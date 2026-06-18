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Speaking The Truth's avatar
Speaking The Truth
6h

The propaganda Great Statesman Putin (as potrayed by alternative media) is simply incompetent or for whatever reasons to allow this war to drag on for 4-5 years. He should have ended it a long time ago with Russia’s superpower military might. 🤔

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
6hEdited

Same MI6/Ukrainian pattern and so predictable for those who have been watching the SMO since the beginning. Don't know why Russia tolerates it but there you go. Wonder why the West thinks Russia is weak? A totally mystery to me. At this point, I'm so tired of seeing dead Russian civilians (besides the Palestinians and Lebanese) my mental health is at risk so I refuse to watch the self-inflicted suicide.

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