After failing to coerce Russia into an unfavorable cessation of hostilities (read: surrender), the US is now again playing ‘sanctions’ roulette, which deep state neocon vampire Lindsey Graham has been wedging onto Trump.

The sanctions on Russian energy exports and banking services are meant to ‘degrade’ Russia’s ability to wage the war in perpetuity, given that Western elite are finally coming around to the fact that Russia will not submit, and plans to carry on indefinitely.

NYT writes that Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are preparing a bill on new sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which could lead to a global collapse of energy markets and a global recession. At the same time, the publication indicates that there is no panic in Moscow. Russia is used to sanctions pressure and is quickly adapting.

But there is still some equivocating that’s clearly meant to give Trump the ability to play both sides, as usual—i.e. to simulate the ‘tough guy’ via some marquee sanctions bill, yet still have the ability to diplomatically sanitize and dial them in as needed, as a sop to both sides.

Rubio implies as much:

Similarly, MSM now reports that Trump may initiate the first ever completely new arms package to Ukraine under his administration—in contrast to the Biden-era carryover PDA that was still squeezing out some last few drops.

But, again, is there more than meets the eye?

Firstly, there’s talk of a paltry $300M PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) package, which effectively amounts to a handful of missiles, depending on weapon system. Even Biden’s PDA had nearly $4B remaining to disburse.

Secondly, as part of his new package Trump reportedly has pledged to send “10 Patriot missiles” to Ukraine:

You’re probably thinking—that’s 10 full missile launchers, a hefty offering!

But—mind-blowing as it may sound—the 10 missiles appears to refer to just that: 10 actual missile interceptors; as in, the ammunition.

In the article, Trump asks Germany to send a fully battery while he sends 10 missiles. This is a strange request, as 10 missile launchers would represent a battery themselves, thus the distinction would not be necessary to make. In fact, that is almost two batteries, with each battery costing upwards of $2.5B dollars in export terms; $5B is an extremely unlikely amount from Trump, given that his new package aims to gift a mere $300M, as stated earlier.

Also, the previously-‘frozen’ aid verifiably contained “30 Patriot missiles”—as in, the actual ammunition itself—as can be cross-checked through various mainstream sources. Here, Reuters:

So, if this much-vaunted shipment generated so much bafflegab over a mere 30 missiles, then it’s conceivable Trump’s announcement of an additional 10 pertains to the ammunition. Keep in mind, Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles cost upwards of $10M each. That means another mere 10 missiles would be as much as $100M, which certainly makes sense within the context.

If that’s the case, then we should be gobsmacked at this theater of the absurd: all this noise for a mere 10 missiles that will be fired off in three or four seconds during Russia’s next attack?

Just last night, Russia again broke the record, this time walloping Ukraine with over 700+ drones and missiles in a single night.

What are the miserable 10 missiles supposed to do against that? Clearly, one can see the deliberate duplicity and delay games in this farcical show.

The last reason to doubt the 10 refers to launchers is Rubio’s statement regarding other nations needing to foot the bill to send their launchers to Ukraine, implying US shouldn’t have to send any more:

Of course, we all know whether it’s 10 measly missiles or 10 batteries, it makes no difference in the end. At $10 million per missile, you’re looking at a cost of $7B per day in intercepting Russia’s 700+ Geran drone attack. Multiple Ukrainian figures have recently put forth that Russia will soon be launching 1,000+ daily Gerans.

Now Trump has told NBC that he will be making some ‘big statement’ on Russia on monday—presumably, something having to do with the sanctions.

If some form of stronger sanctions do go through, it would merely be part of the same old European plan to box Russia’s merchant fleets in—plans which are developing daily in dangerous directions.

For instance:

Recall the duplicitous game: boot Russian ships from the international insurers’ markets, then “require insurance” in waters entirely controlled by arbitrary EEZs to effect “legal piracy”.

From another source:

Sweden has now announced that starting on July 1 its navy will stop, inspect and potentially seize all suspect vessels transiting its exclusive economic zone, and is deploying the Swedish air force to back up this threat. Since the combined maritime economic zones of Sweden and the three Baltic states cover the whole of the central Baltic Sea, this amounts to a virtual threat to cut off all Russian trade exiting Russia via the Baltic — which would indeed be a very serious economic blow to Moscow. It would also threaten to cut off Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, which is surrounded by Poland, from access to Russia by sea.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued escorting its so-called “shadow fleet” ships:

An analyst from Starboard Maritime Intelligence Ltd reports that the tankers SELVA and SIERRA passed through the English Channel at the same time as the corvette BOIKOY of Project 20380 of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy. This is the first recorded escort of Russian tankers by Russian warships (through the English Channel).

Just in case, Russia has also been bulking up some of those phantom reserves we’ve talked so much about.

Russia Expands Military Presence Near Finnish Border Fresh satellite imagery published by Western outlets shows that Russia is constructing a new military complex near the Finnish border — a clear sign of long-term troop reinforcement in the region. Significant earthworks and new facilities have appeared at the Lupche-Savino garrison, part of the city of Kandalaksha in Murmansk Region, roughly 110 km from Finland. According to reports, two brigades have already been relocated to this area. Satellite photos also reveal expansion at the Sapyornoye garrison on the Karelian Isthmus, located about 70 km from the Finnish border. Russia is simultaneously continuing preparations in Petrozavodsk, the capital of Karelia. The city houses the command of a mixed aviation division, which oversees the Besovets airbase nearby. Notably, Russia is forming a completely new 44th Army Corps in the Republic of Karelia — a move that effectively adds around 15,000 troops to NATO’s eastern frontier.

Don’t be surprised to see many of the freshly-produced T-90Ms there.

The US sanctions, either way, happen to be stillborn, as skeptical WaPo already informed us last time:

On paper, a bill from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) attempting to enact the toughest and most far-reaching trade sanctions on Russia to date ought to please supporters of Ukraine. But there’s a problem: As bold as the legislation is, it would amount to launching a trade war with nearly the entire rest of the world, cutting off America’s nose to spite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s face.

In the meantime, Ukraine fatigue ramps up in the West. Polish president Duda has made quite a provocative statement, essentially threatening to close down the Rzeszow airport weapons pipeline into Ukraine, which is by far the most critical NATO weapons node:

—

As a closing item, snake-oil salesman ‘Hissing Hegseth’ released this cringe-worthy new PR spot to announce the coming age of American ‘drone dominance’:

It seems under Trump America continues its Dionysian humiliation ritual. Either that or its transformation into some kind of kitschy, campy, post-capitalist dystopian weapons bazaar-cum-casino resort.

You know, the sort of place this White House renovation is fit to symbolize:

