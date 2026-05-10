The Moscow Victory Day Parade has come and gone without a hitch. Zelensky got the call from Trump, and was brought immediately to heel after spending a week talking tough and insinuating Ukraine could ruin Russia’s sacred memorial.

In reality, Russia struck Ukraine at will during Zelensky’s own trivially unilateral “ceasefire” announced a day earlier, meant to upstage and preempt the Moscow V-Day celebrations. But during Russia’s parade, Zelensky learned his place and did not attempt to bring doom to his own troubled reign—particularly after Russia released a timely surveillance video taken via suspected Gerbera drone directly over the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev:

The message was clear: Russian drones are directly observing Kiev and can strike the Ukrainian government at will, at any time. That being quite interesting, it should be noted, given that we’re repeatedly told Patriot batteries in Kiev are swatting down hypersonic Kinzhals like flies, but a slow-moving medium-range drone is able to dance all over the government’s most secure and sensitive sites?

The parade this year was of course a shadow of its former self, with only marching columns and no heavy hardware as has been customary since the end of WWII. And despite Ukraine’s humiliating obeisance, the pro-Ukrainian commentariat has been in ecstasies of finger-pointing jubilation, scraping up every possible speck of criticism that can be attributed to their long-standing dream of Russia’s downfall.

In fact, in recent weeks the entire Western crowd has been utterly reduced to drunken wish-casting and crystal-gazing, dredging up every last dried morsel of questionable gossip in attempt to stir the narrative that “something has dramatically shifted in Russia”.

Hyper-focus on petty trivialities is virtually all they’re left with.

Generating endless PR micro-spasms of Russia’s coming demise is all they are left with at a time when Ukraine has virtually no other positive prospects to hang a hat on.

The past few weeks have seen a coordinated campaign meant to drive this new initiative. The message being pushed is invariably: Putin’s Russia has passed a point of no return. Various unfounded rumors of “Kremlin coup plots” and other cartoon intrigues are floated daily by unabashed propagandists. It has hearkened back to the time of Cold War “Kremlinology”, wherein the study of the internal machinations at the heart of Russia’s political power center was a kind of insider’s supernatural spirit-session. It’s ironic that such laughable imperatives have been staked at a time when two separate shootings near the White House were recorded in the span of a week.

It is true that Putin’s approval rating has recently dipped, at least according to some sources.

The approval of Putin's activities has dropped to 66.7%, while the level of personal trust in Vladimir Putin stands at 72.0%. "United Russia" retains its leadership status, but its rating has fallen to 27.3%.



Meanwhile, "New People" have increased their support to 12.4%, outpacing the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (10.9%) and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (10.8%) and "A Just Russia" (5.2%).

Much of it, though, has to do with recent very unpopular governmental restrictions on messengers like Telegram, Whatsapp, the banning of YouTube and other such Western social medias. While it is still indicative, it does not correlate to waning support for the SMO or other overriding Putin initiatives, as deliberately construed by the professional anti-Russian disinfo class. In fact, above you can see that the “New People” party has taken second place with the dip in Putin’s “United Russia”. The New People party is in support of the SMO and most of the Kremlin’s other initiatives, but is focused more on appealing to the younger market-minded demographic, as a kind of centrist party.

The WaPo piece posted above writes:

In recent weeks, Putin’s approval rating fell to its lowest level since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to VCIOM, the state-controlled polling firm. A chorus of other voices have started speaking out against the government’s handling of the economy and the internet rules, which are set to tighten ahead of Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade on Saturday as jitters mount about Ukrainian drone attacks.

So, Putin’s approval has fallen to 2022 levels. In reality, Putin’s approval rating has historically swung up and down, and has never remained consistently high. From the official Levada bureau:

As can be seen, he had dipped into the 60s percentage points in 2005, then swung up, only to dip to around 60% in 2013 again. After another soaring period above 80%, he swung near 60% for several years in the early 2020s, before the onset of the SMO again shot his popularity skyward. What we can deduce is that these are regular cyclical events that only the most desperate Russophobic diviners and bone-casters could possibly try to twist into a doomsaying ritual on Putin’s future.

The Russian Telegram channel Lawyer of the South wrote a balanced missive on this artificial mass hysteria surrounding the putatively ‘deteriorating’ Russian condition, which hits all the right notes:

In recent times, public sentiment has become more tense.



There are reasons for this. The inconveniences arising from internet restrictions, the contradictory statements of various deputies, and economic measures have been particularly acutely perceived in recent months.



Against this backdrop, attacks on infrastructure and various provocative statements by Kiev terrorists are even more nerve-wracking.



However, if we look at the situation without emotion, there has not been any radical deterioration of the situation that would warrant such a reaction.



Russia is waging a tough war against the West. In this situation, Kiev terrorists act as a living force, not an independent political subject.



It should be understood that our opponents are having a much harder time than we are. The state of Ukraine will cease to exist under the current circumstances. It has long been a corpse that lives only on external support. As soon as this support ends, this quasi-state will collapse.



Only the collapse of Russia could save it, which is only likely in the event of our internal disintegration and the sentiments that have been actively trying to destabilize us since 2022.



Europe has staked everything on this collapse, and its future literally depends on whether we will "help" them, repeating the scenarios of 1917 or 1991.



That's why our society needs to pull itself together, calm down, and focus not on contradictions, but on supporting our guys on the front and in the rear.



Yes, there are problems in Russia, and they need to be addressed in order to solve them. Do it calmly and in a working order.



It's only up to us whether we will win, and only we ourselves can lead our country to defeat and collapse.



Society should focus on victory and stand firm.



Otherwise, we will betray the memory of those who are no longer with us. Who died so that we and our children could live, for our Victory. We cannot let them down.

It’s remarkable how many of the same propaganda notes are recycled by Western press for both Russia and Iran. In the earlier WaPo piece, Putin is described as being increasingly “isolated” and secluded in a series of “bunkers”, with previous insiders unable to reach him. If you took away the name, it would read almost identically to a recent description of newly-risen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is relentlessly mystiqued by the same outlets as unreachable and remote.

Of course, new reports have completely refuted this, finding the young Khamenei fully and coherently in-charge of the country. The sudden reversal only casts light on the same tired tactics now employed against Putin in the Regime’s ceaseless quest to foment the same type of “internal turmoil” within Russia which it humiliatingly failed to spark in Iran.

For now, all Ukraine and its psyop stooges are left with are their soiled mattresses and the fevered dreams which keep them up all night in manic swoons. The latest ‘masterpiece’ which served as orgiastic pity-feast on their networks today leaves little more to be said, but serves as a reminder of the disconnect from reality that now embodies adherents of the failing No-State and its spineless leader, who once again backed down from his feeble threats:

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