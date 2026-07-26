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Dhdh's avatar
Dhdh
16h

Attacking Iran for the Jew is why Zion Don has this presidency.

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CPL Antero Rokka's avatar
CPL Antero Rokka
15h

POTUS started this war (round #3) following Israel into the fight. Now--Israel smiles like the Cheshire Cat and says: "It's the USA's war--not ours--we will stay out of it and save our blood and treasure."

Wait until the USA's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027 (H.R. 8800) passes Congress. It has Section 219 which mandates the integration of the Israeli military into the American Armed Services. Read that over again....look it up.

PS After this happens, courts will NOT intervene to change this treason, as it's a "political/socio-economic/military issue"...look it up.

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