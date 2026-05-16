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Charles Dunaway's avatar
Charles Dunaway
11h

Taking out Ukraine’s decision making centers? You mean

Washington and London?

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
11h

I think the Russians should have done this a long time ago.

Allowing Zelensky to play narco-president and bullshit the world about democratic values was a huge mistake. Hypothetically speaking, had he been taken out, along with the other elements of corruption and banderitism that have joined hips with the British and Americans, the equation would be significantly different.

In my interpretation of geopolitics. In order for Russia to create a safe zone, it needs to take the remaining areas of the oblasts that are now part of Russian Federation along with Mikolaiv and Odessa.

Ukraine must be rendered toothless and to do that, the access the sea is critical. Cut that off, and you have cut off a huge part of the problem and created a control mechanism for every ship entering and leaving Ukronaziland.

But that is just me speaking hypothetically.

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