Trump’s team has been busy dismantling core load-bearing pillars of the unfathomable globalist superstructure which has slowly suffocated the planet for decades. The USAID saga has only been the most conspicuous of the moves, as it has wrenched loud outcries from the various ‘blob’ parties affected by the sudden power cuts.

Less glamorized were Trump’s security clearance revocations of key figures like Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, as well as the stripping of Biden of his daily classified intelligence briefings, which apparently ex-presidents receive as some kind of ‘courtesy’:

What could a retired ex-president possibly need intelligence briefings for? This fact only illuminates how ex-presidents like Obama and co. are utilized by the cabal even long past their expiration dates as kinds of ‘shadow influence’ figures who are expected to keep abreast of geopolitical and domestic developments in order to push their weight around behind the scenes. Obama is the clearest example, as he’s been trotted out by handlers to put out fires here or there, or use his image to propel given narratives, etc. Such presidents become unofficial diplomatic gray eminences for backdoor deals or pressuring recalcitrant political figures, domestic or foreign.

Democrats howled in outrage at Trump’s move, which is interesting, given that after stealing his election Biden did the exact same thing to Trump, to no objection whatsoever from the same establishment parrots:

But you see, these are precisely the type of incongruencies the Media Industrial Complex embodied by the USAID empire was tasked with plastering over, to shield us from the gross hypocrisies which are the essential modus operandi that keep the whole charade afloat.

On that note, the USAID story has uncovered the truly all-encompassing, global, and most importantly coordinated nature of the cabal’s narrative control machine:

It has shattered the paradoxical fraud of the “independent media” which the in-actuality-non-independent media keeps tirelessly harping on about. Just like everything else in today’s Orwellian ‘upside-down’ construct—where the term “democracy” is casually tossed about to describe repression of dissenting voices, “peace” used to describe funneling more weapons to overt Nazi and apartheid regimes—similarly “independent media” had described what was effectively an almost entirely government funded operation.

BBC, for instance, issued a statement of alarm about losing their funding, calling themselves the “free press”—what does that even mean in these circumstances? If you’re objectively bought-and-paid-for by government scratch, how can you be the ‘free’ press? Discount press is maybe more fitting.

In fact, how can the USAID be officially designated an NGO—“Non-Governmental” Organization, when it’s funded entirely by the US Congress from taxpayer’s funds to the tune of almost 5% of the entire non-defense, discretionary portion of the federal budget? Marc Andreessen had the best recent riff on this:

He misses a critical portion of the definition, that NGOs are ‘independent’—yet USAID lists doing the government’s bidding as part of its mission statement:

Statute law places USAID under "the direct authority and policy guidance of the Secretary of State".

In short, USAID uses the same cloak of ambiguity as the ‘Federal’ Reserve to conceal true operating motives. As Andreessen notes, it’s nothing more than the State Department and attendant deep state organs’ pet instrument for bypassing constitutional limitations on antidemocratic subversion.

MoA incisively covered this angle in an article, running down the list of brazen uses of the term “independent” to describe these organizations in mainstream press like NYT.

“Independent”.

But before we move on, it’s worth taking a look at just how the operation went down, which the Guardian turned a self-righteously indignant eye to: