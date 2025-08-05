We have seen for the past few months the slow acceptance in the pro-Ukrainian information field of the fact that Russia will not stop, nor will be stopped by any feeble political games from the US and EU. But more than this, they have begun to accept that the war will last a long time, that Ukraine has few options—and most importantly—that no deus ex machina-style salvation will come by way of some magic wunderwaffen or huge financial windfall.

The latest to voice these hardening outlooks is military commentator—esteemed in the West—Michael Kofman, who has been quiet on the analytical front for a long time, given that he had little positive spin to share. Now he has returned from a trip—presumably to Ukraine—and decided to share his updated thoughts on the situation as a whole. It’s worth looking at because in many ways Kofman’s interpretations of events have always represented the ‘leading edge’ of the pro-UA analytical sphere, and thus serve as a kind of canary in coalmine for shifts in the narrative.

The thread-unrolled version can be read here.