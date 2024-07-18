The Trump “event” has come and gone, and we’re really no closer to knowing precisely what happened, as details have only become more convoluted, with endless conspiracy theories floated by click- and ragebait-happy pundits. Of course, that includes the media itself, which floated the most nonsensical conspiracy theory of all: that Iran may have been responsible for Trump’s assassination attempt.

But I don’t intend to get into the nitty gritty as it’s pointless playing detective over an event whose chief perpetrators are known to all with a modicum of logical ability.

The more interesting aspect is how things have returned to relative normality after such a momentous, potentially epoch-shifting circumstance. Democrats have done their best to re-stabilize the political narrative back to status quo and demonstrate that Trump’s election chances have not been overly boosted. It’s quite difficult to tell these days, as the epistemic divergence has become so vast between the two sides that each literally operates in the haze of a separate reality. Democrat surveys show Biden still ahead, while other polls show a catastrophic situation for Biden’s re-election chances.

There is a deep sense of normalcy bias in America, with the masses seemingly impervious to any sense of doom or dread. But if you examine the ‘worst case scenarios’ over the course of the past year, almost every one was hit in turn. For instance, at one point it seemed inconceivable that a recent President could be impeached, then charged or jailed, yet it was done to Trump. Now, many thought it an unlikely fantasy that they would try to take him out the kinetic way, and we’ve now seen that happen too.

What will be the next axe to fall?

Many consider it inconceivable that America could erupt into civil war or mass uncontrolled, runaway political violence and open conflict. The scary thought is that all the previous ‘inconceivables’ swiftly came to pass, and in fairly unimpeded manner at that. Things feel calm, so such a drastic escalation innately feels ‘improbable’. Yet, as stated, in perfect sequence, all previous improbables were hit in turn: why should we expect the escalation spiral to ever stop? Rationally speaking, we should be prepared for the next shoe to drop as the deepstate does everything in their power to keep Trump from taking office.

In fact, the deepstate’s now in worse trouble—not only because they’ve energized the Trump base with the failed hit, but because they’ve inadvertently put a muzzle on their own rhetoric. From this point forward, they’ll have to be much more careful of what they say so as not to be accused of inciting more violence—but this in effect takes away their most powerful weapon: dog-whistling implied threats against their ideological opponents.

Granted, that won’t stop them completely—and in fact, there have already been statements from the White House that “no change” will be made in their rhetoric. Here’s Karine Jean-Pierre expressing just that, as tactfully as her duplicity would allow:

Further, regime media figures—as if pathologically incapable of helping themselves—have continued to ‘accidentally’ dog-whistle the same threats to their propagandistically radicalized base:

Watch the cretinously immoral commander-in-chief likewise cover his tracks with a series of flubbed excuses:

In fact, the Democrats, Left, and deepstate allies have adamantly been back-tracking with claims they weren’t the ones pushing division, and that they’re the party of unity and reconciliation—but everyone that’s been even half-conscious for the last few years knows that’s a lie:

Despite all that, however, the Democrats will be forced to temper their rhetoric somewhat, and that will hurt them; they will have to second-guess themselves all the time, and proof has already emerged with the Biden administration announcing that all currently planned ads would be pulled down and rejigged, as they all apparently featured quite “inciting” language against Trump:

Secondly, since the deepstate had planned to succeed and be rid of the Trump problem, the historic miss hurts their chances of reprising such an attack on Trump or other bothersome candidates. They have now been forced to at least feign concern and precaution by making security concessions that will play into the resistance camp’s hands:

But even if the latest developments have ensured that Trump should win the election, his near-assassination has taught us one very important lesson: that the Right will not “revolt” or wage some kind of dramatic, Hollywood-style civil war any time soon, even if further aggravations of a terminal sort occur, such as the total theft of the election later this year.

Many on the Right now brag that not a single fire was lit, nor a soul harmed in the wake of an open hit attempt on their candidate. However, some still cling to fantasies that were the shooter successful, an explosive civil war would have kicked off. But given the total normalcy and calm even in the face of near-disaster, it’s become evident that the majority of normal Americans will not “rise up” any time soon. Whether it’s a level of first world comfort that has yet to be totally eroded, or mass propagandizing, or the simple decades of docility imposed upon them by the establishment—it’s hard to know for sure. But it’s clear no one is going to “rise up” in the way some have imagined any time soon.

It has led me to contemplate what a potential civil war could actually look like if it did kick off, and what I’ve concluded is that it would have to be at the behest of strong State governments initiating some major anti-federal actions. Texas, for instance, could begin some of the anti-fed moves Governor Abbott promised long ago, leading to the call up of citizens into the National Guard or even declaring the call up of various state militias. Most people don’t know that the National Guard is actually State controlled, with the governor as its commander-in-chief. It only becomes ‘Federalized’ under an express order from the President for a specific Federal mission, which in such dire circumstances could be ignored by the State, thus spurring a conflict. Ron Desantis, in fact, has already threatened to do this, among other things.

This is what a real “civil war” would actually look like—not spontaneous Republicans armed with shotguns storming the streets when their candidate gets robbed for the second time in the election. However, if such a hypothetical State-led effort were to kick off, then it could spur more spontaneous citizens’ movements on the ground.

I mention all this because we began the article with the idea that we’re now living in a time of normalcy bias, where all the earlier ‘inconceivable’ scenarios are slowly coming to pass. As such, we can no longer totally dismiss the possibility that anything can happen during the forthcoming election, as the situation has now become more charged than ever.

For a while now I’ve nursed a bad feeling that during the coming election we could see America’s equivalent of the Russian 1993 Constitutional Crisis—you know, that one:

Where Boris Yeltsin rode in on a tank to dismantle the Russian Parliament and centralize his own power. Personally, I don’t think America will quite devolve into full civil war just yet, but that we could see our first “close call” during this election, which could materialize as some sort of smaller military clash in the capital between the two sides and their supporters, a sort of supercharged J6.

Why won’t there be real civil war just yet? Mostly because Americans are still too comfortable, and the great Israeli Deception is only just beginning to come into public consciousness:

It may take another decade for that to truly come to a head to the point where the average citizen realizes that all of America’s blood and treasure has been bankrupted solely for the benefit of establishing Israel’s Kingdom in the Middle East. Only then might things ratchet up enough to a point of open conflict—though it could be quickly mooted by Israel’s collapse as a nation, which is not altogether off the cards in the next few years, by the look of things.

Plan “C” for Collapse

What is the Democrats’ and deepstate’s plans for if they fail in stopping Trump’s re-election? We know that Biden’s corrupt administration has been desperately covering the destruction of the U.S. economy. Every possible metric has been pasted over and lied about.

“Unemployment is low!” Proven to be fraud, as actual American citizens lost millions of jobs over the past few years, and only illegal migrants have been beneficiaries of new jobs, and part-time ones at that.

“Inflation has dropped to record lows!” Total fraud. Inflation is compounding on a yearly basis. Just because it dropped to 2-3% for this year doesn’t undo the massive inflationary damage of the past four years of Biden’s administration. Inflation calculated from a point of 4-5 years ago is actually up by 30-50% if not more.

“Crime is lower than ever!” Another perpetrated lie. It turns out most Democrat cities and districts stopped reporting crimes to the FBI, resulting in “lower” figures.

Similarly, Biden’s officials continue to downplay the migrant invasion, which has been the largest and most socially and economically catastrophic in the nation’s history. It’s clear they’ve been “bottling up” an unprecedented level of national devastation to be “released” at a time of their choosing.

Can you guess when that time will be?

Their plans of lawfare against Trump failed, their plans to keep him off the ballot failed, their plans to outright remove him by kinetic force failed. So if he weathers this final leg of the storm and manages to get re-elected, there’s only one final Plan “C” remaining: unleash the economic Black Swan to drown Trump’s presidency in historic turmoil and crisis.

Even Janet Yellen has recently begun admitting the U.S. Dollar faces its doom:

I believe all those deep dysfunctions the current administration has bottled up will be ‘released’ onto the Trump presidency. The economy’s true state will be allowed to be witnessed in full, and the entrenched establishment players may even set off triggers to accelerate its collapse—not only to stain the image of Trump’s presidential term, but to ruin any chances at the overarching and radical ‘reforms’ he supposedly seeks to launch.

Interestingly, though, Trump and Vance’s ideas for reform are so radical—a la Javier Milei—that they may very well welcome initial ‘collapse’ of a sort in order to fundamentally restructure and recalibrate the system. For instance, Vance has now gone on record with the idea that devaluing the U.S. Dollar may be a good thing, for the purposes of trade protectionism and killing off of parasitic globalism:

Couple that with Trump’s other radical designs, like abolishing the Income Tax, and we may soon be in uncharted waters, rife with unpredictably wild economic swings. Such circumstances would likewise create ripe conditions for establishment saboteurs to tank the economy into collapse under the guise of Trump’s ‘reforms’, killing two birds with one stone; it would allow them to effect their Great Reset on the financial system all while blaming a historic depression on ‘Trump’s fiscal recklessness’.

Either way, we can be sure that if he wins, they will do everything in their power to sabotage the economy and drown his term in chaos, punishing his ‘deplorable’ base in the process.

For further reading, here’s a new article from Tree of Woe wherein he predicts what he calls the American Eschaton:

I predict an American Eschaton: The end of America as we know it. It will be a Fourth Turning, but it will be a Fourth Turning that goes against us. The exact manner in which our eschaton will occur is much harder to predict. The end of America as we know it doesn’t necessarily mean nuclear apocalypse, government collapse, or secession. It could simply mean a transformation of America into something Unamerican. (The Russian Revolution of 1918 was the end of Russia as the Russian of the time knew it, for instance.)

He in fact reaches much of the same conclusions as my own about the impending economic collapse:

Imagine, if you will, that the smartest members of the ruling class have concluded that Trump is very likely to win; imagine, further that they believe economic calamity is unavoidable or global war is inevitable or necessary. If so, then it would make sense to allow Trump to be elected and then “accelerate” progress towards these events. Why? If there is an economic collapse under Trump’s administration (perhaps due to de-dollarization), he will be blamed in the same way that Herbert Hoover was blamed for the Great Depression; and just as Hoover’s economic policies were utterly discredited for generations, so too will Trump’s. Moreover, the resulting economic conditions might pave the way for a new Roosevelt on the Left with the usual socialist promises to make things better.

And while I don’t believe it’s an absolute certainty, and that there is a chance that Trump could triumph over the deepstate, which is admittedly in a highly weakened state, and is awaiting a deathblow from a strong united patriot front, I still agree with Tree of Woe’s final foreboding conclusion:

The future is uncertain. But yesterday’s assassination attempt should be a wake-up call for normies and muggles who continue to believe that “nothing ever happens.” Things are happening, and the worst is yet to come. Whether the future holds a national divorce, a civil war, an economic calamity, or a global war, I cannot say. Sadly, the one thing I least expect is peaceful transfer of power to the next President.

