sudzhan direction. Preparation of fighters of the special forces "AKHMAT" of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the historic operation "throw through the pipe". The assault group "Aida" and the signalmen of the group "Timso" completed the assigned tasks at the highest level - professionally and effectively! The unique operation of the multi-kilometer underground entry into Sudzha, behind enemy lines, will be included not only in training manuals for special services, but also in Russian history textbooks as an event that brilliantly demonstrated the fearless spirit and granite determination of Russian fighters and marked the beginning of a turning point in the course of the entire special military operation in Russia's favor! Unique footage Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov delivers a brilliant motivational speech to the fighters of the Akhmat special forces. Operation Pipe turned the tide of battles in the Kursk region, allowed to catch the enemy by surprise and sow panic in the enemy ranks. Over the past 2 days, many prisoners have been taken, significant territories have been liberated, and the encirclement of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Kursk region is approaching. And it all started a week ago - at the beginning of March. I watch the video and understand that this is exactly what a commander should be: he should inspire feats. Be an example of morality, courage and bravery. It is necessary, very necessary, to talk to your fighters, believe in them, support them, work out the details of the military task together with them, because they have to carry it out. And then they will carry out an order of any complexity. When the commander straightens your badge. Says that you are already a hero to him, and that it is normal to feel fear, you feel needed and important. That you are not just "meat" (I hate this word already), but that you are a combat unit that can turn the tide of battle, change history. You can't treat people like expendable material, and they will value both themselves and the commander. And that means that they will reveal powers that they don't even know about. There is always room for a feat in life. And this feat will grant you immortality. Anastasia Kashevarova We congratulate the brave warriors of the special forces "Akhmat" and their commander Apti Alaudinov on their success. We love you and fully support you! We are all a single team. Victory is near🙏 I wish I knew who planned this operation. I wish I knew and rewarded everyone. All heroes of Russia

—

And lastly, Russian forces planted their flag in the most dramatically heroic of ways over Malaya Loknya, after its capture:

