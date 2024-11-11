It’s that festive time again: can you feel it in the air? We’ve hit the big Four-Oh.

And now with the historic Trump victory behind us, a new epoch awaits…or does it?

For the sake of this context, it can be characterized more as the epochal loss of the Establishment’s power more than Trump’s victory. This is a thread I’ve harped on much lately, and will do so again in an upcoming piece for my sister publication.

In essence, more and more the clouds seem to be parting ahead of us. How does that tie into this milestone celebration? Simply, that I had grave doubts about ever reaching 40k, owing to the many roadblocks the establishment powers had begun putting up against dissident voices like ours here. With a Kamala victory, we would have undeniably been beset by an extremely hostile regime tasked with coming after any and all “misinformation” or “disinformation” purveyors, which of course conveniently includes anyone with a large following who happens to voice opposition to the regime agenda and narrative alike.

You may have noticed that things were escalating dramatically along this tack in the last few months of the odious Biden administration; they began specifically targeting anyone perceived to be affiliated with a pro-Russian war angle around August and September of this year. Scott Ritter’s home was raided by the FBI and his passport seized after having some affiliations with RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik; a branch of a Floridian African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement was arrested for likewise allegedly disseminating ‘Russian disinfo’ in the very next month. At the same time, Tim Pool and Tenet Media were embroiled in another FBI affidavit for likewise having connections to Russian media, in this case RT as well. Not long after that, the FBI literally put famed Russian war analyst RYBAR on the wanted list with a $10 million bounty for him and those with ties to him:

One can clearly see where the pattern was leading. If the Biden and Obamala deep state dynasty would have won the election, all of us reporters, analysts, correspondents, etc., who are perceived to have pro-Russian views, connections, or publications would have been next on the target list.

Thus, the 40k milestone represents a potential turning point or ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ moment, given that it coincided with Trump’s demolishing election victory over the seedy forces of tyranny. That’s certainly not a blanket endorsement of Trump’s ability to actually deliver on his promises to magically fix everything or succeed in his long-laid plans to dismantle the deep state. But it is at least a tangible glimmer of hope on that count, particularly because such institutional rot—when it comes to agencies targeting freedom of speech—is precisely what he and the people around him have vowed to redress.

Just yesterday, for instance, JD Vance reportedly threatened to cut NATO out should Europe dare impose censorial limitations on Twitter/X or other US social media platforms, after Germany again began barking about shutting X down. On paper, the new Trump administration seems like it means business in dismantling the ingrained authoritarian deep state bureaucracy which has merged government-corporate-NGO powers to parallelize and offboard major governmental censorship through a thicket of opaque entities.

There’s a chance here that Trump will accomplish some of this work—or at the very least, delay the inevitable to the great injury of the deep state. As such, for the first time we can breathe a small sigh of relief for the coming year and the long haul toward the next 50k milestone, as the Trump admin’s pressure could buckle the system and even shatter the censorship complex in Europe as well—or at least put some major cracks in it.

Of course, as the naysayers will bray, this could all be a chronic case of wishful thinking; but for the time being, it’s all we’ve got, and I think it’s a majorly positive development, all things considered.

To the old subscribers, thank you for your continued support, and to the new subscribers, welcome. We’re still holding strong in the top echelons of the World Politics category on Substack: https://substack.com/leaderboard/world-politics/paid only having dropped one spot because mega-reporters from The Intercept decided to found Dropsite News on Substack, and immediately catapulted to the pole position overnight. Well, in spite of that, our humble little blog is positioned quite well. And I’m happy to report there are quite a few big names both reading and as paid subscribers here, many recognizable global influencers in the sphere, which I won’t name out of respect for their privacy; so to my new readers: you’re in good company.

Beyond that, though it’s not quite New Years, I suppose it’s close enough to occasion a kind of toast: Despite the fact that the ongoing Ukrainian war has been the key driver of this blog’s success, and though it may seem antithetical to my interests, I infact would like nothing more than for the war to come to an end in 2025. Of course, a favorable end is desirable. So, I hereby toast to a hopeful ending to the conflict, though I remain vigilant of a strong nonzero likelihood it could continue on beyond 2025. I’m sure there will be plenty of other global flashpoints, hotbeds, powder kegs, and escalations as grist for commentary if that should happen.

In the comments, feel free to write your complaints, criticisms, or preferably suggestions on how to improve the blog, or new topics to cover in the coming freedom-abiding future.

Well, without further ado: cheers and here’s to 50k!

