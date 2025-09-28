Troubling developments have highlighted Europe’s continued slide into political turmoil and totalitarianism. As we discussed last time, the EU has no choice but to sharply agitate for war in order to keep its frail political structures intact, because the war drums drown out the organic cries for change and liberation from the EU’s despotic rule. It is the age old tactic used by tyrants time and again, most recently by Netanyahu in Israel.

All the while, new undemocratic measures are “slipped in” while the populace is distracted by the hysteria; case in point being the sudden push for national digital ID cards in the UK and other countries. Or the new Chat Control mass surveillance proposed by the EU to acquire the ability to scan all private correspondence for ‘problematic’ material.

Further case in point, just two weeks ago in a speech to the EU Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen claimed the world was “on the brink” of another “major global health crisis”:

In between her frenzy for war and health hysteria, it appears the rot queen’s sole job as head of the morbidly decaying EU is to stoke fear, panic, and push one crisis after next onto gullible citizens to wrest from them the last vestiges of any resistance.

The complete degradation of the “democratic process” is a growing trend there as well. As the flailing behemoth of the EU slips into the abyss, the urgency with which its corrupt puppet-leaders cling to remnants of their power goes through the roof—by any and all means. Now, virtually every election which threatens their grasp is done away with under peak-phony pretexts.

In Germany, for instance, the latest grotesque miscarriage of ‘democracy’ was seen in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate where the AfD mayoral candidate for the town of Ludwigshafen, Joachim Paul, was banned from running for mayor based on the German domestic intelligence agency’s (BfV) report which included outrageous claims that Paul was some kind of threat to the constitution based on ‘unpatriotic’ activities which included his praise for Lord of the Rings. Apparently, his belief that Tolkien’s LOTR trilogy reflected ‘conservative values’ was some kind of ‘dangerous’ nationalist dog whistle; there is no longer any limit to the preposterous lows they will stoop to in railroading and sandbagging legitimate candidates who pose a threat to the Ruse Based Order.

The shocking conclusion to this saga saw nearly 75% of the voters crammed into a ‘gray’ category of non-participation, when the election was finally held days ago:

Previous elections here had turnouts north of 60%, which demonstrates the utter disillusionment of voters after ‘inconvenient’ candidates are simply wiped from the ballot for any arbitrary absurdity.

Now, all eyes are on Moldova as a critical parliamentary election is set to take place just tomorrow which promises to seal Moldova’s future—and likely Transnistria’s along with it.

Already on the eve of it, Moldova has exercised its “European values” of the ‘Ruse Based Order’ by banning two opposition parties deemed “pro-Kremlin” just hours before the election is set to kick off.

As usual, MSM gave full pass to this ‘democratic’ prophylactic, further eroding any moral ‘superiority’ the West may have at one time pretended to enjoy.

As we have seen in Romania and now countless other countries, merely the specter of the so-called Kremlin “hand” must be invoked for all democratic due-process to be completely dissolved with nary a single objection from the Ruse-makers.

The upcoming Czech election is likewise faced with the same chicanery:

Read that again:

“Right-wing populist Babis is tipped to win October’s election, but the president is weighing barring him over his business interests and ambivalence toward NATO.”

Democracy is blue-in-the-face and cold-to-the-touch in the moribund EuroCircus. Elections at this point are merely procedural pageantries for crowning of the pre-selected ‘winner’. As stated earlier, the closer things get to the edge for this rotting organ, the more “mask-off” its corrupt politburo must go to preserve power.

From the first Politico piece above, it’s the same tired tale:

There’s a great deal at stake in the upcoming Czech election — for Russia. So perhaps it’s no wonder that Czechia has been flooded by pro-Russian disinformation of late.

The second piece lays it out more clearly:

The debate over Babiš’ suitability for office starkly reveals the impending strategic headache that he is likely to pose to the EU and NATO if he wins and teams up with fellow Central European populists — Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Robert Fico in Slovakia — to oppose Western support for Ukraine.

Anyone who opposes the totalitarian EU regime’s “party line” is merely removed from participating in “democracy”.

The stakes in the Moldovan case are truly higher than ever. There are rumors that various NATO troops, particularly those from France, have arrived to Odessa for various provocations:

Foreign Intelligence Service: NATO troops in Odessa to occupy Moldova and to intimidate Transnistria: “According to reports, the first group of career military personnel from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa. The intelligence agency emphasizes that such a scenario has been repeatedly worked out during NATO exercises in Romania and can be implemented after the parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28. It is noted that after that, at the request of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the armed forces of European states will have to force the Moldovans to come to terms with the dictatorship under the guise of European democracy. The SVR believes that such plans of totalitarian-liberal European regimes are dictated by their desire to demonstrate their “courage and determination.” “Frightened by a direct clash with big Russia, the Europeans intend to take revenge on small Moldova. Self-assertion at the expense of the weak has always been an integral part of European colonialism.” -EurAsia Daily

This by the way comes from the official site of the Russian SVR intelligence agency:

Which states:

The Press Bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the Brussels Euro-bureaucrats are determined to keep Moldova in line with their Russophobic policies. This is planned to be done at any cost, including the deployment of troops and the actual occupation of the country. At this stage, NATO forces are being concentrated in Romania near the Moldovan borders. A NATO “landing” is being prepared in the Odessa region of Ukraine to intimidate Transnistria. According to available data, the first group of military personnel from France and the United Kingdom has already arrived in Odessa.

Once again the latest actions come by way of an internally coordinated campaign, as evidenced by Zelensky’s UN speech, as well as his subsequent statements—all seen below—where he outright threatens Transnistria:

As well as new statements from Kaja Kallas accusing Russia of waging “hybrid war” against Moldova’s upcoming election. As per the usual M.O., they accuse Russia of precisely what they themselves plan to do in order to cover their own tracks. After all, you don’t see Russian politicians taking part in Georgian or Moldovan electoral protests, calling for insurrections against the government as has been the case with European officials. Recall the German embassy in Georgia literally called for a revolution in the country:

And let’s not even get to the election interference the West continuously carries out against Lukashenko in Belarus.

As a corollary to all of the above, amidst all the phony ‘drone’ false flags now sweeping through Europe—clearly a staged MI6 campaign—Ukraine has absurdly accused Hungary of sending drones into its country, which the Hungarian FM promptly rejected:

If that wasn’t absurd enough, Hungary was even accused of using its drones to guide Russian cruise missiles to destroy the American factory in Ukraine last month:

The ludicrous propaganda knows no bounds. Why would Russia even need surveillance drones to “guide” its accurate cruise missiles to a huge factory building easily visible by satellites? A palm to the face is in order.

Speaking of the drones, here’s a perfect illustration of what the false flags achieve—thesis, antithesis, synthesis. First, we have the phony MI6 drone threat shutting down European airports, blamed on Russia with zero evidence. Then, conveniently, NATO uses the hoax to raise tensions and introduce more militarization into the region:

And merely a day later, we have American P-8 Poseidon spy planes circling over Kaliningrad to provoke and bait Russia:

Meanwhile, a P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy has been circling over the Baltic Sea near the Kaliningrad region for several hours. Military Informer

See how easy it is?

Lavrov and Zakharova both agreed on the nature of these provocations:

Now all eyes turn to the Moldovan parliamentary elections tomorrow, which are set to be riddled with controversy. For instance, Moldova is already playing the same illegal game as last time during the presidential elections, depriving citizens residing in Russia from casting their absentee ballots—as is their legal right—by sending out only 10,000 ballots for hundreds of thousands of eligible citizens, at least according to Russian officials:

The Kremlin stated that a significant proportion of the republic’s citizens who advocate establishing relations with Russia are actually deprived of the opportunity to be heard inside the country. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans live in Russia, but only 10,000 ballots were sent to the country. Moreover, even according to the Moldovan Central Election Commission, 13 thousand citizens living in Russia are registered to participate in the elections.

If the following report from Legitimny channel is any indication, the pivotal election will certainly be ‘interesting’, as all the chips are on the line, for not only the futures of Moldova, Transnistria, and Ukraine—but that of the EU itself:

Our source reports that tomorrow in the Moldovan elections there will be many artificial provocations that Sandu’s team is preparing as an alternative to canceling the elections if they lose. They will also try to prevent Pridnestrovians from voting. To do this, bridges are blocked and polling stations are moved far away, plus there will be a lot of police who will be tasked with detaining people. Provocations are also expected in Gagauzia.

Sandu is tasked with winning at any cost in order to continue the militarization of the country, preparing it for war with the PMR/Russia.



There is also information that if Sandu sees that she is losing the elections, then Ukraine will launch a case of provocation and even invasion to annul the elections. Therefore, all military units of the PMR are secretly put into a state of emergency.



The only thing that can stop «Sanda and Co.» from their idea is the information received from Western intelligence that Putin and Lukashenko discussed this scenario and the Republic of Belarus will support Russia if globalists want to drag Moldova into the war. It’s not for nothing that Oreshnik and nuclear weapons have already been delivered to Belarus.



In fact, this is the last time Moldovans choose their future. If Sandu wins, the country will speed up preparations for war, and the fiction about European life will never come true, but on the contrary, all Moldovans will lose their business, homes, relatives, and no one will compensate them for this. Let them ask the Ukrainians, to whom Zelensky promised to compensate everything and over the years he gave out only 60 apartments and hundreds of thousands.



✔️the most important thing that an ordinary citizen can do in this situation is not to be fooled by provocations, be sure to go to the polls, cast your vote for the future of peaceful Moldova, otherwise others will do it instead of you (draw your signature under the required column).

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment