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Simplicius
11h

P.s. can someone explain to me the phenomenon I witness wherein a handful of people vote in the polls at the bottom of the article literally within seconds of the article being published.

Do some of you simply skip the entire article, go immediately to the bottom? Or do some read the articles backwards, or how does it work?

Curious minds wish to know.

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
10hEdited

@Simplicius

I have DONE "Hollywood special effects" professionally. What the video shows is not necessarily an SFX payload (nor likely was it one, IMHO).

Turbojet powered suicide drones are becoming increasingly common, they can fly 3X or more the speed of the cheaper "moped" sounding piston engine drones and are less detectable aurally. Both jet fuel and low oxygen ballance HE such as TNT/TNT mixtures burn with an intense red/orange flame and lots of sooty black smoke, assuming the HE doesn't detonate during an interception.

FYI: If you WANT that kind of orange flame + big black smoke burst visual effect? Mix ordinary black powder and powdered napthalene (old fashioned moth balls) 50:50 by volume and fire a container of that mixture... Not that I believe such to be what video showed, I judge that to be burning jet fuel and/or some deflagrating low O2 HE.

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