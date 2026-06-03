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Victor's avatar
Victor
5hEdited

If they really want to hurt the West, then they should look at who the true enemy is and specifically target them - Western billionaires who hold all these politicians in their pockets and drive the [policies that their governments act on. They should target these billionaires on a personal basis - putting fear into their hearts on a daily basis - assassinations (israeli style), tartet their businesses, force them to look around every corner. It is these billionaires who think they can act however they want without fear of being held to account. That should change, and powerful states like Russia, China and Iran can make that happen, IF they would.

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Aelwed Bell's avatar
Aelwed Bell
5h

Trump is the furthest thing from being a leader. The USA has descended to a very degraded state when such people like this are elected to hold head of state positions. There aren't many decent leaders today in most of the countries in our world. The Deep State/Globalist entity has a firm grip on pretty much everything they are concerned about in domestic and foreign policy. It doesn't matter who the President is, what Congress does, etc. An agenda is being carried out, and it is all being done behind the curtain. It's not to say these people are geniuses. They are evil and incompetent, and they will wind humanity up in the soup. The infrastructure of civilization is collapsing. Britain, Rome, Egypt, Persia, Mongolia, et al. They all come and go. As they say... rinse and repeat. Humanity in an eternal loop due to man missing the vital knowledge necessary to truly understand himself and his actual purpose.

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