The Moldovan election has come and gone with the expected “democratic” results. Maia Sandu entrenches her power as another ex-banking head (“Sandu served as an adviser to the Executive Director at the World Bank.”) to lead a Western nation.

Now that the tentacles of control over Europe are falling into place for the cabal, they are ratcheting up the war machine to shoehorn the conflict into its next natural stage, which will necessarily include mass military ramp ups and provocations against Russia in order to force the EU vassals into a military ‘point-of-no-return’.

The new directive taking root is that Europe is “already at war”, which meme’s purpose is to slowly transition the entire EU into a full-on military bloc. We’ve already commented last time on how Ursula von der Leyen’s rhetoric has shown that her only priorities as leader remain war and ‘global health’ crisis alarmism. Now, slowly but surely, these elites are trying to turn the EU into a kind of super-NATO, where the central authority actually has power to force these nations to militarize and go to war, as opposed to NATO’s looser, more ‘suggestive’ structure.

As per usual, the messaging is coordinated and precise:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — a former German defense minister — has pushed for an unprecedented discussion at the summit of the EU’s military capabilities, moving far beyond the bloc’s traditional focus on trade, antitrust and economics. Among the options being touted is the creation of a “drone wall,” a system that would detect, track and shoot down drones, as well as projects to ensure planes intruding on European skies are quickly countered.

As seen above, the article notes that von der Leyen is surreptitiously pushing the bloc into a direction it was never designed for.

The article acknowledges that European leaders are privately exhibiting much trepidation about the direction of things:

And yet this more dangerous phase of European politics is strewn with potential disasters. Privately, government officials have expressed worries about the prospect of a “Franz Ferdinand moment,” where a sudden escalation threatens to drag the continent into conflict, like the 1914 assassination of the archduke that triggered World War I.

Polish PM Donald Tusk seconded the concerted information campaign, stating that whether anyone likes it or not, this war is “our war”:

Europe is at war, and it’s a new type of war, Polish Prime Minister Tusk declared. The biggest and most important task for our opinion leaders today is to make others, the entire Western transatlantic community, understand: this is war. We didn’t want this, it’s sometimes strange, a new type of war, but it’s still a war,” Tusk said.

He even uses a claimed-Thucydides quote in an attempt to excuse and normalize his own odious bloc’s nonstop warmongering:

“Peace is merely a brief incident in a natural state of conflict and wars.”

Tusk reads his script loud and clear:

According to him, the most important thing for all European leaders to do—rather than governing their countries, solving their own people’s social ills, etc.—is to force down their citizens’ throats the “reality” that Europe is at war with Russia.

This is why psyop after psyop is conducted, to put on all the trappings of being at ‘war time’, like the latest news that Denmark has called up reservists after the ‘drone threats’.

The coordinated info campaign is amplified by all the establishment actors:

It’s remarkable how similar the pre-scripted agitprop is. From the article above, note how the “MI5 chief” copies what Tusk said earlier about the “new kind of war” almost verbatim:

“It’s a different sort of war, but the hostility, the cyber attacks, the physical attacks, intelligence work, is extensive.”

These weird ‘slogans’ are coined up somewhere in the Brussels back halls and then fed to all sock puppets to be parroted, as seen time and again when such memetic dreck is repeated on cue; the US too has its share, recall the earworm of Kamala’s “joy” campaign.

But it seems not everyone is buying it. Germany’s Berliner Zeitung stood against the grain to question the sense of these dubious new propaganda cues:

They even identified another of the bizarrely coordinated shibboleths being used alongside “new type of war” as stated earlier: hybrid war. It’s another term several EU officials have purely ‘coincidentally’ started chorusing in unison:

What do Poland, Estonia, and Denmark have in common? At first glance, not much. All three countries belong to the EU and NATO, but geographically and politically they are far apart. Nevertheless, they are often mentioned in the same breath these days—as examples of the “hybrid war” that Russia is waging against Europe.

Economist showcased all such hybrid-warfare attacks Russia is said to have carried out:

Berliner calls it straight:

The West is succumbing to alarmism: danger of war! If Putin is behind all this, for which there is no evidence so far, his “test” would have shown one thing above all: how helpless and hysterical the West is reacting. Instead of calmly checking the facts and examining the context, the media and politicians immediately assume the worst-case scenario—danger of war! This is disturbing.

As a brief aside, it should be mentioned Berliner Zeitung nailed another one with an article exposing how the EU cabal steals elections from its own ‘sovereign’ members:

Victor Orban has also lucidly seen the writing on the wall. In his latest speech, he called the European Union a war project and said that the EU has openly announced its main objective of the next decade is to see the defeat of Russia:

In short, in accordance with what we said in the opening, the EU is slowly transforming into a purely military bloc whose sole operational orientation, principle, and goal revolves around the defeat of Russia. And not only the defeat, but also the total destruction thereof, given that EU heiress-apparent Kaja Kallas has recently openly expressed that Russia should be balkanized into many smaller, weaker statelets.

Now there’s a lot of hubbub around Trump allegedly authorizing long-range strikes as well as planning to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. For now, I think most of this is bunk given that the long-range strikes bit was front-ran by notorious fabulist Keith Kellogg who likes to “interpret” Trump’s direction in his own neocon way, and has been proven wrong on virtually all his similar predictions in the past.

As for the Tomahawks, it seems more of the same nonsense given that Ukraine has no capability to launch them from air or sea, and ground-based launchers don’t even yet exist in full production variations. Typhon systems are said to be planned for delivery to Germany perhaps sometime in 2026, at which point Germany could “theoretically” give one or two such systems to Ukraine.

Given that Tomahawk missiles are nuclear-capable, of course, such an escalation would prove extremely dangerous to Russia, as Russia would always have to assume any such Western system fired at it is carrying nuclear warheads—and thus act accordingly, which is why the prospect of this actually happening is low.

Putin shares his thoughts:

Dmitry Medvedev likewise tunes to the zeitgeist and adds his two kopecks:

There’s a constant drumbeat in Europe about war with Russia within the next five years. That’s not going to happen. Why? Because it is against our national interests. 1. Russia doesn’t need a war with anyone, least of all the frigid old crone, Europe. There’s nothing in it for us. Europe’s economy is weak and dependent on the US, and its culture is degenerating into oblivion. Europe is losing its identity, dissolving in a flood of belligerent migrants. 2. The key priority for the Russian people is developing our own country, including rebuilding the territories that have returned to the fold. That’s neither easy nor cheap. 3. Russia has always come to Europe as a liberator, never as an invader. Why won’t Europe start a war itself? Here’s why: 1. European countries are vulnerable and divided amongst themselves. They can only pursue their own interests, struggling to stay afloat in today’s economic turmoil. They cannot afford a war with Russia. 2. European leaders are pathetic degenerates, unable to shoulder responsibility for any serious undertaking. They lack the strategic thinking, let alone the energy (in Russia it’s called passionarity), to make successful military decisions. 3. Most Europeans are soft and apathetic; they are unwilling to fight for any common ideals or even their own land. Why is war still possible? The chance of a tragic accident always exists. And hyperactive trigger-happy lunatics also remain a factor. This kind of conflict has a genuine risk of spiraling into a war with weapons of mass destruction. So we must not let our guard down.

He accurately sums up the gist of the situation.

Meanwhile, Zelensky tries to stir the pot by claiming Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tankers are responsible for launching the drones which have been ‘terrorizing’ sallow Europe:

The plan to kill two birds with one stone is clear: agitate for militarization while furthering the agenda to cripple Russia’s economy by framing its legal tankers for things they have nothing to do with.

One of the chief reasons for the ongoing hysteria is because, after a few weeks’ lull, Ukrainian lines have again begun to collapse on several fronts.

Over the past week, Russian forces have made deceptively sizeable gains in three key areas: Dnipro oblast, Kupyansk, and the Seversk-Lyman line. Let’s take a look at all three.

The reason the Dnipro front has been the most deceptive is because it seems the least operationally significant. There are no big key towns in danger of being encircled, and only a vast stretch of nameless land seems to extend all the way to Pavlograd or even the Dnieper.

This ‘backwoods’ feel for the area has left it neglected in most lay observers’ eyes, but the gains here have been some of the most consistent and impressive of late. For context, we are talking about this wide area comprising the old Ugledar and Velyka Novosilka lines:

In particular, the center-most region has been the most active. Virtually everything around the orange lines below has been recently taken, with territory expanded westward:

Here’s DeepState’s map showing the many prongs of advancement:

As can be seen, most recently, the settlement of Verbove was entered and partly captured. The adjacent settlement of Kalynivske was only itself just captured several days ago.

A map from Suriyak shows the advances of just the past two days:

It was about a year and a half ago that Russians captured Marinka and Ugledar, seen below circled in red:

The amount of territory they’ve captured since then almost equals the amount remaining to the Dnieper river, and Russian advances are only speeding up. I’m not saying the advances have been fast so far, but it’s conceivable in two more years—if the conflict lasts that long—Russian forces could be at the gates of Dnipro city itself, having captured most of the Donbass.

As for what’s next on this front, there’s a strip of settlements along the Yanchur river that Russian forces are approaching—shown in orange below:

But the light blue colored area after those settlements is nothing but open fields, which will be rolled up quickly. After that, Russian forces will be surrounding Gulyaipole as the next strategic town of the region to fall.

As a quick runner up mention, further west on the Zaporozhye line along the river, Russian forces penetrated deeper into both Stepnogorsk and Plavni-Primorsk:

There’s not much of worth to mention in Pokrovsk, as Russia is currently using the front to merely soak up and grind down ‘elite’ Ukrainian units from other areas while Russians advance in those weakened regions.

In Konstantinovka, Russian forces are slowly approaching the town, capturing all the outlying areas. From a Ukrainian source:

Further north, there have been major gains on the Seversk front, with Russian forces cleaning up the south and southeastern approaches of the city:

As can be seen north of there, Serebriansky forest area has collapsed for the AFU, with Russians advancing through even more of Yampil. Suriyak has the entire area north of Seversk also being under partial Russian control—thus the lightly colored designation:

Top Ukrainian analyst Myroshnykov chimes in:

I really don’t like the state of affairs in the Sieversk and Kupiansk directions. I don’t want to say it outright, but things there smell fishy. The defense of the Serebrianske forestry is over. The defense of the village of Serebrianka is practically over too. Rearguard battles are still ongoing there, but overall everything is already clear. The situation in Kupiansk is no better. In the coming days, I will provide detailed updates on the events in each of these directions.

A closer look shows Zarichne has now been almost fully taken—you’ll recall last time only some of the central districts had been entered by Russian troops:

Above, Shandrygolov has been fully captured, and now the next towns of Novoselivka and Derylove are being chewed through by Russian forces, to slowly envelop Krasny Lyman from the north.

Footage of Shandrygolove’s capture, with added info:

Shandrigolovo is like a key to the entrance doors to the west towards the Oskol River and to the south towards the Seversky Donets and Krasny Liman. Shandrigolovo stretches along the Nitrius River and also has supply routes from several sides. Considering these difficulties, our troops blocked the village from the north and south, crushing the remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine trapped and pressed against the water bodies. It took only a month from the arrival of the first units of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army of the Western Military District to liberate the village. The importance of the settlement is also proven by the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly tried to retake Shandrigolovo, conducting more than ten unsuccessful counterattacks in this area and burying over a hundred militants in them.

Lastly, Kupyansk has seen a major advance along the western edge, again from Suriyak:

Not only is the city slowly being enveloped from the west, but Russian troops continue to penetrate the interior from the northern salient.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment