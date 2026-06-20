There continues to be growing confirmation that Zelensky has been waging his accelerated psyop campaign of empty strikes to conceal a worsening crisis in his own country. Today we were treated to footage which revealed how his latest magician’s parlor tricks work.

It turns out yesterday’s mass strikes on Moscow which were meant to coincide with the Euro Council meeting were pure Hollywood spectacle: the drones themselves were stuffed full of kerosene mixtures in the way Hollywood stages car explosions to look more “dramatic” by producing thick plumes of oily smoke.

In the video below, a shot-down drone can be seen jettisoning its special FX package:

What did you expect from the Kvartal 95 cartel? Smoke and mirrors—and latex—are their specialties.

It now makes perfect sense how Ukraine was able to fabricate such an eye-catching mise-en-scene, as each downed drone managed to pockmark the horizon with its own PR-ready plume:

The actual damage to the refinery itself turned out to be disappointing, as only a few oil storage tanks were actually destroyed:

In fact, much of Ukraine’s recent narratives have been rapidly falling apart. The Crimean “isolation” turned out to be a total bust, as even top Ukrainian accounts have outlined the steps Russia swiftly took to reverse any issues Ukrainian drone attacks have managed to temporarily cause.

For instance, all the bridges out of Crimea have been strengthened with traffic returning to normal as this top pro-UA account laments:

Russia quickly managed to build earthen embankments across the canal, seen here in new satellite photos:

And even the bridge itself took little damage—mere potholes—as can be seen by the center photo, where single-lane traffic was still passing.

Now it’s being reported that Russian Mobile Fire Teams are escorting fuel tankers all along the Crimean corridors, and Ukrainians continue to complain that their ‘Hornet’ drones are having less and less success as Crimean fuel shortages have disappeared.

Subsequently, Zelensky inadvertently revealed his true game plan, which follows the idea we discussed last time: that Ukraine’s long term funding and prospects are evaporating, and Zelensky badly needs momentary PR boosts to float his entire regime.

Not only has the Euro Council meeting pushed further pressure on Russia to force Putin into “diplomacy”, but Zelensky revealed a newfound desperation to end the war specifically by this coming winter. The reason? He openly states that, after having a massive €90B loan gift approved by the Europeans, Ukraine will badly need a new funding package if the war is not successfully wrapped up by then.

Listen at the 0:20 second mark below wherein he states Ukraine will need a separate “winter aid package”:

€90B sure doesn’t last as long as it used to!

Ukraine and the United States are discussing freezing the war along the front line, The Economist reports, citing sources.



The two sides are in daily contact. Informal talks with Russia have also resumed. “One idea being discussed is a two-stage ceasefire: first, limiting hostilities to a 50-70 km zone on both sides of the front line, followed by a broader agreement,” the report states. Ukraine expects to end the war before the onset of winter, — Zelensky at a meeting of the European Council



🔴 A showman, actor, TV host, comedian, and president of a country with real citizens once again talks about the need to increase pressure on Russia from the EU.



🤔 He also stated that if the hostilities continue for another winter, Ukraine will need a separate support package.



🔴 We are talking about supplies of gas, diesel, energy equipment, and missiles for air defense.



🔴 And once again, in a rude manner, he called for peace.

But what demonstrated Zelensky’s desperation in most disturbing fashion was the direct threat to Belarus that the little Green Man issued for the first time.

He explained that Belarus has been constructing relay towers to aid Russian drones—something we covered here weeks ago—and that he is giving Lukashenko a one week ultimatum to take them down, or Ukraine will “do it for them”:

Here he reiterates the threat on his official account, but adds an even more disturbing twist:

You see, not only is Zelensky now threatening to, presumably, conduct first-strikes against Belarus, effectively widening the war by forcing Belarus to enter it, but in his desperation he appears to even be threatening Belarus’s oil sector as well.

The intent is clear:

Zelensky understands that his campaign against Russian refineries has been unsuccessful, and the ploy of trying to slow down the Russian economy has failed, which means Ukraine continues teetering on the precipice of collapse without any answer. Zelensky badly needs to expand the war to include as many countries as possible in order to change the deterministic calculus which ends with Ukraine’s collapse.

By bringing Belarus into the conflict, Zelensky and his European curators can galvanize a new propaganda campaign in an effort to mobilize the whole Western “alliance” in stopping this new threat—which, as always, would include renewed militarization, massively more funding, etc. The operation would likely include false flags with Belarus “attacking Poland” and things of that nature to heighten the effect.

Other theories abound:

The other reason is that Russia’s relay station capabilities give Russia a counter to Ukraine’s Starlink advantage by allowing Russia to likewise control aerial assets at long ranges. Zelensky knows that Starlink was Ukraine’s last extant advantage, and for Russia to nullify it with their own asymmetrically comparable system would badly set Ukraine back, particularly in that corridor west of Kiev where Russia has begun to replicate Ukraine’s own deep rear strikes against road logistics and fuel carriers.

And by the way: the hypocrisy of Zelensky’s threats is that Ukraine boastfully utilizes all kinds of allied infrastructure outside the country. Western aircraft patrol all along Russian borders sending Ukrainian drones target corrections, not to mention satellites and everything else that constitutes the Ukrainian “rear” which exists outside Ukraine itself. But for some reason when Russia utilizes allied infrastructure for assistance, this greatly offends the Kiev dwarf’s wartime ethical sensibilities.

In light of the newly revealed desperation, it’s clear to see just why the phony Moscow refinery Hollywood show was badly needed at this present moment. It’s clear Ukraine is doing far worse than they’re letting on, particularly now that Russian troops have again begun advancing at an improved clip this past week. Once Konstantinovka and Lyman fall, it will shatter the narrative of the past several months that Ukraine has “frozen the front line”, that the war has reached “stalemate”, or that Ukraine has infact reversed fortunes entirely and is now advancing on Russia and recapturing territory.

Once these cities fall, there will be no way to hide the manufactured psyop of Ukraine “winning”—and Zelensky is seething with desperation on how to continue stifling Russia’s victories. By engineering a new flashpoint against Belarus, Zelensky can once more cleverly deflect all media attention away from the badly collapsing Ukrainian frontline onto a new point of focus. This is the plan. But the plan has diminishing returns, because it requires a new manufactured campaign literally every week; this week it’s the Hollywood Kerosene Theater in Moscow, next week the Belarus Roadshow, and the week after that a new gimmick will need to be invented. The life of an oligarchic transvestite grifter masquerading as a “democratic leader” is not an easy one.

And after recent EU elections, fortunes continue to dwindle for Ukraine:

Bloomberg reports Russia is doing better than ever:

What do you think, will Zelensky actually try to widen the war in his desperation, or is it merely empty threat-making?

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