It’s unbelievable how transparent Zelensky and the West’s diabolical plans have become. As I’ve been reporting, there is nothing left for Zelensky to do other than desperately try to involve NATO in the war to save himself. And now that one of his last-ditch schemes have failed, he and his partners appear to be resorting to one of the most laughably obvious ploys imaginable.

Note how for more than two years now, Russia has ceaselessly struck Ukraine with tens of thousands of drones without issue. Suddenly, as soon as Ukraine falls into dire straits and Zelensky requires a desperate last-minute life-line, what do we see? Repeated instances of “Russian” drones and missiles going awry and just happening to hit ‘NATO’ territory.

During the huge Russian strikes last week, we heard several instances of Russian drones allegedly going off-course into Poland, for which Poland was forced to issue several embarrassing responses; the first was that Poland could not shoot the drone down due to “bad weather”:

Source: Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as quoted by Polsat News and European Pravda Details: Klisz said he was ready to give the order to destroy the object and was in contact with Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as well as Chief of the General Staff Wiesław Kukuła. Quote: "The object disappeared after [flying] about 25 km [deep into] Polish territory. Due to atmospheric conditions, I was unable to give the command to shoot it down," he added. The general noted that after it disappeared, the object was detected neither by NATO nor Polish aircraft.

That’s quite the damning appraisal of NATO integrated radar coverage capabilities, given that they admit the drone could not be tracked.

Later, Donald Tusk himself corrected the story to the excuse that Poland cannot distinguish between some objects being threats or civilian in nature:

That does not exactly make their radar discrimination abilities look that much better.

Just days ago, the story was finally officially updated by Polish Command; here’s the highlight:

Summary: they searched 3,200 square kilometers of their territory and could find no trace of the alleged Russian drone. The most humorous part comes at the bottom highlighted in yellow where they admit their lackluster NATO radar systems need to be updated and “optimized”.

Recall that the last time a Russian “missile” had hit Polish territory, killing an innocent Polish farmer, it was later revealed to be Ukrainian by all parties.

Now, getting back to the current developments—a most see-through and obviously-orchestrated campaign in accordance with the above is being carried out. First there was the claim that a Russian Geran drone flew into Romania:

The Romanian MOD officially declared that they had scrambled F-16s against the potential threat, and that the planes’ radars allegedly tracked the ‘drone’ as it violated Romanian airspace:

Official statement from the Romanian MOD: Russian forces resumed the series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine, in the morning of September 8, near the border with Romania. The National Military Command Center (nucleus) notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations regarding the establishment of measures to alert the population in Tulcea and Constanța counties, RO-Alert messages being sent at 2:20 a.m. and 2:38 a.m. respectively. Starting at 2:25 a.m., two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the air situation. In the course of these events, the radar surveillance system identified and tracked the path of a drone that moved into the national airspace and left the national territory towards Ukraine. The situation of the evolution of this drone was also monitored by the two F-16 aircraft, which returned to the base around 4:08. From the data available at this moment, the probability of the existence of an impact zone on the national territory, in an uninhabited area, near the town of Periprava, has been indicated. The forces of the Ministry of National Defense are carrying out, starting this morning, with aerial means and with ground teams, investigations in the area. MApN informed and informs the allied structures in real time about the situations generated by the attacks, remaining in permanent contact with them. The Ministry of National Defense sends a firm message of condemnation of these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against some objectives and elements of Ukrainian civil infrastructure, which are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law. Ukrainian observers report that after last night's bombings of Izmail and Chilia (Odessa Oblast) some Russian Geran-1/2 (Shahed 131/136) drones entered Romanian airspace and penetrated as far as 75km falling close to the town of Sabangia. However, the Romanian MoD, although it confirms the violation of Romanian airspace, it points into the direction of Periprava not Sabangia, Periprava being just across the Chilia branch from Vâlcov (Vylkove).

If that wasn’t obvious enough, they increased their information campaign with Latvia absurdly claiming that a Russian drone had likewise violated their airspace as well:

Here’s the Latvian president himself announcing this ‘violation’:

Propagandists immediately sprang into action to begin their churning and amplifying of the coordinated information package, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament of Lithuania, Chairman of TS-LKD, Homeland Union Party of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis leading the way:

Don’t make it look so coordinated, now! You’re giving away the game, Yermak.

Think about that for a moment: as I said earlier, for two plus years, Russia has successfully launched drones against Ukraine with no mishaps. Suddenly, as soon as Zelensky appears to be on his last leg, Russian drones just “happen” to develop a miraculous inability to stay their course, with a total degradation of their guidance accuracy in a way that just happens to send them veering dangerously into innocent NATO countries, of all places.

How realistic does this sound to you?