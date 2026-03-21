Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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grr's avatar
grr
10h

"Unless, of course, you argue that Trump has been controlled by Israel and the Adelsons since the ‘80s, which I haven’t heard."

Maybe not Adelson back then, however we must never forget one of Drumpf's mentors was Roy Cohn, the faggot Jew gangster/lawyer, blackmailer who's operation Epstein inherited.

And Wall St banks repeatedly saved his fat arse whenever his lack of business acumen put him in financial straits.

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Denis's avatar
Denis
10hEdited

What if Russia, China, Iran, N. Korea had formed their own version of NATO?

What could it have accomplished?

The lack of an official alliance between these countries has prevented them from forming a better structure to defend one another through strategic positioning. Let me explain:

The strategic position involves advancing 1500 combined Chinese and N. Korean ships with subs and 1500 Chinese commercial fishing vessels, each equipped with things that go boom.

The mission is to control the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf of Aden to establish itself as the new naval power in the region, nullifying the US control of the sea. Part of the plan is to link up with Iran and open up a continuous supply line of weapons and soldiers. China sets up an air base in Yemen with weapons supported by 20,000 troops.

The Middle East is at war for domination.

Russia, China and Iran, as a combined operation, could control the entire region because each country adds something that makes the total better than the parts. Why not just take control the way the West has bullied its way ahead?

So, step 1, control the water routes in the region, put boots on the ground, weapons and set up an air base with naval cover along the coast.

Next, The Land Operation.

If only Russia supported with 60,000 Chinese and Korean soldiers with mechanized weapons, with 200 fighters and bombers and lots of them, fancy Chinese rockets that fly off by the hundreds, made a decisive attack to neutralize and control half of Ukraine, with Kiev surrounded. Now is the best time for Russia to break through and control Kiev. Why? It establishes a combined naval and military domination in the region, projecting power instantly. Suddenly, the US loses Ukraine and its geo-strategic air and naval dominance in the entire region from Iran to Ukraine. The US wouldn't be able to sustain the type of war that a harmonized Russia, China, and Iran could deliver.

No more going backwards.

The new Russia, China and Iran coalition (RCI), like NATO, could in one combined movement finally make a stand and say, we ain't fuckin with you people anymore. lol

There is a third part to the plan which involves establishing a large well-equipped army close enough to Israel to deter it from launching a nuke so close to home, lol, In other words, keep Israel in check. But that won't happen, but it could, and that's my point. There is no coalition, so there is no harmonization to truly dominate the region. That's too bad.

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