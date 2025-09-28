Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
François Hollandaise's avatar
François Hollandaise
6h

The state of western corruption has never been more obvious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
6h

Nuland and her husband are War Criminals, along with those supporters of the U.N. Resolution 181

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
213 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture