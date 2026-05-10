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GM's avatar
GM
12hEdited

It was a total catastrophe for Russia today, caused by its own "leader".

First, ceded the initiative completely. What happened over the last few days:

1) Zelensky makes threats against Moscow. On the territory of a traditional Russian ally, and a very short distance away from a major Russian military bases. He should not have made it alive out of Armenia, but is once again not touched.

2) The Russian MoD feels compelled to finally issue a specific threat of retaliation; but one that only concerns a very specific attack on Russia, thus making all other attacks OK somehow.

3) The Ukro-NATO-Nazis proceed to launch one of their most massive drone and missile attacks all over Russia in the days just before May 9th. Perm, Yaroslavl, Rostov, Moscow suburbs, etc. places get hit. There is no response

4) Then Trump steps in with a proposal for a ceasefire for a couple days

5) Zelensky magnanimously "allows" Russia to have its parade.

6) Ushakov praises Trump for being a peacemaker.

End result? Russia's position has deteriorated further:

1) Russia itself has once again established Trump as a "neutral peacemaker". Same guy who just sent Ukraine thousands of JDAM-ERs.

2) Zelensky was once again not touched at all, and exited the situation effectively in a superior position to Putin.

3) Russia was bombed mercilessly for days, and did not respond at all

4) Russia itself shifted its red/brown lines to "don't bomb the parade", but everything else is apparently OK.

To top it all off, then Putin made a series of absolutely catastrophic statements later in the day. Let's quote them:

https://t.me/ramzayiegokomanda/42274

>Putin believes the Ukrainian conflict is nearing an end, according to TASS.

>Putin stated that the decision to withdraw Russian troops from Kyiv in the spring of 2022 was made following a request from the French president.

>"Macron called me in 2022 and said that Ukraine cannot sign documents in Istanbul 'with a gun to its head,' and asked me to withdraw troops from Kyiv," Putin stated.

https://t.me/ramzayiegokomanda/42276

>Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy not only in Moscow but also in a third country, but this time to sign an agreement. The Russian president announced this at a press conference in the Kremlin. The key points were summarized:

>— The conflict in Ukraine is nearing an end.

>— Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine and is not opposed to US mediation.

>— Trump, according to Putin, spoke "very honorably" about May 9 and supported the idea of ​​a ceasefire.

>— Russia is ready to talk with any EU representative who "has not said nasty things" about Moscow.

>— Putin called Schröder the preferred candidate for dialogue between Russia and Europe.

>— Russia is ready to remove Iranian enriched uranium.

>— Escalation around Iran will impact all countries in the region.

https://t.me/rezervsvo/164042

>Putin commented on the worsening relations with Armenia following Zelenskyy's visit to Yerevan.

>He stated that the Armenian authorities could hold a referendum on EU accession. And if the Armenian people support such a course, Russia could initiate a "civilized divorce" from Armenia .

So what do we have here:

1) If the war is nearing its end, then Putin effectively officially conceded total defeat. Because none of the originally stated goals of the war has been achieved. Not even the much reduced goals from June 2024 have been achieved or look likely to be achieved any time soon

2) Putin has legitimized Zelensky and has conceded on not even meeting to sign the paper in Moscow. Which is fitting given that he will be signing Russia's surrender.

3) He is doubling down on betting on corruption in his relationships with the West as a way to resolve conflicts. Because we saw how well that worked over his quarter century in power

4) He has betrayed Iran. With all the consequences.

5) He is abandoning the Caucasus region. Without a fight. After Russia spent centuries and spilled rivers of blood to establish itself there. With all the consequences.

6) Putin once again admitted that he is an incompetent buffoon who got duped yet again by the West in 2022. It's either that or deliberate treason. The only question regarding which this distinction matters is the one whether he should be executed or only removed from office, but either way he is completely unfit to be Russia's president.

Those are the real news from the day.

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
12hEdited

Expected. Zelensky only declared, that he will not strike the Red Square during celebration.

Fico susppose to come to Kremlin with message from Zelensky and suppose to take back an answer. But Kremlin spokesperson denied everything, so Zelensky has lost his chance for diplomacy. Nobody else tries to mediate for over 2 months, since Iran war has started.

Ukrainians breached almost 9000x one sided ceasefire declared by Russia. In symmetrical responses they have lost 940 soldiers in those suicidal attacks in the first 24h . They never learn. They had a chance to enjoy that one day holiday and live their lives.

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