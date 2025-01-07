Today Trudeau announced his resignation, effective upon the choosing of a new leader:

From CNN:

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” the 53-year-old leader told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. Canada’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new Liberal Party leader is chosen, he also said.

It is another of the big dominoes to fall as the long-awaited collapse of the Western order predictably accelerates. Betting tables have it for Pierre Poilievre next:

Recall, Poilievre is the whip-smart ‘populist’ who once casually unpantsed a shill reporter in a virally amusing interview:

This Atlantic Council apparatchik prophetically summarized the mood best last month:

There are many more impending as the seams come undone:

It simply cannot be swept under the rug or sugar-coated any longer: the Western order is in literal crisis. The people have had enough, and the avalanche is picking up inertia because the process is a self-reinforcing feedback loop: the more wanton elites fall, the more that citizens are energized to rise up against them. And when that happens, the elites are forced to clamp and double down on their lies, hypocrisy, and repressions in a futile attempt to stem the flow; this leads to even more ill-will, resentment, and revolt against their destructive policies.

Alex Krainer picks up on this today with the news that Croatia too is fortifying itself in the resistance sphere, with globalist candidate Dragan Primorac losing to the incumbent he accused of being ‘immoderate’ and ‘politically incorrect’—code words for not toeing the establishment line:

On Sunday, 29 December 2024, Croatia held presidential elections. The incumbent President Zoran Milanović won the first round in a landslide against the pro-globalist challenger Dragan Primorac. Primorac was strongly backed by the ruling party, the Croatian Democratic Union, led by the Prime Minister Andrej Plenković who has been a loyal supporter of NATO, US, UK and EU policies. In winning the Presidency, the ruling party would have captured all of Croatia's key institutions of government.

It’s interesting that as proof of ‘gathering countercurrents’ Krainer brings up Milan’s recent staging of the Russian Nutcracker ballet, three years after Europe imposed a cynical de facto ban on Russian culture, even inviting Russian conductor Valery Ovsyanikov to direct the orchestra and televising the whole spectacle on national Italian TV broadcast.

The reason that caught my eye was because just last week, Russian culture made a sudden resurgence in Western publications like The Guardian below, which puzzled over an old Dostoevsky story called White Nights going majorly viral amongst Western teens on TikTok for its depiction of voguish lovelorn angst, solitude, and other homey themes for modern Gen-Zers:

Especially now that Trump has won, and the culture war against ‘Wokeness’ has taken a 180 turn, we see more and more reversals of this sort on a daily basis. The mask is falling, the pressure is slowly letting off.

Krainer concludes:

It may be that in spite of the loud banging of the war-drums in mainstream media, and among our political class, very different currents are gathering below the surface. These currents might continue to gain strength; it’s what our ruling establishments like to label as Russia's malign influence. More likely, the truth is that ordinary people got tired of the lies, hatred, hostility and the wars, as well as the intellectual and cultural junk food that's become the pervasive staple among Western nations. This is a hopeful sign, because escalating the wars could prove difficult for the imperial establishment. What if peace starts to break out all over the place in 2025? It’s a worthwhile idea to pray for and struggle for.

For all his faults, we must admit what Elon Musk has been doing on social media of late is a brilliant and revolutionary sally against globalist forces in this vein. For those in the dark, Musk has been on an absolute tear on his X platform against all the establishment figureheads of Europe—namely Starmer in the UK and Scholz in Germany.

Musk has called them to task in a way that’s actually moving the needle politically, not only because of the nature of the X platform’s monumental reach, but for an even more important reason. It is something I’ve highlighted repeatedly here: the globalist apparatus of control is designed to appear like an impenetrable iron curtain, but is in reality a gossamer thing, fragile to the touch, existing entirely through sheer dint and din of fear used as an oppressive prod to keep us from raising our voices. But what Musk has done is simply shown that if you call them out loudly, they begin to wither and wilt, not to say panic—which is what they’re currently doing:

According to Bloomberg, senior officials in all of the U.K.'s major parties, which includes the Reform, Conservative, and Labour Parties, have privately urged U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump to distance himself from Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, following several statements made by Musk recently towards European leaders that could be considered "inflammatory." This includes stating that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be imprisoned, calling for the release of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, and even suggesting that the United States should "liberate" the People of Britain from their tyrannical government, with these statements angering many British politicians, who state this is not how a close ally speaks about another close ally.

It’s a difficult concept to grasp at first: that the elites’ entire paradigm of control over us is in actuality a fragile mental prison, and that we’re cowed into submission merely through their regime of fear-propaganda. But once the first loud voice bellows his defiance to the warders, the rest of the slaves quickly take notice that there’s not as much to fear as they thought, that those in charge are more vulnerable than they put on. It breaks a kind of unseen barrier, a mental bondage which irreversibly opens up the flood gates against the establishment. In short: he’s making it “okay” to speak up and resist, and that’s a powerful memetic catalyst.

Now Musk has scheduled a pivotal interview with the AfD’s Alice Weidel that’s already being hailed as driving major influence toward the ascendant party:

He’s even written an OpEd for Die Welt, which sparked a firestorm within the publication itself.

It’s all generating intense discussion throughout Europe, which is opening sutures the elites desperately wanted to keep buttoned up. You can feel the global changes on the wind, the unexpected fresh energy that Trump has brought has stirred things up, thrown the establishment into disarray.

For instance, Trump’s seeming tongue-in-cheek forays against Greenland have generated shocking reverberations. Not only has Greenland suddenly announced intents toward independence from Denmark—implying the potential for Trump’s batty annexation plan actually working—but now the Danish king has sent down a riposte:

Weeks after Trump ribbed Canada about becoming the 51st state, Trudeau is packing his bags, and Trump immediately signaled an unexpected doubling down on his earlier proposal:

As bonkers as this all may seem, it merely proves the point that global currents are truly in flux, the brash debutantes are taking advantage of this historical rift where the power balances have been thrown off, global institutions of order are in retrograde, and now it feels like anything and everything is up for grabs; wilted power structures lie paralyzed from their rebuffs, and incapable of keeping order. It’s a time of great sweeping change, a crossroads of world history where upheaval usually finds its most fertile ground.

Those who follow the Fourth Turning theory know it explains events well, which I’ve previously enlarged on here. The short of it is that a predicted 20-25 year-long ‘crisis period’—or fourth turning—is set to take us to roughly 2030, which should culminate in some kind of grand climax, perhaps a war or system reset.

For now we watch and wait for the next pieces to fall. On the docket appears to be Austria, with the empire in tatters over the FPO’s ‘right wing, pro-Putin’ figure Herbert Kickl’s ascendance:

Far-right leader Herbert Kickl could be Austria’s next chancellor, as coalition talks between the conservatives and centre-left collapsed last weekend. Kickl’s FPÖ won the latest elections, and is one of Europe’s up-and-coming far-right parties

Two “right-wing” resistance sphere, Putin apologists with Orban in Hungary and Kickl in Austria, you say? It’s no wonder they’re terrified, as articles like this one from last year attest:

Oh yes, be afraid…be very afraid.

The times, they are a’changin’…

