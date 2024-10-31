A major shift is happening.

On the eve of what could be the most consequential election in US history—perhaps even global history—the elite class representing their favored stalking racehorse seem to have thrown in their towels and hung up their riding crops.

What we’re seeing is unprecedented. For a couple months leading up to now, it felt like the unusual calm was merely a portent for some grand scheme being formulated in the webby dungeons beneath the DNC citadel. When Trump’s popularity shot up and Kamala’s tanked, the uncharacteristic silence from the other side took on an even stranger tenor.

But being so used to the now-dominant elite class always having their final trump card at the ready, we ignored the telltale signs of their demise. In reality, it appears they have finally run out of options. They have tried every malicious subterfuge and cheap gimmick, up to and including eliminating their opponent via kinetic means—twice—and they have failed, as polls and common sentiment now point to a catastrophic loss for Kamala in a few days’ time.

Something finally broke.

Some major tensioner undergirding the entire neoliberal military-media-industrial-complex Leviathan as fusion of state and corporate power, otherwise known as the ‘Blob’, has come loose, and now threatens to send events spiraling.

The canary choked on the thickening fumes this week as the Washington Post dropped the bombshell that DC’s top paper of record would not be endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time in almost 40 years—since Bush-Dukakis. LA Times and USA Today followed suit—a presentiment of the disastrously choreographed and stenciled candidacy of nonentity, empty-vessel Kamala.

USA Today has refused to endorse any candidate in the US presidential election, Fox News reports. The LA Times and The Washington Post made a similar decision a few days ago. According to NPR, the WP lost more than 200,000 subscribers due to its refusal to support Harris.

In an unprecedented address, WaPo’s owner Jeff Bezos wrote a brief OpEd explaining the decision:

It starts off with the statistic naming this year as when America’s trust in journalists had finally sunk even below that of Congressmen:

In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working.

He affects atonement, hoping to right course in order to win back America’s trust. Unfortunately, he flubs right off the starting block:

Likewise with newspapers. We must be accurate, and we must be believed to be accurate. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we are failing on the second requirement.

Read that carefully a second time. He’s saying, “We are accurate…but people don’t believe we are accurate.” That means he’s calling the American people liars to their faces. He’s saying the people are wrong for misinterpreting his publication’s putative commitment to truth. But in a quest for reconciliation, he’s already starting off on a bad foot by shifting all the blame onto readers and not himself. In reality, the self-evident reason the people don’t believe in the accuracy of his publication is because they are not stupid: they have seen lie after prima facie lie being printed with no regard for accountability, time and again.